Seno Medical’s SenoGram® Decision Support Tool Named Winner in 2023 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

San Antonio, TX, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program has selected Seno Medical’s AI platform, SenoGram® — exclusively available in conjunction with the company’s Imagio® Breast Imaging System — as a winner in its first annual program. SenoGram® is an artificial intelligence (AI) decision-support tool that helps physicians interpret new images from the Imagio® System. The SenoGram®, along with training and certification, helps radiologists transition from ultrasound alone to OA/US imaging to more accurately determine the likelihood of malignancy of breast lesions.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognizes those organizations, products, and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems. Awards are broken down by categories; the SenoGram® AI decision-support tool was recognized in the Diagnosis category.

“We are delighted to be included among these groundbreaking leaders in the artificial intelligence stratosphere,” Tom Umbel, Seno’s Chief Executive Officer, commented. “The use of the SenoGram® is a tremendous benefit to clinicians in interpreting the images from Imagio®. Our AI advancements improve outcomes for patients and increase diagnostic confidence of providers.”

“We are so proud to name Seno Medical as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program”, said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Seno was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”

Recently honored with a Gold Edison award, a Gold Medical Design Excellence Award and as a semifinalist in the 2022 Minnies for its medical innovation, Seno’s pioneering diagnostic breast cancer imaging system helps physicians differentiate between benign and malignant breast lesions using non-invasive opto-acoustic/ultrasound (OA/US) technology to provide information on breast lesions in real time, helping providers to characterize masses that may — or may not — require more invasive diagnostic evaluation.

Breast biopsy procedures caused by false-positive diagnostic assessments cost the US healthcare system more than $2 billion per year.[i] Seno’s Imagio® technology could significantly reduce those costs with its patient-centric OA/US innovation.

Seno’s OA/US system combines laser optics and grayscale ultrasound to provide fused functional, morphological, and anatomical breast imaging. The opto-acoustic images provide a unique blood map in and around breast masses, while the ultrasound provides a traditional anatomical image. Through the appearance or absence of two hallmark indicators of cancer — angiogenesis and hypoxia — Seno Medical has shown that the Imagio® OA/US Breast Imaging System will be a more effective tool to help radiologists confirm or rule out malignancy compared with traditional diagnostic imaging modalities. And it does this without exposing patients to potentially harmful ionizing radiation (x-rays) or contrast agents. In addition to the novel imaging provided by the Imagio® System, Seno includes an AI decision-support tool (SenoGram®) to help physicians interpret the new images. This AI tool, along with training and certification, helps radiologists transition from ultrasound alone to OA/US imaging to more precisely assign the likelihood of malignancy.

The Imagio® System was cleared by the US FDA in 2021 and received Supplemental PMA Approval for its market-ready device in June 2022. The system is indicated for use by trained and qualified healthcare providers to evaluate palpable and non-palpable breast abnormalities in adult patients who are referred for diagnostic imaging breast work-up following clinical presentation or other imaging examinations such as screening mammography.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Seno Medical Instruments, Inc. is a San Antonio, Texas-based medical imaging company committed to developing and commercializing a new modality in cancer diagnosis: opto-acoustic imaging. Originally approved by the US FDA in January 2021 with a Supplemental PMA Approval for its latest device in June 2022, Seno Medical’s Imagio® Breast Imaging System fuses opto-acoustic technology with ultrasound (OA/US) to generate real-time functional and anatomical images of the breast. To learn more about Seno Medical’s OA/US imaging technology and applications, visit www.SenoMedical.com.

