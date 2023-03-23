11% Growth in Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market 2023-2028 : Regional Analysis by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Pune, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Online Travel Agency (OTA) market research report aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of the size, shares, and revenue of the Online Travel Agency (OTA) industry across various regions. The report covers a detailed regional analysis of the market, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Our research study identifies key market trends, growth opportunities, and challenges that are influencing the market's growth in each region. Moreover, the Online Travel Agency (OTA) market report also includes a competitive analysis of major players operating in the market, their market shares, and their business strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

The Online Travel Agency (OTA) market report also includes customer preference analysis, market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, new product releases, and information on the impact of COVID-19 and regional conflicts.

The global Online Travel Agency (OTA) market size was valued at USD 50802.55 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.07% during the forecast period, reaching USD 95393.58 million by 2028.



Key Companies Covered in Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Report: -

Expedia

eDreams Odigeo

Booking Holdings

Despegar

Lastminute Group

TripAdvisor

Airbnb

Ctrip

Seera Group

MakeMyTrip

Segmentation by Types: -

B2B

B2C

Segmentation by Applications: -

Flights

Hotel

Activities

Travel

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

In addition, the report offers an analysis of the influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War on the Online Travel Agency (OTA) market worldwide. Readers will gain insight into how the pandemic, post-pandemic, and the war have impacted various aspects of the market, such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behaviour, supply chain management, export and import, and production. The study will enable businesses to understand the changes in the Online Travel Agency (OTA) market scenario and adjust their strategies accordingly.

Reasons to buy this report on the Online Travel Agency (OTA) market, including:

Stay updated with the latest developments and novel technology integration in the market. Gain a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War on the Online Travel Agency (OTA) industry. Identify the regions to target for global expansion. Gain insights into end-user perceptions of Online Travel Agency (OTA) adoption. Identify key players in the market and understand their valuable contributions. By leveraging the information provided in this report, stakeholders can make informed decisions, develop effective strategies, and stay ahead of the competition in the Online Travel Agency (OTA) market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2018-2022

Base Year: 2022

Estimated Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2023-2028

TOC of Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Research Report: -

1 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)

5 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Forecast (2023-2028)

8 Online Travel Agency (OTA) Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

