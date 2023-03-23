Sales Revenue from CNS Therapeutics Market to Top US$ 142.1 Billion by 2026: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the CNS therapeutics market is valued at US$ 116.7 Bn, and is projected to evolve at a CAGR of 4.9% over the 2022 to 2026 forecast period, according to Fact.MR - a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Increasing focus on healthcare on a global level has influenced the focus on multiple diseases that have risen in incidence in recent times. Awareness of CNS diseases is also growing, thereby driving demand for CNS therapeutics. Other factors that will propel demand for CNS drugs are increasing aging population, rising support from governments, and increasing investments in research and development. However, the high costs of CNS drugs and longer approval times are factors that can hinder CNS therapeutics market growth over the years to come.



Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7292



Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Value Projection (2026) US$ 142.1 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2026) 4.9% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 116 Tables No. of Figures 38 Figures

CNS drug manufacturers are obtaining approvals for their new drugs from several regulatory authorities across the world in order to increase their market presence on a global scale.

In April 2021, Biogen Inc., a leading American biotechnology company, announced that it had won approval for TECFIDERA® (dimethyl fumarate). This is used for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis. This approval came from China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), and helped Biogen expand its presence in China.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The CNS therapeutics market currently stands at a net worth of US$ 116.7 Bn.

From 2022 to 2026, consumption of CNS therapeutic medications is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4.9%.

By 2026, the CNS therapeutics market is projected to be valued at US$ 142.1 Bn.

Rising prevalence of CNS, changing lifestyle trends, and increasing awareness about CNS diseases are factors that will drive demand for CNS therapeutics.

Longer than usual approval times, high costs, and lack of awareness are anticipated to hamper demand for CNS therapeutics to some extent over the coming years.

The U.S. CNS therapeutics market is predicted to account for a net valuation of US$ 36.1 Bn by the end of 2026.

The CNS therapeutics market in China is projected to expand at a high CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2026.



“Increasing aging population and rising awareness about CNS diseases are expected to primarily influence CNS therapeutics market growth through 2026,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7292

Key Companies Profiled in CNS Therapeutics Market report

Allergan Plc.

AbbVie Inc.

Alkermes Plc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Winning Strategy

CNS drug manufacturing companies are adopting several organic and inorganic strategies to boost their revenue generation potential over the coming years. CNS drug companies are also expanding their research scope to launch novel treatment drugs in the market.

Increasing support from governments across the world to boost awareness will also favor CNS therapeutics market players and aid them in increasing their sales numbers.

In April 2021, two leading names in the CNS therapeutics market - Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. and H. Lundbeck A/S - announced the continuation of recruitment of new patients for their phase III clinical trials aimed at the treatment of Alzheimer’s dementia. The clinical trial focuses on the use of brexpiprazole for the treatment of the aforementioned medical condition.



Key Segments Covered in CNS Therapeutics Industry Research

by Segment : Pain Management CNS Therapeutics Anti-psychotics Anti-depressants Anti-epilepsy Anti-Alzheimer’s Anti-Parkinson’s Other Segments

by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons (Get 20% Discount): https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7292

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global CNS therapeutics market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2026.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of segment (pain management, anti-psychotics, anti-depressants, anti-epilepsy, anti-Alzheimer’s, anti-Parkinson’s, other segments), across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Peptide-based Cancer Therapeutics Market Outlook : Expanding at a CAGR of 7.8%, the global peptide-based cancer therapeutics market is forecasted to increase from a valuation of US$ 10.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 21.4 billion by the end of 2033.

Peptide-based Metabolic Disorders Therapeutics Market Size: Global demand for peptide-based metabolic disorder therapeutics is forecasted to increase at a stellar CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2033.

Cancer Therapeutics Market Share : Global cancer therapeutics market is estimated at USD 12.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 28.3 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2032.

Digital Therapeutics Market Latest Trends: Digital Therapeutics was valued at US$ 4.25 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase by 24% Y-o-Y to US$ 5.27 Bn by the end of 2022.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email: shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube