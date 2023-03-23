The Global Murumuru Butter Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Murumuru Butter Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Nature, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435115/?utm_source=GNW

Therefore it is less susceptible to blocking pores. Without blocking pores or resulting in acne, this butter calms the face and restores its natural moisture barrier. Due to the presence of anti-inflammatory compounds in murumuru butter, this substance is ideal for skin that is irritated or inflamed. It calms irritated skin and replenishes moisture in dehydrated skin. It is a top-notch emollient with exceptional moisturizing qualities. It’s also a kind of ingredient that can be discovered in various cosmetics, including body butter, shampoo for hair, lip balm, and others.



It contains fatty acids, including lauric acid and myristic acid, which support the maintenance of the skin’s natural moisture barrier and stop moisture loss. Additionally, murumuru butter is supplemented with vitamin A, which helps the skin counteract symptoms of aging like wrinkles and fine lines. This indicates a promising future for the murumuru butter market. Many individuals prefer murumuru butter products since it is vegan as well as it helps in maintaining the moisture requirements of skin and hair.



The huge number of consumers who are cosmetics addicts is the main element driving the expansion of the market for murumuru butter. The massive investment made in social networking sites also increases demand for items made with murumuru butter worldwide. Another one of these factors is accessibility. The development of innovative murumuru butter products and the numerous cosmetic goods it produces, which helps merchants better understand consumer behavior, fuels the market’s expansion.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental effect on the murumuru butter market. Due to lockdown limitations, retail stores, drugstores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and public spaces had to close. Due to the high consumer activity on social media and other digital channels, businesses in the murumuru butter sector actively grew their online presence. However, brand owners temporarily shut down their websites because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They boosted their attempts at complying with government regulations while they waited for business to resume following the blockage.



Market Growth Factors



The increasing proportion of people living hectic lives



Demand for naturally produced goods is influenced by consumers’ hectic lifestyles worldwide and growing knowledge of health and wellbeing, particularly the negative effects of artificial chemicals. Also, the increased emphasis on greater transparency regarding the ingredients used in production is projected to enhance demand. Therefore, there is a rush to produce natural components, especially for fast-growing consumer product categories like personal care and cosmetics. In recent years, there has been a substantial rise in the proportion of working women. As a result, these elements are boosting the expansion of the murumuru butter market.



Increasing skin conditions and improved skin & hair treatments



Due to unfortunate lifestyle choices as well as inadequate nutrition, young individuals are aging quickly. Fast food has several additives, salt, chemicals, sugar, and unhealthy fats that can cause high blood pressure, obesity, and skin issues. Inadequate nutritional intake is the main factor in hair loss, greying, aging, wrinkles, and other problems. In addition, increased pollution-related exposure is leading to significant skin diseases in people worldwide. Personal care products provide a solution to these problems. As a result, the need for skin and hair treatments is increasing daily. According to the World Health Organization, 900 million people worldwide experience skin and hair disorders. A wide spectrum of skin condition treatment items has been created owing to technological advancement and fresh scientific findings, expanding market opportunities. Therefore, the market for murumuru butter is expanding due to the rise in skin and hair problems.



Market Restraining Factors



Ignorance among the general population



It is anticipated that a decrease in demand for the product will occur due to a lack of customer awareness regarding the availability of murumuru butter as well as its many advantages. The fact that these products have only recently become available on the market has made it difficult to expand since customers do not have faith in the products. Those living in underdeveloped nations are not sufficiently informed about the availability of products like these since there are insufficient resources to provide an adequate education. As a consequence of this, throughout the forecasting period, there is a limitation placed on expanding the murumuru butter market due to a lack of awareness.



Nature Outlook



Based on nature, the murumuru butter market is segmented into conventional and organic. The conventional segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the murumuru butter market in 2021. Murumuru is a multipurpose vegetable butter known for its hard but somewhat creamy texture. The solidity can vary according to the temperature at which it is stored, but at warmer room temperatures, it can be readily scooped out of the container. The demand for conventional murumuru butter is growing as more companies buy the butter in bulk to prepare cosmetic and skincare products afterward.



End User Outlook



Based on end user, the murumuru butter market is segmented into hair care, skin care, and lip care. The skin care segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the market during 2021. Murumuru butter has a high fatty acid content and profoundly hydrates the skin. Omega 3 and 9 fatty acids and vitamins A, E, and C are all abundant in murumuru butter and work to calm and nourish irritated and damaged skin. For those with eczema or other disorders characterized by a compromised skin barrier, murumuru butter has proven to be helpful as it aids in barrier restoration and moisture absorption. The growing use of murumuru butter in skincare products is expanding the segment.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the murumuru butter market is segmented into B2B and B2C. The B2C segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the murumuru butter market in 2021. B2C decision-making is simple because there is just one stage to the transaction, and few people are involved. These days, consumers can also buy items online. This enables the business-to-consumer transactions, as the consumer can choose the product online, order it, and the business will deliver it to the consumer’s home. Moreover, during the projected period, a significant increase in the usage of online distribution channels is anticipated to propel segment expansion.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the murumuru butter market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region witnessed the highest revenue share in the murumuru butter market in 2021. Consumer attitudes on the usage of natural and organic cosmetics and skincare in the region have fundamentally changed, paving the growth of a plethora of murumuru butter products. Also, there is a considerable rise in demand for murumuru butter products on the market due to the expansion in organic, vegan, and anti-animal cruelty movements in North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Beraca Ingredientes Naturais SA (Clariant Group), Vigon International, LLC. (Azelis Company), Citróleo Groups, Jarchem Innovative Industries LLC (Vertellus Holdings LLC), Lush Retail Ltd., Crafters Choice Brands, LLC, O&3 Limited, Hallstar Innovations Corp., Natural Sourcing Company, and Parchem – Fine & Specialty Chemicals.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Nature



• Conventional



• Organic



By Distribution Channel



• B2B



• B2C



By End User



• Skin Care



• Hair Care



• Lip Care



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Beraca Ingredientes Naturais SA (Clariant Group)



• Vigon International, LLC. (Azelis Company)



• Citróleo Groups



• Jarchem Innovative Industries LLC (Vertellus Holdings LLC)



• Lush Retail Ltd.



• Crafters Choice Brands, LLC



• O&3 Limited



• Hallstar Innovations Corp.



• Natural Sourcing Company



• Parchem – Fine & Specialty Chemicals



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435115/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________