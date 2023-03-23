The Global Mobile Gimbal Market size is expected to reach $716.1 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Gimbal Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Price Point, By Stabilization Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435119/?utm_source=GNW

The surge may be ascribed to the upsurge in creating different types of video content for social media, television, and the big screen. Due to characteristics like quality, several modes, filters, and others provided by mobile manufacturers, mobile phones are employed in the entertainment business.



The market for mobile gimbals is predicted to expand due to the unexpected increase in vloggers since they enable vloggers to record stable, explicit videos that they can upload to their channels to display a decent video and draw in more viewers. Furthermore, as more individuals choose to turn to vlog as a career during COVID-19 because they had lost their jobs and have nothing to do, there has been an increase in the number of daily vloggers.



Today’s web material is more readily accessible than ever before. This is because more people are online, and social media affects consumers. Platforms like YouTube and Instagram are now highly lucrative thanks to the increase in growth and average surfing time among the population, which has drawn much rivalry among content producers. Content producers have begun investing in cameras and mobile peripherals like mobile gimbals to produce higher-quality movies and stay competitive. The sales of mobile devices and their peripherals have been boosted by this rising investment, which has also indirectly encouraged the rise of mobile gimbals on the international market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The rise in work-from-home culture and social isolation norms brought about by the COVID-19 lockdowns also contributed to the period’s increased demand for digital media production platforms, which persisted even after the number of COVID-19 instances began to fall in late 2021. The lockdown rules weren’t in effect permanently, so when the prohibition was removed, former enterprises reappeared, fresh concepts emerged, and new chances in the video production industry appeared. Due to this phenomenon, demand for mobile gimbal increased, which is anticipated to continue.



Market Growth Factors



Increase in entertainment sector growth



Consumer perception, experience, and payment for entertainment and media have altered due to rapid technical advancements, corporate structures, and consumer behavior. Therefore, the market leaders in this sector put equal emphasis on creating fan-focused brands and companies that actively make excellent content. Because of this, these market participants invest in tools and technologies, including computer-generated imagery (CGI), visual effects (VFX), and a range of cameras and other accessories like gimbal systems. Given all of this, the market for mobile gimbals would see rapid development due to the expansion of the entertainment sector.



More people are using the internet and producing content themselves.



The widespread use of smartphones and the accelerated internet browsing speeds brought on by the introduction of 4G, and now 5G have impacted social media material growth. On websites like YouTube, user-generated material is on the increase. YouTube’s popularity has led to a boom in vlogging and video editing industries. On YouTube, millions of content producers have audiences of all proportions. Making YouTube videos has become a popular source of income for many individuals. Consequently, the mobile gimbal industry would see rapid expansion in the years to come.



Market Restraining Factors



Low preference for mobile filmmaking



Frequently charging the phone while filming caused it to get hot and unresponsive. When utilizing a mobile device for filming, one needed help to start or stop the recording and often lost takes. All of the details seem crisp on the little screen. However, some views can have blurry pictures if the movie is transferred to a laptop. There have been several complaints from filmmakers concerning mid-take exposure changes. Even when the exposure was locked, it sometimes changed unexpectedly amid certain shots. When this occurs, little can be done, which eventually lengthens the time required. All of these might have a detrimental effect on the market expansion for mobile gimbals.



Type Outlook



Based on the type, the mobile gimbal market is bifurcated into foldable, Bluetooth-enabled, and wireless remote control. The wireless remote control witnessed the largest revenue share in the mobile gimbal market in 2021. This is because customers are drawn to its conveniences, such as simple control and relaxation for the hand combined with easy management of wireless remote control.



Price Point Outlook



Based on price point, the mobile gimbal market is classified into low/economical, premium, and medium. The medium range segment covered a considerable revenue share in the mobile gimbal market in 2021. The mobile gimbals in this market sector are anticipated to have excellent development prospects, particularly in emerging nations like China, India, and Brazil. These emerging countries are distinguished by increased content producers and vloggers, quick urbanization, and increased disposable income. In addition, the tendency of content production among young people in emerging countries will also help the mobile gimbal business thrive.



Stabilization Type Outlook



Based on the stabilization type, the mobile gimbal market is divided into 2-axis stabilization and 3-axis stabilization. The two-axis segment held the highest revenue share in the mobile gimbal market in 2021. This is due to its portability, lightweight battery, and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, because humans are better at controlling lateral (left and right) hand motions, the two-axis gimbal is better suited for those new to videography and seeking something to experiment with. In addition, due to the increase in content producers, the category is anticipated to develop faster.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on the distribution channel, the mobile gimbal market is segmented into online and offline segments. The online segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the mobile gimbal market in 2021. Because of the enhanced customer reach provided by the internet sales channel, many businesses now rely heavily on it as a source of income. As technology develops and online services become more widely accessible, consumers are becoming more aware of the many buying patterns that exist in society. The technology will likely affect how people purchase items and are attractive to millennials and generation Z.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the mobile gimbal market is analyzed across North America, Europe Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region led the mobile gimbal market with the highest revenue share in 2021. The startup culture in the North American area is strong and mature. The demand has been constant due to their early technical development and acceptance. The sales graph is probably going up as more young people in the nation start using new platforms like YouTube and Instagram.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (iFlight Technology Company Limited), Guilin Zhishen Information Technology Co., Ltd., EVO Gimbals, Feiyu Technology Incorporated Co., Ltd, Zhongshan Kingjoy Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd., Gudsen Technology Co., Ltd., Movo Photo Group LLC, Snoppa Technology Co., Ltd., Hohem Technology Co., Ltd., and SHAPE wlb Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Wireless Remote Control



• Bluetooth Enabled



• Foldable



By Price Point



• Low/Economic Range



• Premium Range



• Medium Range



By Stabilization Type



• 2-axis Stabilization



• 3-axis Stabilization



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. (iFlight Technology Company Limited)



• Guilin Zhishen Information Technology Co., Ltd.



• EVO Gimbals



• Feiyu Technology Incorporated Co., Ltd



• Zhongshan Kingjoy Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd.



• Gudsen Technology Co., Ltd.



• Movo Photo Group LLC



• Snoppa Technology Co., Ltd.



• Hohem Technology Co., Ltd.



• SHAPE wlb Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435119/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________