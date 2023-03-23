The Global Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market size is expected to reach $22.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 16.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Vertical, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Component, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435120/?utm_source=GNW

It is heavily data-driven and facilitates the development of high-quality website judgments. Web analytics may also provide ideas for enhancing business offerings and driving growth.



Product managers can use web analytics, data scientists, UX designers, and others to optimize their website or product experience to fulfill customer needs. Whereas mobile analytics entails measuring and analyzing data created by mobile platforms and properties, such as mobile websites and mobile applications. Mobile Analytics evaluates user involvement with the app in addition to app-related information like app launches, app installs, taps, screens, app versions, events, flows, user retention, and more.



Also, like web analytics, mobile analytics tracks and evaluates similar parameters regarding users, such as how many new users are utilizing the application, their countries, devices, and the system versions. The contrast between mobile analytics and web analytics is reflected in their respective names: mobile analytics collects data from mobile apps, while web analytics and product analytics collect data from users’ experiences on desktop and mobile websites.



Data collecting, data analysis, and data interpretation are three parts of the analysis. In this context, "data" refers to how people engage with and utilize the user program. When teams identify the appropriate metrics and monitor them, they can evaluate the outcomes and advantages of decisions to determine which adjustments are most effective. If adequately implemented, the user may attract more users to download the mobile app, track app usage and user experience to keep users engaged for extended periods and drive repeat visits.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



COVID-19 has brought uncertainty and damage to most industries, negatively affecting supply chains, distribution, and marketing channels. The growth of COVID-19 has also affected industries associated with cutting-edge technology. The market for mobile apps and web analytics has mixed responses to COVID-19. The shutdown of factories and corporations to prevent the spread of the virus impacted the market due to the decreased usage by end-users. However, the pandemic has increased the demand for 24/7 customer assistance; mobile apps, including AI chatbots, assist end users with app navigation and query resolution.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing digitalization and e-commerce trend



Internet’s rapid expansion has altered how customers shop. This trend is rapidly expanding, with increasing numbers of customers using mobile apps and websites for online purchasing. With the increasing use of smartphones, internet usage is also on the rise, creating tremendous opportunities for shops to sell things online. The adoption of mobile devices, cloud solutions, and social media platforms has increased dramatically over the past decade, creating economic opportunities for mobile apps and online analytics. Customers in many places value their mobile devices more than other channels and favor mobile applications. These factors are boosting the market’s growth.



Tracking and optimizing marketing campaigns



Unique and trackable links can be generated for offline and online marketing efforts. Tracking these special links can provide information on how users received these marketing campaigns and whether they were lucrative. By monitoring everything feasible, companies may identify campaigns with potential significant returns and eliminate campaigns with poor performance. Unique linkages permit tracking of offline-to-online efforts as well. A business may, for instance, publish its unique link at an event or use it in mailing campaigns whose results could be tracked online. These factors are driving the market growth in the projected period.



Market Restraining Factors



Data security and regulatory compliance



Customers’ information, such as purchases, online transactions, and subscriptions, may be accessible to the companies whose services they utilize when data is collected. Some organizations may trade these datasets with other organizations for mutual gain. Specific acquired data may be used against an individual, nation, or society. Sometimes organizations may not be cautious about the type of customer data they acquire and the data’s security and confidentiality. Customers may lose trust in a business due to a data breach, which may harm the organization. The concerns regarding data safety might hamper the growth of mobile apps and web analytics.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the mobile apps and web analytics market is segmented into search engine ranking & tracking, mobile advertising & marketing analytics, marketing automation & content marketing, application performance & advertising optimization, in app & web behavioral analysis and social media management & others. The search engine ranking & tracking segment led the mobile apps and web analytics market with maximum revenue share in 2021. This is because it is one of the best ways to check if the efforts produce the outcomes the company wants. Click-through rates improve every time the company moves up one position in the organic search results. Also, the user may compare the rankings of their website and all of their competitors for each of those keywords using various services.



Component Outlook



On the basis of component, the mobile apps and web analytics market is divided into solution and services. The solution segment dominated the mobile apps and web analytics market with maximum revenue share in 2021. This is because the mobile app and web solutions offer small businesses simple and inexpensive marketing options. They link businesses with their customers by developing innovative and eye-catching mobile applications and websites that can be accessed from iOS, android, and HTML5. Vendors not only make marketing tools but also teach their clients how to utilize them.



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on deployment mode, the mobile apps and web analytics market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment registered the highest revenue share in the mobile apps and web analytics market in 2021. This is due to the fact that smart analytics platform is a flexible, open, and secure analytics platform that facilitates an organization’s transformation into an intelligence-driven enterprise. Organizations pick the cloud to construct their data cloud due to its unique capacity to power data-driven transformation. Data Cloud may revolutionize users’ decision-making and translate information into action.



Organization Size Outlook



On the basis of organization size, the mobile apps and web analytics market is classified into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The small & medium enterprises segment acquired a remarkable growth rate in the mobile apps and web analytics market in 2021. The growth is due to the fact that visitors or ’traffic’ is the backbone of any website, and knowing how many people visit a site on any given time and observing the performance in that traffic is essential. Tracking a visitor, or more specifically, ’session,’ is a core capability of all online analytics solutions.



