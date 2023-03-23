Block & Leviton Investigates Block, Inc. f/k/a Square, Inc. For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Block, Inc. f/k/a Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Block investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/block.



On March 23, 2023, well-known short-seller Hindenburg Research issued an investigative report alleging “that Block has wildly overstated its genuine user counts and has understated its customer acquisition costs.”

Shares of Block dropped 20% in premarket and early morning trading on March 23, 2023.

