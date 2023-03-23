Activated Carbon Fiber Market Key Players Analysis - Toyobo Co.,Kuraray Co., Ltd., Unitika Ltd., Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. etc | Latest InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Activated Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (PAN-based, Pitch-based, Cellulosic Fiber, Phenolic Resin), Application (Solvent Recovery, Air Purification, Water Treatment, Catalyst Carrier)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The global activated carbon fiber market is estimated to reach over USD 499.58 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

When manufactured, ACF has low microporosity, provides a sizable specific surface area, permits excessive absorption, lowers pressure loss, and produces minimal carbon dust to purge noxious water. It also offers high stiffness, tensile strength, dense packaging, and great volumetric capacity; as a result, it has many uses in water filters, surface treatment, liquid cleaning, and the purification of polluted gaseous streams.





Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1626





The industry is expanding due to rapid industrialization and the rising demand for purified water in various residential and commercial complexes. Water containing various solid, semisolid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants is treated and purified using ACF. The growing consumer awareness of the availability and benefits of wastewater treatment has an additional impact on this.



Additionally, the use of ACF to neutralize odor, stop dust particles, and deal with ozone pollution generated by cooling systems has been supported by the introduction of many sustainable practices by regulatory agencies, assisting market growth.

Recent Developments:

In June 2020, Kuraray Co., Ltd. announced that its American subsidiary, Calgon Carbon Corporation (from now on, "Calgon Carbon"), had decided to increase production capacity at its Pearl River Plant in Mississippi, USA. This decision was made in response to the rising demand for activated carbon on a global scale.

List of Prominent Players in the Activated carbon fiber market:

Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Unitika Ltd. (Japan)

Gun Ei Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Evertech Envisafe Ecology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

AWA Paper & Technology Company, Inc (Japan)

Taiwan Carbon Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Daigas Group (Japan)

Auro Carbon & Chemicals (India)

Hangzhou Nature Technology Co.Ltd. (China)

Eurocarb Products Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

Ceram=Materials (US)

HPMS Graphite (US

Balfour Beatty PLC





Buy 180 Pages Latest Published Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/1626





Activated Carbon Fiber Market Report Scope:



Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 257.58 Mn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 499.58 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Million, Volume (KT), and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Type And Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

As activated carbon fiber may better absorb low molecular weight pollutants, it is employed more frequently in water treatment processes. Another benefit consistent with its employment in numerous applications is the substance's ability to regenerate fast.

The global adoption of wastewater disposal practices has been motivated by the steadily increasing demand for fresh water and its constrained supply. Wastewater from industries and homes has been released into the atmosphere due to rapid industrialization and urbanization trends in developing economies. These wastewater releases have a terrible influence on the climate because they include harmful chemicals that harm the atmosphere. As a result, this tendency will aid in providing profitable prospects for expanding the industry throughout the anticipated period.

Challenges:

As gas-phase activated carbons are more expensive than their liquid-phase counterparts, they are employed less frequently in gas-phase applications than in liquid-phase applications. Coconut shell charcoal, a raw material used in producing activated carbon, is in short supply due to the strong demand for this product. As a result, the cost of raw materials has gone up. Due to fluctuating raw material prices, the high price of activated carbon fiber may reduce total product demand. As a result, even though activated carbon fiber is a great adsorbent, its high cost of adsorption limits the market's expansion.

However, research is being done to create carbon by using phosphoric acid and potassium hydroxide, which substantially impacts the price of carbon and, thus, the price of activated carbon fiber. In the anticipated period, these advancements will generate enough opportunities for the market for activated carbon fiber to stabilize overall.

Regional Trends:

The market for activated carbon fiber in Asia Pacific is internationally expanding at the quickest rate. Due to significant demand from the chemical, air purification, and other end-user sectors, Asia Pacific is also home to the activated carbon fiber market with the quickest rate of growth. Water treatment applications are also driving the area's market for activated carbon fiber.





Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1626





Segmentation of Activated carbon fiber market-

By Type-

PAN-based

Pitch-based

Cellulosic Fiber

Phenolic Resin

Others

By Application-

Solvent Recovery

Air Purification

Water Treatment

Catalyst Carrier

Others

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa





Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1626





About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/