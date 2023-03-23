Facial Implants Market to thrive at CAGR of 9.36% by 2030; Rising Demand for Chin & Mandible Reconstruction Surgeries to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 3.28 billion in 2022 facial implants market will reach USD 6.71 billion by 2030. Millions of cosmetic surgical procedures are performed globally every year. For instance, four million cosmetic surgeries were performed in the United States of America in 2020. The most common cosmetic surgeries are facial surgery. Technological advancement has led to the development of minimally invasive surgical options that are safer, offer faster recovery, and leave minimal scars. Furthermore, the rise in accidents and trauma cases has also increased the number of cosmetic surgeries performed yearly. Social media is one of the most significant driving factors in the cosmetic surgery industry. The growing number of influencers and celebrities opting for facial implants for numerous reasons has encouraged hundreds of their followers to do the same.



Key Insight of the facial implants Market



Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during 2022-2030.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during 2022-2030. The growing influence of western culture, along with a large following of Hollywood celebrities and social media trends, will propel cosmetic surgery demand. The increasing disposable income will aid market growth. The region's annual number of accidents and trauma cases will also significantly contribute to the market's growth. The growing government healthcare expenditure and private investment will drive the Asia Pacific market.



The chin and mandibular segment will augment the facial implant market during the forecast period.



The product type segment is divided into the chin and mandibular, nasal, cheek, injectables and others. The chin and mandibular segment dominated the market with a market share of around 36% in 2022.



The polymer segment will augment the facial implants market during the forecast period.



The material type segment is divided into metal, polymer, ceramic and biologics. The polymer segment dominated the market with a market share of around 45% in 2022.



During the forecast period, the eyelid surgery segment will augment the facial implants market.



The procedure segment is divided into eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, facelift, chin augmentation, cheek bone surgery, forehead surgery, paranasal procedures and others. The eyelid surgery segment dominated the market with a market share of around 37% in 2022. In addition to the apparent aesthetic benefits, eyelid operations can provide functional advantages. It improves the vision field. The ageing population represents a sizable population that opts for eyelid surgery, and their increase will augment well for the market.



Advancement in market



December 2022 - The OsteoFab implants are manufactured by a Connecticut-based company utilizing a specialized 3D printing technique. The implants can be created using an individual patient's MRI or CT scans for technological solutions. The 3D printing business claims that its OsteoFab technology reduces complex assemblies and does away with production tooling and with the requirement of surface modification processes. The FDA has now approved OPSCD to be used to fit pre-planned, virtual deficiencies in the case of single-stage cranioplasty procedures. The enlarged single-stage indication now allows for creating a virtual defect, which allows for creating a patient-specific cranial implant. According to the 3D printing business, the one-stage technique for cranioplasties ultimately leads to less time spent in the operating room, lower expenses, and a higher standard of care. The OsteoFab platform also offers a 3D-printed system for replacing the vertebral body and 3D-printed suture anchors, in addition to the OPSCD and OPSFD, both sold by Zimmer Biomet.



Market Dynamics



Driver: the growing demand for cosmetic surgeries



The number of people using social media apps like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and others has significantly increased. These apps focus strongly on images and videos, essentially the users' visual representations. Additionally, in addition to the virtual world, the importance of aesthetics and an excellent physical look has grown in popularity worldwide. The younger generation has been increasingly driven by the desire to look a specific way. Numerous well-known celebrities have chosen cosmetic procedures, such as facial implants, to improve their appearance. Famous people's behaviors sway their followers to adopt the same practices.

Additionally, cosmetic procedures are standard in many nations to improve chances of landing a job, breaking into the entertainment industry, or finding love. The population's rising disposable income and growing awareness of facial implants to enhance facial features have contributed to the market's expansion. The emergence of numerous institutions providing these services has aided the market's development.



Restraint: low success rates and post-op complications



Every surgery has a unique set of risks that could materialize before, during, or after the procedure. Cosmetic procedures involving facial implants do present a collection of complications. The difficulties could result from the body's immune system, particular drugs, or environmental conditions. The problems could result in infections, blood loss, or permanent facial disfigurement. Even though it's improbable, the facial implants could rupture months after the procedure. Many people are deterred from having cosmetic surgery since several well-known celebrities have had unsuccessful operations. Therefore, the risks involved in cosmetic procedures, including facial implants, will limit market expansion.



Opportunities: there is a rise in accidents and trauma cases globally



The demand for cosmetic surgery to correct facial deformities will rise as accidents and trauma cases rise. Additionally, the prevalence of congenital facial abnormalities is growing globally, which will increase the demand for cosmetic procedures. Inadequate security or patrol staff, drunk driving, poor infrastructure, and incompetence contribute to increased accidents. Trauma situations can include sports, cooking, and other accidents resulting in facial injuries. The growing fiscal fund allocation for healthcare will upgrade the system and provide patients with better care. Technology development will lower costs, increase efficiency, and enhance patient outcomes, recovery, and cosmetic surgery effectiveness. The market for facial implants would present profitable potential.



Challenge: inadequate number of skilled professionals



In the world market, there is a persistent lack of medical specialists, particularly in low- and middle-income nations. Additionally, numerous accounts of cosmetic procedures gone bad were carried out by unqualified staff. In some instances, cosmetic surgery is done illegally to save money, and those who conduct these procedures aren't properly registered, licensed, or trained. The shortage of competent and qualified medical personnel would hamper the development of the market.



Some of the major players operating in the facial implants market are:



• Anthony Products Inc.

• DePuy Synthes

• Eurosurgical Limited

• Hanson Medical Inc.

• Integra Lifesciences

• Johnson & Johnson

• Kanghui Medical Innovation Co. Ltd.

• Medartis AG

• Stryker Corporation

• Zimmer Biomet



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type



• Chin and Mandibular

• Nasal

• Cheek

• Injectables

• Others



By Material Type



• Metal

• Polymer

• Ceramic

• Biologics



By Procedure



• Eyelid Surgery

• Rhinoplasty

• Facelift

• Chin Augmentation

• Cheek Bone Surgery

• Forehead Surgery

• Paranasal Procedures

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



