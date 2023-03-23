Minutes from the Election Meeting

Lysaker, 23 March 2023
The election meeting held on 23 March resolved to follow the nomination committee's recommendation by re-electing Brita Cathrine Knutson as a board member for a new 2-year period. Furthermore, In line with the Board's recommendation, Guri Horsfjord Lassen was elected as member of the nomination committee for a 2-year term.
After the election, the Board of Storebrand Storebrand Asset Management AS remain unchanged and constitutes:
Shareholder-elected representatives:
Odd Arild Grefstad (Chairman)
Lars Aa. Løddesøl
Jenny Rundbladh (deputy)
Lars-Erik Eriksen (deputy)
Unitholder-elected representatives:
Sverre Dale Moen
Brita Cathrine Knutson
Sondre Gullord Graff (deputy)
Employee-elected representatives:
Hilde Marit Lodvir Hengebøl
Karsten Solberg
For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com
The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596