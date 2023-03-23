Cell Therapy Market Size to Hit USD 26.9 Billion by 2030 at 9.3% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell Therapy Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Cell Therapy Market Information By Cell Type, Therapy Type, Therapeutic Area, End-User, And Region - Forecast till 2030", the market size is projected to reach USD 26.9 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Synopsis

Cell therapy contains transplanting cells into the patient's body to heal diseases. These cells may arise from the patient's body and are known as autologous cells or from the different donors, known as allogeneic cells. In cell therapy, sick or defective cells are swapped with healthy, functional ones. Stem cells are frequently used in these cutting-edge therapies because of their capacity to develop into the precise cells needed for healing damaged or faulty tissues or cells. These cells can come from the patient's own body and are referred to as autologous cells, or they can come from many donors and are referred to as allogeneic cells. Multipotent cells can differentiate into various cell types, whereas pluripotent cells can differentiate into any cell type in the body. Even yet, they have a more limited repertoire than pluripotent cells. The type of primary cells is fixed. Due to its potential in treating autoimmune and metabolic disorders, stem cell therapy is also getting more and more attention. A person must build immunity to fight off different metabolic problems.

A few of the key drivers of the cell therapy market's expansion are the creation of efficient manufacturing guidelines, the advancement of genomic analysis tools, the sheer volume of studies conducted by cancer societies, and transplants' established efficacy. The major technologies anticipated to favorably impact the market growth for adult and cord blood cells are automation in adult stem cell processing and storage and cord blood storage. Also, major players in the industry are collaborating to convert newborn stem cells from tissue and umbilical cord blood into induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). During the projected period, these advancements are anticipated to fuel market expansion. Moreover, cell therapy is used to create regenerative medicines, a multidisciplinary field that uses techniques primarily related to cell therapy to maintain, enhance, or restore cell, tissue, or organ function.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 26.9 Billion CAGR 9.3% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Application, Delivery Mode, Component and End-User. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Growing approvals for cell-based therapies Increase in the demand for stem cell therapy for knees

Competitive Landscape:

The valuable contenders in the cell therapy market are:

Castle Creek Biosciences Inc.

Anterogen Co. Ltd

Kolon TissueGene Inc.

AlloSource

Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.R.L.

Celgene Corporation

Tameika Cell Technologies Inc.

Cell Therapy Market Trends:



Market Drivers:

New cell types continually enter the cell therapy market, providing tremendous opportunities for businesses to improve their market positions. As a result, the number of businesses dedicated to creating cell therapies has dramatically increased during the past several years. The pandemic has affected the cell therapy market since most nations implemented lockdowns to combat the outbreak. Additionally, allogeneic donors are frequently unable to contribute to their cells due to social limitations that prevent them from doing so. This results in cell collection delays that impact the entire allogeneic cell treatment procedure. Although the virus disproportionately impacts people with underlying disorders, ongoing analysis of COVID-19 cases shows that many patients whose therapeutic need is not immediate are choosing to wait rather than risk exposure.

Moreover, patients are selected based on risk and necessity. To allow for therapy and trials to proceed, several nations- and region-specific requirements are being implemented; nonetheless, many ongoing trials and readouts have been delayed, and new trials have been completely halted. Also, until the conditions appear to be under control for the upcoming few months, most clinics worldwide have suspended accepting new cases of stem cell treatment, organ transplant, and other therapies. Some key factors impacting the expansion in the number of firms in the market are the rise in financing for cell therapy clinical research, the adoption of practical guidelines for cell therapy production, and the success of novel products.

Market Restraints:

Stem cell therapy has drawn more interest from people looking for the most modern alternative treatments for various conditions. People worldwide are switching from regular drug regimens and hospital visits to innovative treatments being established daily. The cost of developing stem cell therapies is still prohibitive despite the rising demand for them. A major obstacle to the market's expansion is the high cost of cell therapies.

COVID 19 Analysis

Since most businesses have been concentrating on creating cell-based medicines for COVID-19 treatment, the COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to impact the market for cell therapies substantially. Additionally, allogeneic donors are frequently unable to donate their cells due to social limitations that prevent them from doing so. This results in cell collection delays that impact the entire allogeneic cell treatment procedure. Since most pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and research facilities have been concentrating on developing cell therapy-based treatments against COVID-19, the influence of COVID-19 is also anticipated to have a favorable impact on the market under study.

Since COVID-19 particularly impacts persons with underlying illnesses, many patients who do not need treatment urgently choose to wait rather than take a chance on getting sick. Moreover, patients are being prioritized based on risk and necessity. To allow for therapy and trials to proceed, a number of the nation- and region-specific requirements are being implemented; nonetheless, many ongoing trials and readouts have been delayed, and new trials have been completely halted.

Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market includes hospitals & clinics and academic & research institutes.

By cell type, the market includes stem cells and non-stem cells.

By therapeutic area, the market includes malignancies, musculoskeletal disorders, autoimmune disorders, and dermatology.

By therapy type, the market includes autologous and allogeneic.

Cell Therapy Market Regional Insights

Because of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and rising market development spending, North America dominated the market. Moreover, the market in the North American area is being stimulated by the expansion of stem cell therapies used to treat various ailments. Furthermore, the rising research and development activities support the expansion of the North American market. Due to the rising demand for cell treatment in the region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the quickest CAGR throughout the projected period. Over the projection period, it is projected that several variables, including rising investments, rising investments in novel medicines, and anticipated favorable government regulations, will boost market expansion.

