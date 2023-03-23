The Global Meniscus Repair Systems Market size is expected to reach $618.5 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Meniscus Repair Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Application, By End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435121/?utm_source=GNW

Meniscus repair systems are tools used in arthroscopic knee surgery that make meniscal repair easier. Systems for meniscal repair and allograft transplant are designed for these surgeries.



Meniscus repair methods are streamlined meniscus repair techniques that assist in lowering the proportion of meniscus removal in the following years. All-inside meniscus repair, inside-out meniscus repair, outside-in meniscus repair, and meniscus root repair are some of the numerous meniscus repair techniques or suturing methods for which meniscus repair systems are exceptionally made.



Meniscus repair may be done using various methods, including inside-out, outside-in, and all-inside. However, the majority of doctors choose the all-inside meniscal repair approach due to reduced complication rates and less morbidity compared to other procedures.



Hospitals are being urged to improve their equipment and services constantly as consumer awareness of new items grows. The popularity of meniscus repair devices has also been spurred by reimbursement coverage of treatments linked to meniscus tears. Such elements enable consumers to choose sophisticated and expensive equipment, increasing overall sales.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Globally and regionally, the COVID-19 pandemic changed how healthcare is delivered. Patient’s accessibility to healthcare professionals, particularly orthopedic surgeons, has been significantly hampered by the epidemic. The nature of employment in orthopedic wards has also changed how orthopedic patients are admitted. Numerous meniscus repair treatments have been rescheduled or abandoned globally due to the disease. This has had an effect on the need for meniscus repair techniques throughout time. Numerous treatments involving meniscus repair, as well as other joint surgeries, have to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The massive distribution of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the market.



Market Growth Factors



Global geriatric population growth



One of the biggest drivers of the market for meniscus repair solutions is the aging population. Compared to athletes, this group is far more prone to meniscus tears. Degenerative tearing is the most prevalent meniscal tear, mainly affecting middle-aged to older adults. Over time, cartilage may become thin and fragile, making it more likely to rip in non-traumatic scenarios like awkwardly rising from a chair or rotating one’s leg on a step. Due to all of this and the growing elderly population globally, the market is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period.



Increase in sports injuries



Sports injuries often result in meniscus tears. The athletic population is more at danger, particularly those who play sports like basketball, football, and soccer. Traumatic knee injuries are quite prevalent in sports. In addition to the diagnosis, early care for severe injuries is crucial. One of the most frequent injuries among young athletes is a meniscus tear. Additionally, those who participate in frequent physical activity, such as military members, are more susceptible to musculoskeletal problems such as meniscal tears. As more children play sports competitively, there are more sports-related injuries. This element is anticipated to drive the market for meniscus repair systems shortly.



Market Restraining Factors



Surgery to repair the meniscus and infection risk



Risk factors for joint infection following surgery may be separated into the patient- and operation-related categories. For instance, smoking and obesity are essential positive indicators of deep and surface conditions. For example, the intricacy and length of the surgical operation are related to a greater risk of postoperative infection on the procedural side. Patients may not desire these treatments due to the dangers of meniscus surgery, which might hamper the market’s development.



Product Type Outlook



Based on product type, the meniscus repair systems are divided into meniscal root repair systems, inside-out meniscal repair systems, and all-inside meniscal repair systems. In 2021, the all-inside meniscal repair system segment led the meniscus repair systems market with highest revenue share. All-inside meniscal repair techniques lessen the procedure’s complexity, the operation’s length, and the danger to the neuro-vascular system. Such technologies also provide shortened operating times, easier implant usage, and the avoidance of hazards related to subsequent incisions. Consequently, the industry development would be aided by growing benefits associated with all-inside meniscus repair techniques and a rise in their acceptance rate.



Application Outlook



Based on the clinical application, the meniscus repair systems market is segmented into the radial tear, horizontal tear, flap tear, complicated tear, and others. The horizontal tear segment acquired a significant revenue share in the meniscus repair systems market in 2021. All horizontal meniscus rips that may be fixed arthroscopically should be addressed, increasing the need for meniscus repair systems. Horizontal tears may result in discomfort, restricted mobility, or a feeling that the knee is catching or locking. They may also result in knee swelling and stiffness under certain conditions. However, despite having a horizontal meniscal rupture, the patient can still walk, and several sportsmen may still compete.



End User Outlook



Based on the end-user, the meniscus repair systems market is divided into hospitals, outpatient surgery centers, specialist orthopedic clinics, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the meniscus repair systems market by generating maximum revenue share in 2021. Hospitals have a significant portion of the need for meniscal repair systems due to the rising number of hospital settings that are outfitted with cutting-edge technology for performing knee-related meniscal procedures. Additionally, it is anticipated that more excellent medical coverage for the patient population would increase the number of surgical operations, supporting market expansion.



Regional Outlook



Based on geography, the meniscus repair systems market is segmented in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region held the largest share in the meniscus repair systems market in 2021. This may be attributable to an increase in knee operations, likely to boost the market in the United States and increase healthcare costs. One of the main drivers of the meniscus repair systems market in the area is the increase in meniscal-related operations brought on by the availability of cutting-edge diagnostic technologies and a rise in sports involvement.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, ConMed Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Arcuro Medical Ltd. (Trendlines Group Ltd.), Arthrex, Inc., and Double Medical Technology Inc.



