Global Ready-to-Drink (Serve) Cocktails Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 3,066.52 Million By 2032, at 13.2% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Malt-Based, Spirit-Based, Wine-Based); By Cocktail Type; By Packaging; By Distribution Channel; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research analysis, the global ready-to-drink cocktails market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 886.35 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 3,066.52 Million By 2032, at a CAGR of around 13.2% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Ready-to-Drink (Serve) Cocktails? How Big is Ready-to-Drink (Serve) Cocktails Market Size & Share?

Overview

Ready-to-drink cocktails (RDT) are packaged beverages and ready for consumption. Due to busy lifestyles, people are increasingly shifting towards indulgent experiences at home. Thus, there is a high demand for RTD cocktails among consumers as it provides them with a convenient way to enjoy their favorite alcoholic beverages without going to a bar or restaurant. RTD cocktails are available in a variety of tastes, and flavors.

Alcopops are primarily pre-mixed alcoholic beverages that are carbonated and packaged under a variety of brand names. The social media advertisements that promote ready-to-drink cocktails as "healthier" alcohol options have helped them grow in popularity in recent years. Shifting consumer lifestyle preference for health enhancement and rising demand for ready-to-drinks is driving the ready-to-drink cocktails market size. Also, the increasing use of e-commerce to satiate the market's thirst for beverages via the online sales channel.

Request Sample Copy of Ready-to-Drink (Serve) Cocktails Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ready-to-drink-cocktails-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Highlights of The Report

All-inclusive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market.

An in-depth assessment of the geographic and business segments of the market.

Market segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and region.

It offers a forward-looking perspective on the developing elements driving or controlling the business area’s development.

The recent research and development projects performed by each key player.

A thorough analysis of the market’s value chain and assess the effect of Porter’s five forces.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR CO. LTD.

Diageo plc

Bacardi Limited

Brown-Forman

Pernod Ricard

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Suntory Holdings Limited

Halewood Wines & Spirits

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Manchester Drinks Company Ltd

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ready-to-drink-cocktails-market/request-for-sample

Market Dynamics

Key Growth Driving Factors

A surge in preference for ready-to-drink cocktails due to their convenience drives the market growth

Growing young population is one of the major factors fueling the ready-to-drink cocktails market demand. The introduction of fresh flavors to alcopops and the many health benefits of these beverages are supporting the industry's expansion. Rising demand for flavored drinks with low alcohol content also fuels the ready-to-drink cocktails market growth. The market is also anticipated to be driven by the product's offerings through tastes, taste, quality, and package design. Due to increasing health consciousness, consumers worldwide, especially in developed nations, are adopting a convenient form of ready-to-drink alcohol, which is expected to accelerate the growth of the market.

Recent Trends influencing the market

Introduction of novel products in the market is likely to boost the industry's expansion

Food and beverage producers are promoting the use of ready-to-drink cocktails by significantly enhancing their tastes and adding ethnic flavors. Also, rising launch of a wide variety of products in the market is boosting the ready-to-drink cocktails industry growth. For instance, in May 2020, Kopparberg, a Swedish company, unveiled a collection of cocktails and beverages available in the United Kingdom in May 2020.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ready-to-drink-cocktails-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Segmental Analysis

Spirit-based type registered the largest market share in 2022

Based on type, the spirit-based segment dominated the ready-to-drink cocktails market in 2022 and is likely to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This type of cocktail usually comprises up to 5% alcohol along with other contents such as juices. These are available in a variety of flavors in the packaging for single-serve. Frequent savors such as rum, tequila, vodka, rum, and gin are usually used in the making of spirits. Rising health concerns among populations are also a prominent factor driving the demand for low alcoholic-based flavored drinks, which is fostering segment growth.

Cans are predicted to account for the major revenue share in 2022

By packaging, the cans category is anticipated to hold the highest ready-to-drink cocktails market share owing to their various health advantages like durability, multi-color printing, marketing support, convenience, and sustainability. They are majorly utilized in the beverage industry.

Supermarket/hypermarket captured the greatest market share in 2022

On the basis of distribution channels, the supermarket/hypermarket segment is predicted to account for the largest share of the market owing to the high inclination of shoppers to buy their groceries from supermarkets, specialty shops, and convenience stores. In addition, the segment is being led by major supermarkets and hypermarkets throughout the world, such as Walmart and Target, which are contributing to the industry expansion.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ready-to-drink-cocktails-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Ready-to-Drink (Serve) Cocktails Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 3,066.52 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 1,002.29 Million Expected CAGR Growth 13.2% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players SHANGHAI BACCHUS LIQUOR CO., LTD., Diageo plc, Bacardi Limited, Brown-Forman, PernodRicard, Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., Suntory Holdings Limited, Halewood Wines & Spirits, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Manchester Drinks Company Ltd. Segments Covered By Type, By Cocktail Type, By Packaging, By Distribution channel, By End-ser, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to lead the market in 2022

In terms of geography, the ready-to-drink cocktails market in North America dominated the market by holding the major revenue share due to the growing consumer demand for flavored drinks coupled with the increasing introduction of new beverages by manufacturers with different tastes and flavors in the region. Also, the rising trend of selling ready-to-drink cocktails via online distribution platforms, especially e-commerce sites such as Walmart, Amazon, and others, is estimated to boost regional market growth.

Moreover, Europe has shown a considerable share of the market. The key ready-to-drink cocktails market trends supporting the market growth in Europe are rising tastes and preferences for ready-to-drink cocktails among millennials and a growing number of people who are interested in healthy drinks. In addition, several major firms are making collaboration and production expansion and introducing significant products. For instance, in June 2020, Molson Coors (U.K.) announced a collaboration with a Miami cocktail firm in order to increase sales of their drinks and other products in the U.S. market. Such collaborations will enhance the regional market growth.

Browse the Detail Report “Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Malt-Based, Spirit-Based, Wine-Based); By Cocktail Type; By Packaging; By Distribution Channel; By End-User; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ready-to-drink-cocktails-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In April 2022, O’Be cocktails launched the ready-to-drink cocktail O’Be Sauve Gin and Tonic.

In February 2022, BEAT Cocktails introduced enticing new carbonated gin-based drinks.

The Key Questions Answered in This Report

What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

What are the key factors driving the industry?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the market growth?

What growth opportunities does the market offer?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

What are the names of key players working in the industry?

What growth strategies are the companies considering to stay in the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Ready-to-Drink Cocktails Market report based on type, cocktail type, packaging, distribution channel, end-user, and region:

By Type Outlook

Malt-Based

Spirit Based

Wine-Based

By Cocktail Type Outlook

Margarita

Cosmopolitan

Manhattan

Martini

Others

By Packaging Outlook

Bottles

Cans

Goon Bags

By Distribution Channel Outlook

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Online

Liquor Stores

By End-User Outlook

Household

Foodservice

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Edible Oils & Fat Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/edible-oil-and-fats-market

Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/salt-content-reduction-ingredients-market

Cardamom Oil Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cardamom-oil-market

UHT Processing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/uht-processing-market

Regenerative Meat Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/regenerative-meat-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter