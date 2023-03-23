Smart Air Purifier Market to Hit USD 16.82 Billion by 2030 owing to Rise in Disposable Income Enabling People to Spend More on Products Offering Comfort and Improved Health | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNS Insider reports that the Smart Air Purifier Market was worth USD 6.85 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand to USD 16.82 billion by 2030, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

An air purifier is a device designed to remove contaminants and pollutants from indoor air, providing cleaner and healthier air to breathe. Smart air purifiers, on the other hand, take this technology a step further by incorporating advanced features like sensors, Wi-Fi connectivity, and voice control, among others. For example, if the sensor detects a high level of pollutants, it can automatically increase the fan speed or activate a higher level of filtration to clean the air more effectively.

Market Analysis

The global smart air purifier market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. One of the major drivers of this growth is the increasing levels of air pollution and carbon emissions in many parts of the world. As more people become aware of the harmful effects of polluted air on their health, the demand for air purifiers continues to rise. The world's population is also growing rapidly, which is creating a significant demand for air purifiers. With more people living in urban areas and experiencing high levels of pollution, the need for clean air is greater than ever before.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

The major key players in the market are Coway Co., Ltd, Dyson Technology Limited, Honeywell International Inc, Levoit, LG Electronics Inc, Xiaomi Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Sharp Corporation, Unilever PLC, Winix Inc.

Impact of Recession on Smart Air Purifier Market Share

The conflict has also affected the distribution and marketing of these devices. With tensions high in the region, businesses have had to deal with disruptions to transportation and logistics, making it difficult to get products to customers. Additionally, marketing efforts have been impacted, as companies have had to divert resources towards dealing with the fallout of the conflict.

Smart Air Purifier Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 6.85 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 16.82 Billion CAGR CAGR 11.9% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Smart Air Purifier Market: Key Segmentation • By Type (Dust Collectors, Fume and Smoke Collectors, Others)

• By Technique (Activated Carbon Filtration, High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS), Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Ionizer Purifiers, Other)

• By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Others) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

As economies in the Asia-Pacific region continue to grow, so too does the need for air purification systems. The rise of industrialization has led to increased air pollution, which has in turn fueled the demand for air purifiers to help mitigate the harmful effects of pollution on people's health. In addition to industrialization, urbanization has also played a significant role in the increasing demand for smart air purifier market.

Key Takeaway from Smart Air Purifier Market Study

The market is currently dominated by the commercial segment, which holds the highest share. Within the commercial sector, air purifiers are utilized in various organizations, including hotels, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, offices, malls, movie theaters, and more.

HEPA technology is currently the leading segment in the air purifiers market, boasting the highest market share. This is due to the effectiveness of HEPA filters in capturing large airborne particles present in the air.

Recent Developments Related to Smart Air Purifier Market

Consumer robotics company iRobot Corp. has recently acquired Aeris Cleantec AG, a privately held company that specializes in producing premium air purifiers, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to pave the way for iRobot to develop more innovative robotics and intelligent home solutions.

ServiceTitan, a leading software provider for home service businesses, has announced a new partnership with Resideo to enhance the efficiency of field technicians and increase profitability. The collaboration will provide ServiceTitan users with access to Resideo's extensive catalogue of Honeywell Home indoor air quality and temperature control products, as well as connected water and security systems.

