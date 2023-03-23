Shibalauncher - Shiba Inu Holders Excited To Receive The First Community Driven Launchpad on Shabrium

Zurich, Switzerland, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShibaLauncher introduces groundbreaking tech to revolutionize participation in early stages token sale on shibarium network and support the growth of the ecosystem. The innovative IDO launchpad is all set to launch its ground breaking technology on the shibarium blockchain. This technology is designed to revolutionize early stage token sale standards ensuring that investors participates in only credible IDO launches as well as help Shiba Inu project developer raise funds in a decentralized and secured manner.



ShibaLauncher (SHILA), the popular community-driven IDO Launchpad, is not only causing a stir in the DeFi space but also positioning itself as an early leader on the Shibarium network. With its decentralized IDO launchpad platform set to launch, ShibaLauncher aims to establish itself as a top DeFi platform, prioritizing transparency, accessibility, and community involvement. “We believe that ShibaLauncher Ecosystem has the potential to transform the DeFi space, and we are excited to continue working on our project and exploring new ways to make participation in early stage token sale on shibarium network more accessible and secured for everyone” said Hiro Kijo, ShibaLauncher lead developer.

ShibaLauncher Ecosystem Utility Token

Shibnalauncher has launched the pre sale of it’s utility and governance token $shila, Investors can participate in the $Shila Token Pre Sale with a minimum of 10 million $SHIB and become a holder of Shibalauncher ecosystem’s native token. Investors are excited about Shibalaucher potential for passive income through staking and other means, as the project has quickly gained a loyal following. With the market for DeFi growing rapidly, ShibaLauncher is positioned to become a key player in the space.

ShibaLauncher offers various features to holders of it native token $shila and founders who want to launch their projects on shibarium blockchain, these features include A guaranteed allocation for $shila holders to participate on credible IDOs on Shibarium, farming pools, assets bridge protocol, token creation, staking, participation in governance for $shila token holders. ShibaLauncher aims to empower the digital economy within the Shibarium ecosystem, enabling users to turn their ideas into reality and launch their projects with ease.

Participate in ShibaLauncher Pre Sale & Become an Early Adopter

By participating in the ShibaLauncher pre-sale, you’ll become an early adopter and gain exclusive access to the platform's many features before they become available to the wider public.

Pre Sale Details

Minimum Buy: 10 million $SHIB

Maximum Buy: 2 Billion $SHIB

Join pre sale here: https://shibalauncher.io/sale



Conclusion

ShibaLaucher trustworthy decentralized IDO platform prioritizes transparency and community involvement, providing equal access to opportunities for everyone and will offer a user-friendly interface for $shila token holders to participate in promising IDO launches on shibarium network.

The future looks bright for ShibaLauncher, and investors are taking note. With its commitment to transparency, community involvement, and accessibility, ShibaLauncher is well-positioned to become a leading project in the Shibarium ecosystem and the DEFI space.

