IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – February 2023

English French

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for February 2023.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.868 trillion at the end of February 2023. Assets decreased by $19.0 billion or 1.0% compared to January 2023. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $3.3 billion in February 2023.

ETF assets totalled $327.9 billion at the end of February 2023. Assets decreased by $1.0 billion or 0.3% compared to January 2023. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.1 billion in February 2023.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2023 Jan. 2023 Feb. 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced (945) (4,384) 5,067 (5,329) 8,163 Equity 423 (668) 4,702 (245) 7,628 Bond 2,365 3,463 (162) 5,828 194 Specialty 114 649 243 763 874 Total Long-term Funds 1,957 (940) 9,851 1,017 16,860 Total Money Market Funds 1,301 1,098 112 2,398 290 Total 3,258 158 9,963 3,416 17,150



Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2023 Jan. 2023 Feb. 2022 Dec. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 898.5 911.8 986.5 880.5 Equity 677.8 684.0 708.3 649.4 Bond 231.2 232.3 253.3 222.7 Specialty 23.0 23.0 22.5 22.1 Total Long-term Funds 1,830.5 1,851.0 1,970.6 1,774.7 Total Money Market Funds 37.2 35.7 26.8 34.4 Total 1,867.7 1,886.7 1,997.4 1,809.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2023 Jan. 2023 Feb. 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 167 65 251 232 551 Equity 1,021 (383) 3,104 639 7,402 Bond 1,228 (940) (53) 288 (322) Specialty 313 492 309 805 397 Total Long-term Funds 2,729 (766) 3,610 1,963 8,028 Total Money Market Funds 1,371 275 411 1,646 572 Total 4,100 (491) 4,021 3,609 8,600



ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Feb. 2023 Jan. 2023 Feb. 2022 Dec. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 12.7 12.7 12.2 12.0 Equity 204.3 206.6 206.5 194.9 Bond 81.3 81.6 78.5 80.4 Specialty 11.6 11.4 13.1 10.2 Total Long-term Funds 310.0 312.4 310.2 297.5 Total Money Market Funds 17.9 16.5 6.9 16.3 Total 327.9 328.9 317.1 313.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:



Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317