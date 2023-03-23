Global Fuel Cells Strategic Business Report 2023: Net Zero Carbon Goals and Favorable Government Policy Changes Promote Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cells: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fuel Cells estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Proton Exchange Membrane, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.7% CAGR and reach US$26.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Phosphoric Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 20.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 27.5% CAGR



The Fuel Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 27.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.3% and 19.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 151 Featured) -

AFC Energy Plc

Air Liquide S.A.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc.

Bloom Energy Corporation

Ceres Power Holdings plc

Doosan Fuel Cell America, Inc.

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies Pte Ltd.

Hydrogenics Corporation

ITM Power Plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC

Plug Power Inc.

Proton OnSite

SFC Energy AG

Siemens Industry, Inc.

Teledyne Energy Systems, Inc.

UltraCell LLC

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 562 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $9.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Fuel Cell Shipments Exhibit a Deceleration Amid the Pandemic

Fuel Cells Gain Prominence to Meet Additional Energy Requirements

SOFCs: Ensuring Uninterrupted Power Supply amid COVID-19

Intriguing Applications of SOFCs in Post-COVID-19 Scenario

Post-COVID-19 Developments Make Fuel Cells a More Dynamic Industry

Fuel Cells: An Introduction

Classification of Fuel Cells

Major Applications of Fuel Cells

Fuel Cells: Clean, Efficient, Reliable and Eco-friendly Alternative to Conventional Petroleum-based Fuels

Fuel Cells Market: Prospects and Outlook

Major Market Drivers & Restraints

Government Subsidies to Promote Fuel Cell Technology

Increasing Adoption of EVs and Hybrid Vehicles

Strong Focus on Alternative Energy Sources

Potential for Use in Distributed Generation Applications

Increasing Popularity of Hydrogen Fuel

Stationary & PEM Fuel Cells and Fuel Cell Vehicles to Post Solid Growth

Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell Dominates Fuel Cells Market

Stationary and Transport Applications Lead the Fuel Cells Market

Clean Energy Focus Drives Use of Fuel Cells in Transportation Sector

Developed Economies at the Forefront of Innovation and Adoption of Fuel Cells-based Applications

Developing Economies Emerge as Promising Regions for Fuel Cell Adoption

Cost Reductions to Benefit Market Growth

Cost Structure of Fuel Cell: Breakdown (%) of Cost by Key Components

Competitive Landscape

A Fairly Competitive Market

Revenues of Select Publicly Traded Fuel Cell Companies for 2018 and 2019 (In $ Million)

Participants Focus on Product Innovation and Expansion to Gain Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity

Startups Enter the Fray

World Brands

Fuel Cells - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ambitious Vision of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells

Net Zero Carbon Goals and Favorable Government Policy Changes Promote Adoption of Fuel Cell Technology

Carbon Neutrality Goals of Various Countries

Auto Industry Banks on Fuel Cells as a Sustainable Fuel Technology of the Future

PEM Fuel Cells in Automobiles

Strong Investments to Promote Growth

Automakers Eye on Hydrogen Fuel Cells to Boost Gains in Post-Pandemic Era

Global Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles by Model for 2019

Hydrogen Fuel cell Powered Vehicles Unveiled During the Period 2014-2018

Hydrogen FCEVs Combat GHG Emissions

FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and 2050

Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Breakdown (in %) by Sector for 2019

Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of FCVs

Number of Public and Private Hydrogen Refueling Stations by Region (As of 2019)

Top Countries in Terms of Number of Hydrogen Refueling Stations (As of 2019-End)

High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel cells

Deployments of Fuel Cell Electric Bus (FCEB)

Focus on Enhancing Durability and Lowering Cost of Fuel Cells Increases

Hydrogen Fuel Cells for Motorbikes: An Opportunity to Tap

Fuel Cells Find Niche Applications in 2-Stroke Engine Motorcycles

Fuel Cell-Powered Trains and Trams: Tremendous Potential for Fuel Cell Industry

Material Handling: A Successful Application of Fuel Cells

Global Material Handling Equipment Revenues Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2016-2024

Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2015-2021E)

Marine Sector: A Nascent yet Promising Application of Fuel Cells

Need for Alternative Propulsion Solutions Drives Demand for Fuel Cells in Marine Vessels Market

Expanding Applications in the Military Sector Augur Well for the Market

A Glance at Use of Fuel Cell Systems in Select Military Applications

Strong Demand for Portable Electronic Devices to Spur Opportunities for Portable Fuel Cells

Global Consumer Electronics Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018- 2024

Environmental Benefits Drive Adoption of Fuel Cells in the Power Sector

Rising Investments in Distributed Renewable Energy Generation Enhances Prospects for Fuel Cells

Renewable Energy Consumption by Region (in Million tonnes oil equivalent): 2008-2018

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Demand Response: An Expanding Application for Fuel Cells

Aircraft Manufacturers Take a Closer Look at Fuel-Efficient and Eco-Friendly Fuel Cells

Fuel Cells for Data Center Market to Witness Notable Expansion

Global Data centers Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Stationary Fuel Cells Market: An Overview

Telecom Industry Moving towards Stationary Fuel Cells for Backup Power

Stationary Fuel Cells Gather Steam in Backup and UPS Stationary Applications

Residential Sector Drives Demand for Stationary Fuel Cells

Stationary and Distributed Energy Applications Garner Attention

MFCs Technology: Promising Source of Alternative Power

Technological Benefits Continue to Propel Micro Fuel Cells Market

Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Preferred Choice for Portable Devices

Broader Adoption in Key Applications Fuels PEM Fuel Cells Market

Alkaline Fuel Cell Market Heading for Massive Gains

SOFCs: A Technology of Interest to the Developed Countries

Key Applications of SOFCs

SOFCs Gather Momentum in Stationary Cogeneration/CHP Deployments

SOFCs: Ideal for Distributed Power Generation

Technology Innovations and Research Efforts in Fuel Cell Market - A Review of Select Developments

Researchers Develop Proton-Driven Fuel Cell Technology for Powering Space Shuttles

Boeing's Insitu Improves Hydrogen Fuel Cell Propulsion System for UAVs

Ballard Power Systems Joins Hand with W. L. Gore for Advancing Fuel Cell Technology

A WSU Research Team Uses Molybdenum Doped Nickle Catalyst for Making SOFCs more Efficient

Innovative Fuel Cell Technology to Improve Carbon Fuel Utilization in DCFCs

Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel Cells' Life

New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen for Fuel Cell Cars

Researchers at NETL Develop Innovative Method to Improve SOFC Performance

Advances in Nanotechnology Enables More Efficient Fuel Cell Applications

Raw Material : A Review

Important Materials Used in Fuel Cells and Batteries

Challenges in Fuel Cell Commercialization

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