Vertical Outlook



Based on the vertical, the mobile apps and web analytics market is bifurcated into BFSI, retail & ecommerce, government & public sector, media & entertainment, energy & utilities, telecommunication, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, travel & hospitality and other. The retail & e-commerce segment recorded a promising growth rate in the mobile apps and web analytics market in 2021. The growth is attributed to the various features of the analytic-based services like campaign monitoring, branding entails creative marketing and positioning strategies. These let the retail businesses experiment and discover what works and what does not for their business.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the mobile apps and web analytics market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region held the highest revenue share in the mobile apps and web analytics market in 2021. This is because of the well-established economy and a large-scale investment in AI-enabled infrastructure; as a result, both startups and well-established enterprises are focusing on building novel AI-enabled solutions for a variety of industrial verticals. Implementation of data management technologies, government regulations, the existence of established players, and company interest in implementing ML and BI solutions are aiding the market expansion in the North America region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants is Partnership. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation and Google LLC are the forerunners in the Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market. Companies such as SAP SE, IBM Corporation and Adobe, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.), Teradata Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.), SAS Institute, Inc., Adobe, Inc., and Micro Focus International PLC (Open Text Corporation)



Recent Strategies deployed in Mobile Apps and Web Analytics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Dec-2022: Amazon Web Services, Inc. teamed up with Slalom, LLC, a business and technology consulting firm in America. Under this collaboration, the companies would work to build accelerators and vertical solutions on AWS for customers in financial services, life sciences, healthcare, the public sector etc. to deliver specialized end-to-end modernization and cloud migration services for accelerating the cloud journeys.



2022-Jan: SAP SE came into partnership with Icertis, a company providing contact management software. This partnership would allow customers to advantage of latest innovations for contract management to manage their core business processes.



Jun-2021: Amazon Web Services, Inc. partnered with Salesforce, a cloud-based software company. This partnership would simplify the lives of developers and allow them to create applications by following any method and at any location.



Jun-2021: Teradata collaborated with Deloitte, a company providing audit, financial, advisory services. This collaboration would remove the complexity of data migration and support organizations with the latest abilities of the future on cloud.



Jun-2020: SAS came into partnership with Microsoft Corp., an American multinational company providing computer software. This partnership would allow customers to explore new tools to drive innovation with the help of SAS Analytics offerings on Microsoft Azure. Additionally, the partnering companies would assist customers across various industries and horizontals to manage complex and critical analytical challenges.



Product Launches and Product Expansions



Nov-2022: IBM released IBM Business Analytics Enterprise, a software developed to help businesses to break down data and analytics silos to navigate unpredictable disruptions and make data-driven decisions quickly. Moreover, this product would include IBM Analytics Content Hub which assists in simplifying how users access and discover planning and analytics tools from numerous vendors in a single dashboard view.



Oct-2022: SAP SE and Sailing Yacht Research Foundation unveiled Sail Insight, an app developed for the global sailing community. This app would increase the power of the company’s sailing analytics database to develop a mobile app that permits the sailing community to explore information and data to improve performance and enrich the event and race experience.



Aug-2022: Teradata Corp. unveiled VantageCloud, a management and control dashboard. The product would handle analytic workload needs at all levels in the organization. Moreover, this would allow companies to be more experimental, agile and innovative in straightforward solutions without compromising cost visibility and governance.



Mar-2022: Adobe released Adobe Sensei; an AI engine equipped with Adobe Experience Cloud. The product would help in achieving the things that are hard to believe such as millions of direct interactions with customers at any moment.



Acquisition and Mergers



2022-Jul: SAP SE completed the acquisition of Askdata, a company providing IT services. This acquisition would ease the process of interacting, searching and collaborating on live data without the use of a self-service analytics solution. This would allow enterprises to improve end-to-end business processes and enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.



Feb-2021: SAP SE took over AppGyver Oy, a company providing a no-code platform. Through this acquisition, the company would develop apps. Through this acquisition, the company would be able to assist customers to adapt their IT systems more efficiently and optimize the usability of the application. Additionally, SAP would provide a complete range of integrated and simple application development tools to help teams, customers and partners in enhancing process automation.



Jan-2021: SAS completed the acquisition of Boemska, a company providing investment analytics solutions. This acquisition would improve SAS Viya, an analytics platform. This would add new features that promote the goal of SAS in helping customer migration to the cloud and assisting the entire analytics life cycle.



Dec-2020: IBM took over Instana, a company engaged in building application performance management software. Through this acquisition, the company would provide AI-based automation abilities to handle the complexity of modern applications that spreads across hybrid cloud landscapes. Additionally, the IBM clients would have the option to save the existing investment and advantage from the latest observability features of Instana.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Search Engine Ranking & Tracking



• Mobile Advertising & Marketing Analytics



• Marketing Automation & Content Marketing



• Application Performance & Advertising Optimization



• In App & Web Behavioral Analysis



• Social Media Management & Others



By Vertical



• BFSI



• Telecommunication



• Media & Entertainment



• Retail & Ecommerce



• Government & Public Sector



• Transportation & Logistics



• Manufacturing



• Travel & Hospitality



• Healthcare & Lifesciences



• Others



By Deployment Mode



• Cloud



• On-premise



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Component



• Solution



o Data Analytics



o Data Management



o Data Discovery



o Data Visualization



• Services



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• SAP SE



• IBM Corporation



• Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)



• Teradata Corporation



• Microsoft Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.)



• SAS Institute, Inc.



• Adobe, Inc.



• Micro Focus International PLC (Open Text Corporation)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



•

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435120/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________