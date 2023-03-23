Batter & Breader Premixes Market Analysis, Growth Trends & Industry Report

Chicago, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The global batter & breader premixes market was estimated at USD 2.5 billion in 2021. It is estimated to cross USD 3.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The global batter and breader premixes market has witnessed stable growth over the last few years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years as well. Companies operating in the batter & breader premixes industry are primarily focused on expanding their production facilities to increase their presence across various regions and distribute new varieties of batter & breader premix products. Batter & breader premixes are primarily used for coating deep-fried foods. Foods prepared with this coating are light, crisp, flavorful, and require no additional seasoning. Batter premixes impart flavor, texture, and color to meat products and enhance the overall cooking process.

The batter & breader premixes market is classified based on type, application, and region. This classification is unique to both the batter premixes market and the breader premixes market—the submarkets of the batter & breader premixes market. Tempura batter is a batter premix that is used extensively in various industrial applications, such as meat and seafood, due to its lower cost. Based on application, the batter premixes market has been segmented into meat (such as pork & chicken), seafood, vegetables (onion rings & other vegetables, which include zucchini, potatoes, and mushrooms), and others (fruits and nuts).

Breaders are a dry mixture of flour, starch, and seasonings; they are applied to moistened or battered food products, prior to cooking. Breader products are extensively used in seafood and chicken applications for features such as convenience, better taste, and aesthetic appeal. The breader premixes market is segmented, based on type, into crumbs & flakes and flour & starch. The crumbs & flakes segment is further segmented into dry breadcrumbs, fresh breadcrumbs, cracker crumbs, and others (fruits and nuts). The flour & starch segment is sub segmented into cereals, pulses, blends, and others (tapioca, potatoes, nuts, and seeds).

By region, the batter & breader premixes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The growth of the batter & breader premixes market is primarily triggered by huge demand from the Asia Pacific region and the growing demand for processed food products.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7%, in terms of value, during the forecast period, driven by the growing demand for convenience foods and processed food, coupled with the changing lifestyle trends in the region. Other factors include changes in diets, which lead to an increase in the demand for processed meat products and the emergence of fast-food and quick-service restaurants in the region. In 2020, the US accounted for the largest market share of the global processed food, convenience food, and packaged food industries, which justifies the country’s significant share in the batter & breader premixes market. The key players in this market are focusing on new product launches and expansions & investments to increase their presence in these regions.

The key players in this market include Kerry Group (Ireland), Bunge Limited (US), Newly Weds Foods, Inc. (US), McCormick & Company (US), Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan). Associated British Foods plc (UK), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Euroma (Netherlands), House-Autry Mills (US), and others.

