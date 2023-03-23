The Global Onychomycosis Market size is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Onychomycosis Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Treatment, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435113/?utm_source=GNW

Though fingernails, as well as toenails, can get infected, toenail onychomycosis is more common. Recent studies have shown that mixed infections and infections brought on by non-dermatophyte molds (NDMs) are more common, particularly in warmer climates.



The dermatophyte-induced onychomycosis condition is known as tinea unguium. Subtypes of onychomycosis are categorized according to the invasion pattern. The most prevalent form of onychomycosis, known as distal subungual onychomycosis (DSO), happens when the fungus colonizes the distal portion of the nail plate. Fungi infiltrate the nail plate’s outermost layers in superficial white onychomycosis (SWO).



The organism that causes proximal subungual onychomycosis (PSO) first invades from the underside of the proximal nail fold, then the infection subsequently spreads distally. Additionally, Endonyx onychomycosis (EO) refers to the nail plate’s fungal invasion that does not involve nail bed infection. Total dystrophic onychomycosis (TDO), which may follow any other subtypes, is the final stage of onychomycosis. Clinically resembling both the non-fungal and fungal nail disorders, secondary onychomycosis (SO) refers to the non-fungal nail condition (that is, psoriasis) along with a secondary fungal infection.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



As many hospital institutions and primary care clinics switched their attention to COVID-19 patients, the pandemic led to a decline in diagnoses and had an impact on the sales of medications and other onychomycosis treatment options. In addition, COVID-19 also affected the immunity of people, which increased the chances for acquiring fungal diseases like onychomycosis. The risk of recurrence also multiplied for people who already had the infection. Therefore, the pandemic had an adverse impact on the onychomycosis market.



Market Growth Factors



Rising research and development of potential candidates in the pipeline



The rising prevalence of onychomycosis coupled with a lack of viable treatments have increased the demand for better medication. Many of the topical medications on the market cannot reach the depths of the nail bed, making it impossible to entirely heal the infection. As a result, many businesses are trying hard to find compounds that penetrate the nails deeper to overcome this difficulty. Numerous businesses are actively developing new treatments, including BB2603 (Blueberry Therapeutics), Hallux Terbinafine Subungual Gel, and MOB-015 (Moberg Pharma).



Growing prevalence of dermatophytic onychomycosis



Onychomycosis’ increasing incidence is one of the major factors propelling the market’s expansion. Infection of the toenail onychomycosis is far more common than that of the fingernails. The rising prevalence of dermatophyte-caused nail fungal infections and a large rise in the number of prescriptions are propelling the demand for onychomycosis treatment. A significant number of the world’s population has onychomycosis, with millions suffering from nail fungus. A further factor contributing to the rise in dermatophytic infection is the rising incidence of diabetes. Hence, in the coming years, all these factors will expedite the need for onychomycosis treatment, which would benefit the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Low demand elasticity and non-life-threatening condition



The non-life-threatening characteristics of dermatophytic onychomycosis and the treatment’s poor efficacy have also led to intense competition from ineffective alternative treatment methods. For instance, tea tree oil is a substitute product that is increasingly utilized to treat nail infections. Since the current medications licensed for the treatment option of onychomycosis have the potential for significant side effects, liver screening and monitoring are necessary. Therefore, the lower demand for the treatment have the potential to hamper the expansion of the market.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the onychomycosis market is categorized into distal subungual, white superficial, proximal subungual, and others. The distal subungual segment garnered the highest revenue share in the onychomycosis market in 2021. The segment’s dominance is linked to the FDA’s clearance of more generic drugs due to rising demand and rising generic prevalence. Additionally, there are more pharmaceuticals in the pipeline to address the increased demand for effective medications. The most typical kind of onychomycosis is distal subungual. In this, the onycholytic area’s proximal edge is ragged, and yellow-white spikes protrude into the nail plate.



Treatment Outlook



On the basis of treatment, the onychomycosis market is divided into oral, topical, and others. The oral segment recorded a significant revenue share in the onychomycosis market in 2021. The segment is growing since oral medications have greater treatment cure rates as well as shorter treatment periods than other forms of antifungals. For example, terbinafine hydrochloride oral medication is the most used treatment for onychomycosis. Additionally, to combat the rising incidence of onychomycosis, some generic drug makers are introducing oral medicines. Theophylline extended-release (ER) tablets, for example, were approved by the U.S. FDA in June 2021.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the onychomycosis market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the onychomycosis market in 2021. Onychomycosis’s increased frequency in the region as well as helpful government policies can be attributed to the growth. Among the developed nations, North America has one of the highest per capita healthcare costs. Additionally, many people in North America have onychomycosis. The rising incidence rate is increasing the need for effective onychomycosis treatments in the fight against the disease. Due to this, American businesses have made large expenditures in the creation of these medications.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies, Inc., Bayer AG, Cipla Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Distal Subungual



• Proximal Subungual



• White Superficial



• Others



By Treatment



• Topical



• Oral



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o Australia



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Pfizer, Inc.



• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.



• Abbott Laboratories



• Bausch Health Companies, Inc.



• Bayer AG



• Cipla Limited



• Merck & Co., Inc.



• Novartis AG



• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



• GlaxoSmithKline PLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435113/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________