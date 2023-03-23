Minutes from the Election Meeting

Lysaker, 23 March 2023

The election meeting held on 23 March resolved to follow the nomination committee's recommendation by re-electing Brita Cathrine Knutson as a board member for a new 2-year period. Furthermore, In line with the Board's recommendation, Guri Horsfjord Lassen was elected as member of the nomination committee for a 2-year term.

After the election, the Board of Storebrand Storebrand Asset Management AS remain unchanged and constitutes:

Shareholder-elected representatives:

Odd Arild Grefstad (Chairman)

Lars Aa. Løddesøl

Jenny Rundbladh (deputy)

Lars-Erik Eriksen (deputy)

Unitholder-elected representatives:

Sverre Dale Moen

Brita Cathrine Knutson

Sondre Gullord Graff (deputy)

Employee-elected representatives:

Hilde Marit Lodvir Hengebøl

Karsten Solberg

For queries, you may contact Storebrand's Danish branch on kundeservice@storebrandfondene.dk .

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, Kim.Toftegaard.Andreassen@storebrand.com

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

The funds listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen are available for trading during the Nasdaq opening hours. Jyske Bank is acting as the market maker, and will ensure transferability for the funds.