Hair Dryer Market is Expected to Surpass USD 26.05 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030; Increasing Consciousness of Hair Hygiene Make Hair Dryer an Attractive and Cost-Effective Option

Westford, USA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America and Asia Pacific regions are poised to witness considerable expansion in the Hair Dryer market . This surge can be attributed to various factors, including the escalating demand for hair grooming tools and equipment, increasing consciousness of hair hygiene, technological breakthroughs and advancements, rising levels of disposable income, and evolving lifestyles. Moreover, there has been a greater emphasis on environmental sustainability, leading to the development of eco-friendly and energy-efficient hair dryers. These products cater to the demands of environmentally conscious consumers and have consequently gained traction in the market.

SkyQuest's most recent global research reveals a continuous upsurge in the global Handheld Hair Dryer market, with significant growth projected throughout the forecast period. This optimistic outlook for the market of electric vehicles denotes growth opportunities for associated industries, such as the Hair Dryer market. The increasing need for hair dryers with cutting-edge attributes, including temperature regulation, ionic technology, and fast-drying abilities, enables consumers to access more efficient and personalized hair styling alternatives, propelling the expansion of the hair dryer market.

Due to the rising demand for hair styling tools and equipment, the hair dryer market has become a significant player in the current scenario. As individuals seek faster and more convenient ways to groom their hair, the market for hair dryers has grown substantially, offering diverse types and features that cater to distinct needs and preferences.

Handled Hair Dryer Segment to Drive Higher Sales Due to their Convenience and Affordability

According to a recent analysis, the lithium-ion batteries segment emerged as a significant contributor to the rapid development of the Hair Dryer market in 2021. This trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2030 as the segment retains its dominance in the market. The dominance of handheld hair dryers can be attributed to their convenience and affordability. Handheld hair dryers are typically lightweight, portable, and easy to use, making them a popular choice among consumers and professional hairstylists. SkyQuest, a market research firm, has reported that the specific segment of handled hair dryers will account for 67.3% of the global revenue in the forecasted period.

As per research analysis, North America is poised to assume a prominent position in the Hair Dryer market from 2022 to 2030. The driving factors behind this growth include the growing awareness among consumers regarding personal grooming, a surging Demand for hair styling tools that produce professional-grade results and the increasing popularity of at-home hair care. SkyQuest has indicated that the market is predicted to capture the most substantial share in the envisaged period.

Ionic Hair Dryer Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth due to Growing Awareness and Rising Disposable Income

The Ionic Hair Dryer segment has emerged as the principal category in the Hair Dryer market in 2021 and is foreseen to retain its position from 2022 to 2030. Its significant market share is attributed to the escalating necessity to eliminate organic matter from Li-ion batteries and recover metals from low-metal ores. Moreover, the growing consumer demand for hair care commodities that provide salon-like outcomes, the rising disposable income, and the increasing awareness of the advantages of using ionic hair dryers are driving the segment's growth. According to a SkyQuest report, the global ionic hair dryer market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecasted period.

The Asia Pacific region became a significant force in the Hair Dryer market and is expected to maintain its leading position by 2030. This growth can be attributed to increasing disposable income, changing fashion trends, and the region's rise in e-commerce. In addition, according to SkyQuest, Asia Pacific will account for over 35% of the market share in the projected period.

The Hair Dryer market has recently undergone comprehensive analysis, scrutinizing the industry's critical players. The report encompasses a broad spectrum of aspects, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, which offer valuable insights into the key trends and significant breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report examines the market share of the top segments and provides a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report highlights the significant players in the industry and their efforts to develop innovative solutions to meet this demand.

Key Developments in the Hair Dryer Market

Kossof Beauty LLC has broadened its presence in the professional hair dryer market by acquiring Solano from Beauty By Imagination (BBI Company).

Philips, a leading global health technology company, has introduced a premium range of hair styling tools in India to expand its female grooming portfolio. The range includes innovative features that offer improved care and protection for hair during styling. The products unveiled include the Philips UV Protect Hair Dryer (BHD399/00), which uses mineral ionic care technology to minimize UV damage.

