BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Oak Street Health (NYSE – OSH), Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq - SGEN), Provention Bio Inc. (Nasdaq - PRVB), Kimball International, Inc. (Nasdaq – KBAL)

Oak Street Health (NYSE – OSH)

Under the terms of the deal, Oak Street Health will be acquired by CVS Health® (“CVS”) (NYSE - CVS). Oak Street Health stockholders will receive $39.00 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Oak Street Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether CVS is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/oak-street-health-nyse-osh/.

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq - SGEN)

Under the terms of the agreement, Seagen will be acquired by Pfizer Inc. (NYSE - PFE). Pfizer will pay $229.00 in cash for each share of Seagen common stock in a deal with an enterprise value of approximately $43 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Seagen Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Pfizer is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/seagen-inc-nasdaq-sgen/.

Provention Bio Inc. (Nasdaq - PRVB)

Under the terms of the agreement, Provention will be acquired by Sanofi (Nasdaq - SNY). Sanofi will pay $25.00 in cash for each share of Provention common stock in a deal valued at approximately $2.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Provention Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Sanofi is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/provention-bio-inc-nasdaq-prvb/.

Kimball International, Inc. (Nasdaq – KBAL)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Kimball will be acquired by HNI Corporation (NYSE - HNI). Kimball shareholders will receive $9.00 in cash and 0.1301 shares of HNI common stock for each share of Kimball common stock they own. As a result of the transaction, Kimball shareholders will own approximately 10% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Kimball Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Kimball shareholders in the combined company and whether HNI is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/kimball-international-inc-nasdaq-kbal/.

