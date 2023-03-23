IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – February 2023

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for February 2023.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.868 trillion at the end of February 2023. Assets decreased by $19.0 billion or 1.0% compared to January 2023. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $3.3 billion in February 2023.

ETF assets totalled $327.9 billion at the end of February 2023. Assets decreased by $1.0 billion or 0.3% compared to January 2023. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.1 billion in February 2023.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassFeb. 2023Jan. 2023Feb. 2022YTD 2023YTD 2022
Long-term Funds     
Balanced(945)(4,384)5,067(5,329)8,163
Equity423(668)4,702(245)7,628
Bond2,3653,463(162)5,828194
Specialty114649243763874
Total Long-term Funds1,957(940)9,8511,01716,860
Total Money Market Funds1,3011,0981122,398290
Total 3,2581589,9633,41617,150


Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassFeb. 2023Jan. 2023Feb. 2022Dec. 2022
Long-term Funds    
Balanced898.5911.8986.5880.5
Equity677.8684.0708.3649.4
Bond231.2232.3253.3222.7
Specialty23.023.022.522.1
Total Long-term Funds1,830.51,851.01,970.61,774.7
Total Money Market Funds37.235.726.834.4
Total 1,867.71,886.71,997.41,809.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassFeb. 2023Jan. 2023Feb. 2022YTD 2023YTD 2022
Long-term Funds     
Balanced16765251232551
Equity1,021(383)3,1046397,402
Bond1,228(940)(53)288(322)
Specialty313492309805397
Total Long-term Funds2,729(766)3,6101,9638,028
Total Money Market Funds1,3712754111,646572
Total 4,100(491)4,0213,6098,600


ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassFeb. 2023Jan. 2023Feb. 2022Dec. 2022
Long-term Funds    
Balanced12.712.712.212.0
Equity204.3206.6206.5194.9
Bond81.381.678.580.4
Specialty11.611.413.110.2
Total Long-term Funds310.0312.4310.2297.5
Total Money Market Funds17.916.56.916.3
Total327.9328.9317.1313.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317


