Application Server Market Size Growing at 13% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 62.8 Billion By 2032

TOKYO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Application Server Market Size accounted for USD 19.0 Billion in 2022 and is projected to achieve a market size of USD 62.8 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 13% from 2023 to 2032.



Application Server Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics:

Application servers are software frameworks that provide a platform for running web-based applications.

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for web-based applications, the rising popularity of cloud computing, and the need for scalable and cost-effective solutions for application deployment.

North America dominated the application server market with the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Application Server Market Report Coverage:

Market Application Server Market Application Server Market Size 2022 USD 19.0 Billion Application Server Market Forecast 2032 USD 62.8 Billion Application Server Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 13% Application Server Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 Application Server Market Base Year 2022 Application Server Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Deployment Model, By End-Use Vertical, And By Geography Application Server Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., VMware, Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Apache Software Foundation, Fujitsu Limited, NEC Corporation, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., and PegaSystems Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Application Server Market Overview:

The Application Server Market is a rapidly growing segment of the software industry that provides a platform for running web-based applications. Application servers act as intermediaries between web servers and database servers, allowing developers to write and deploy complex applications quickly and efficiently. They offer a variety of services, such as session management, security, and database connectivity, making it easier for developers to build and deploy applications that meet the needs of their customers. The demand for application servers is driven by the increasing popularity of cloud computing, which has led to a greater need for scalable and cost-effective solutions for application deployment. Additionally, the growing number of small and medium-sized businesses looking for ways to reduce the cost and complexity of application deployment has also contributed to the growth of the market. The use of application servers is widespread across many industries, including finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and telecommunications, among others.

Trends in the Application Server Market:

Growing demand for microservices architecture: The increasing adoption of microservices architecture is driving the need for application servers that can handle the distributed nature of microservices.

Emergence of cloud-native application servers: The rise of cloud computing has led to the development of cloud-native application servers that are designed to run in cloud environments.

Increased focus on containerization: The use of containerization technologies such as Docker and Kubernetes is gaining popularity, driving the need for application servers that can support containerized deployments.

Focus on security and compliance: Application servers are being developed with a greater focus on security and compliance, with features such as encryption, authentication, and access control.

Adoption of serverless databases: The growing adoption of serverless databases is driving the need for application servers that can support serverless database deployments.

Increased use of container orchestration: The use of container orchestration technologies such as Kubernetes is becoming more common, driving the development of application servers that can support orchestration.

Adoption of serverless computing: The growing adoption of serverless computing is driving the development of application servers that can run serverless workloads.



Application Server Market Dynamics:

Need for cost-effective application deployment: Application servers provide a cost-effective solution for deploying complex applications, driving their adoption among small and medium-sized businesses.

Growing use of low-code development platforms: The rise of low-code development platforms is driving the adoption of application servers that can support these platforms.

Growth of e-commerce and online businesses: The growth of e-commerce and online businesses has led to an increased demand for application servers that can handle large volumes of web traffic.

Increased use of open source technologies: The use of open source technologies is becoming more widespread in application servers, allowing for greater flexibility and customization.

Growing importance of edge computing: The rise of edge computing is driving the development of application servers that can support edge deployments.

Integration with DevOps workflows: Application servers are being integrated with DevOps workflows, allowing for faster and more efficient application development and deployment.

Increasing use of hybrid cloud deployments: The adoption of hybrid cloud deployments is driving the development of application servers that can support these environments, meeting the growing demand for more flexible and scalable application deployment.



Need for improved scalability and performance: Application servers provide a platform for running scalable and high-performance applications, meeting the growing demand for better application performance.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Market for Application Server:

Cybersecurity threats: The increasing prevalence of cybersecurity threats and the need for robust security measures can hamper the growth of the application server market.

Competition from alternative technologies: Competition from alternative technologies such as serverless computing and containerization can limit the growth of the application server market.

Limited support for legacy systems: Limited support for legacy systems can cause issues when integrating with existing infrastructure, hindering adoption.

Integration issues: Integration issues with existing systems and infrastructure can cause delays and hinder adoption of application servers.

High costs: The high costs associated with application server deployment and maintenance can be a barrier to adoption, particularly for smaller businesses.

Vendor lock-in: Vendor lock-in can be a concern for businesses adopting application servers, leading to a lack of flexibility and control over the deployment and maintenance of these systems.

Compatibility issues: Compatibility issues between different application server technologies can lead to interoperability problems and hinder adoption.



Market Segmentation:

By Type

Component Server

Active Application Server

Web Information Server



By Deployment Model

Cloud

On Premise

End User

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

BSFI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others

Application Server Market Overview by Region:

North America’s Application Server market share is the highest globally, owing to the presence of major market players and early adoption of advanced technologies. The U.S. and Canada are expected to lead the market in this region.

The Asia-Pacific region’s Application Server Market share is also huge and is growing at the fastest rate, due to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to drive the growth in this region.

Europe is another key market for Application Server, owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies and the growing trend of digital transformation. The United Kingdom, Germany, and France are expected to be the major contributors to the market in this region.

The South American and MEA regions have a relatively lower but growing Application Server market share. Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa are expected to be the major contributors to the market in these regions.

Application Server Market Key Players:

Some of the leading companies operating in Application Server Market include IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat Inc., Apache Software Foundation, Pivotal Software Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., NEC Corporation, VMware Inc., Adobe Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, SAP SE, TIBCO Software Inc., CA Technologies, SAS Institute Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., and Nginx Inc. These companies are focused on developing and providing software solutions that help organizations manage and deploy applications across their infrastructure.

