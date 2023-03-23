The Global Laser BPH Devices Market size is expected to reach $619.9 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laser BPH Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Procedure, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435127/?utm_source=GNW

It may also cause problems with the bladder, urinary system, or kidneys. The intensity of the symptoms differs in people with enlarged prostate glands, and they are known to get worse with time.



The general indications and symptoms of BPH are the issues like urgent and frequent urination, inability to empty the bladder, difficulty in urinating, urine dribbling even after completion, and weak urine flow or stream. Usually, the prostate size is of a walnut or golf in adult men, and it can grow in size with time. As the gland gets bigger, it can squeeze the urethra, and the bladder wall becomes thicker.



With time, the bladder may weaken and lose the ability to get full or empty, which then causes the urine to remain in the bladder. Such problems may cause many of BPH’s lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS). Immediate attention is needed if the patient is not able to pass urine at all, which is called retention, or if they have renal failure. BPH is benign, meaning they are not cancer, nor do they lead to cancer. Still, cancer and BPH can happen at the same time.



BPH may not need any treatment, but if it starts to show symptoms, treatment may help. BPH is a common disease that affects about half of all men between the ages of 51 and 60. Some of the significant symptoms of BPH include; feeling the bladder is full even after passing urine. The urgency to pass urine often or every one to two hours. The need to start and stop many times while urinating. A weak urine stream. Also, if BPH becomes severe, one might not be able to pass urine at all, which is an emergency and must be treated immediately.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 is expected to have a negative impact on laser benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) devices as a considerable number of hospitals, and clinics were restructured to increase their capacity for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Non-essential procedures like laser BPH surgery were postponed or canceled due to the rapid rise in cases. The transportation and manufacturing of medical devices and other products were disrupted due to the lockdowns. The limited medical care and the increased burden of COVID-19-related hospitalization were factors responsible for the negative impact on the laser BPH devices market growth.



Market Growth Factors



Benefits associated with laser treatment of the BPH



Patients can cut costs on hospital stays as these surgeries can be performed in a single day and don’t require patients to spend much time in medical care. Patients’ recovery with laser surgery is relatively fast compared to traditional surgeries. Also, with laser surgery, a catheter (a tube used to drain urine from the bladder after surgery) is usually required for less than 24 hours. Hence, the benefits of the laser treatment of BPH are expected to attract more patients to opt for this surgery and thereby surge the market for laser BPH devices in the forecasted period.



The rise in number of people with obesity



Men with obesity, especially those with high amounts of abdominal fat, are more prone to BPH. This is because obesity causes various mechanisms, including increased intra-abdominal pressure, oxidative stress, and a rise in the inflammation process, which are all favorable for BPH development. Also, the increased sympathetic nervous activity in central obesity is known to increase the development of BPH and the intensity of obstructive urinary symptoms. Thus, the rising cases of obesity globally will increase the number of people with BPH and the usage of laser BPH devices, boosting the market growth.



Market Restraining Factors



Risks associated with the laser surgery of BPH



Some patient requires a follow-up treatment after the laser vaporization surgery as not all of the tissues are removed, and in some cases, it grows back with time. Urinary incontinence, or the inability to control the flow of urine, is an expected problem in all patients right after the surgery. Which requires them to wear pads for the first few days or weeks. The urge incontinence can be mild or severe depending on age, symptoms, prostate size, and other medical conditions. The issues related to laser treatment are expected to hamper the growth of the laser BPH devices market.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the laser BPH devices market is divided into holmium laser, thulium laser, green light laser and others. The holmium laser segment dominated the laser BPH devices market with maximum revenue share in 2021. This is due to the rising number of product approvals and launches for the holmium laser. This procedure utilizes a laser to remove the tissue blocking the prostate’s urine flow. Also, there is an increase in the number of companies manufacturing laser BPH devices. The increasing product approvals and the rising number of laser BPH manufacturing companies, will surge the segment’s growth.



Procedure Outlook



By procedure, the laser BPH devices market is classified into photoselective vaporization of prostate and holmium laser ablation. The holmium laser ablation segment procured a substantial revenue share in the laser BPH devices market in 2021. This is because of the rising prevalence of benign prostate hyperplasia. The holmium laser conjunction can be utilized with a normal saline irrigant, eliminating the risk of dilutional hyponatremia. Also, the hemostatic properties of the holmium laser result in superior hemostasis, thus minimizing the risk of bleeding. These features of the holmium laser ablation of the prostate are expected to boost the segment’s growth.



End user Outlook



Based on the end user, the laser BPH devices market is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics and others. The hospitals segment registered the highest revenue share in the laser BPH devices market in 2021. This is because of the rising expenditure by the governments to develop healthcare infrastructure and increase the number of hospitals. Also, hospitals have much larger space and more professional employees with well-equipped operating rooms and high-tech devices to ensure proper treatment. Hence, the benefits associated with the hospitals will surge the segment’ growth in the forecasted period.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the laser BPH devices market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region generated the highest revenue share in the laser BPH devices market in 2021. This is due to the increasing number of populations suffering from benign prostatic hyperplasia. A growing number of benign prostatic hyperplasia industries are also manufacturing laser BPH devices. Also, there is a rising number of people with obesity in the region, further surging the cases of BPH. Hence, these factors are expected to surge the market growth in the region during the projected period.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Boston Scientific Corporation, OmniGuide, Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Coloplast Group, Agiliti, Inc., HealthTronics, Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC), Endo International PLC, Teleflex, Inc., Biolitec AG, and Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z o.o.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• Hospitals



• Clinics



• Others



By Procedure



• Photoselective Vaporization of Prostate



• Holium Laser Ablation



By Type



• Holmium Laser



• Thulium Laser



• Green Light Laser



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• OmniGuide, Inc.



• Richard Wolf GmbH



• Coloplast Group



• Agiliti, Inc.



• HealthTronics, Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC)



• Endo International PLC



• Teleflex, Inc.



• Biolitec AG



• Metrum Cryoflex Sp. z o.o.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

