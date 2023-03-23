The Global Narrow Pixel Pitch LED Display Market size is expected to reach $3.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Narrow Pixel Pitch LED Display Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435114/?utm_source=GNW

The term pixel pitch describes the distance in both directions between distinct LED pixels present on an LED display device, often known as an LED screen. Millimeters or mm are typical measurement units for pixel pitch.



Generally, the display is of a greater resolution when the pixel pitch is small. A display’s image is made up of more pixels when the pixel pitch is narrow. It thus raises the viewing distance and improves the display resolution. When compared to conventional display technologies, narrow pixel pitch LED displays are renowned for their great brightness, long lifespan, and energy efficiency.



Additionally, because of this technology, the image may be clearly seen from a farther distance or from a variety of angles. Additionally, it provides a larger color spectrum and higher brightness, producing images that are more vivid and lifelike. Every LED in an LED wall corresponds to one pixel. The pixel pitch number establishes a recommended minimum viewing distance for the intended image.



The closer spaced the LEDs are on display, the closer the allowed viewing distance. The ideal viewing range is typically two to three times the number of meters equal to the pixel pitch. For example, a pixel pitch of 10 will necessitate a minimum distance of 20 meters to achieve optimal detail, whereas a narrow pixel pitch of 2 will allow looking from just 4 meters away.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak had a substantial negative effect on the market for narrow pixel pitch LED displays. Due to the advent of the public health emergency and a lack of labor, manufacturing and production facilities around the world were shut down. This further harmed the economy. Due to the worldwide lockdown and scarcity of raw materials, countries worldwide saw significant losses in revenue and business. The COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental effect on the production and manufacturing industries all over the world, which in turn caused the economy to collapse and slowed the growth of the market.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing usage of narrow pixel pitch led displays for advertising and events



Since motion content is currently more intriguing and appealing than a static advertisement, an expanding number of companies are switching their advertising products to dynamic LED displays instead of static ones. In order to keep ahead of the competition, advertisers must stay current with technology and acquire new advertising properties. The narrow pixel pitch LED display can efficiently broadcast or display many advertisements due to its high image quality, high resolution, compatibility with multiple video sources, including images and videos, and lower power consumption. All these factors contribute to the growth of the narrow pixel pitch LED displays market in the coming years.



Various requirements for visual displays in industrial settings



Even if the billboard industry is still experiencing the heat from environmental regulations, the big industrial billboards remain in demand since they provide an effective way of communication. As industrial robotics and automation advance, high-performance large industrial displays are likewise becoming more and more crucial for real-time data accessibility that boosts productivity. Furthermore, as the demand for HMIs to monitor manufacturing processes soars, applications for major industrial displays are projected to take on an entirely new dimension. This supports the growth of the regional market.



Market Restraining Factors



Rising competition from screenless displays adoption



The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the use of screenless advertising technology owing to hygiene requirements, allowing the shift to Zero User Interface (UI). In addition to voice, hand gestures, eye movements, and other biometrics like contactless fingerprinting and face detection, Zero UI is a controlled user interface. Smart devices, IoT sensors, smart TVs, smart appliances, smart assistants, as well as consumer robotics are just a few examples of where zero UI is being used more and more. However, the availability of alternative screen displays hinders the market’s growth for narrow pixel pitch LED displays.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the narrow pixel pitch LED display market is categorized into upto 3mm and 2mm to 1mm. The upto 3 mm segment procured a considerable growth rate in the narrow pixel pitch LED display market in 2021. P3 is a renowned 3D display prototype with a high-intention utilised in sizable lecture halls, conference rooms, and other open spaces. The display is visible from three meters away. P3 LED display walls have a superior power supply mode. P3-led walls offer a favorable level of color homogeneity. In addition, it has the dependable SMD led inside. The refreshing ratio and the best power supply method are the primary factors responsible for the segment’s growth.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the narrow pixel pitch LED display market is divided into broadcast screens, digital signage, control rooms & monitoring, visualization & simulation, and others. The control rooms & monitoring segment acquired the largest revenue share in the narrow pixel pitch LED display market in 2021. A major factor driving demand around the world is the increasing need for narrow pixel pitch LED displays in surveillance and security applications to control and monitor security alarms, cameras, and other security systems. LED displays with a narrow pixel pitch provide images with a high level of resolution and quality.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the narrow pixel pitch LED display market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region witnessed the maximum revenue share in the narrow pixel pitch LED display market in 2021. The market share for narrow pixel pitch LED displays in the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing significant development potential due to the region’s rising urbanization and industrialization. In addition, the demand for LED displays are also being driven by other advantages of direct-view LED displays, including contrast, greater brightness, availability of a wide range of screen sizes, as well as energy efficiency.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include NEC Corporation, Ushio, Inc. (Christie Digital Systems, Inc.), Daktronics, Inc., Barco NV, Siliconcore Technology, Inc., Leyard Optoelectronic Co., PixelFLEX, Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co Ltd., NanoLumens, Inc., and Unilumin Group Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Control Rooms & Monitoring



• Digital Signage



• Broadcast Screens



• Visualization & Simulation



• Others



By Type



• 2mm to 1mm



• upto 3mm



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• NEC Corporation



• Ushio, Inc. (Christie Digital Systems, Inc.)



• Daktronics, Inc.



• Barco NV



• Siliconcore Technology, Inc.



• Leyard Optoelectronic Co.



• PixelFLEX



• Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co Ltd.



• NanoLumens, Inc.



• Unilumin Group Co., Ltd.



