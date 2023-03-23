English Finnish

Cargotec's Board of Directors organising meeting 2023

Cargotec Corporation's Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting has in its organising meeting elected Jaakko Eskola to continue as Chair of the Board. Ilkka Herlin was re-elected as Vice Chair of the Board.

The Board of Directors considers all members to be independent of the company and all except Ilkka Herlin to be independent of major shareholders. In the overall evaluation, the Board considered the over ten year term of Ilkka Herlin but considered him still to be independent of the company.

The Board of Directors elected among its members Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom, Tapio Kolunsarka, Johanna Lamminen and Kaisa Olkkonen as members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Raija-Leena Hankonen-Nybom was elected as Chair of the committee.

Board members Jaakko Eskola, Ilkka Herlin, Teresa Kemppi-Vasama and Ritva Sotamaa were elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Jaakko Eskola was re-elected as Chair of the committee.

Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, will continue as Secretary to the Board.

