The Global Organic Pet Food Market size is expected to reach $24.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period

As a consequence of changing consumer beliefs toward pet health, there is an increase in demand for organic and natural pet food.



The surge in the popularity of the nuclear family is one of the causes fueling the demand for organic pet food. Furthermore, a greater understanding of pet health drives the demand for organic pet food. In addition, as pet adoption and humanization rates climb globally, there is a surge in demand for organic pet food. Due to increased commercials, attempts to increase public awareness of problems affecting pets’ health, and celebrity endorsements, the market for organic pet food is growing.



The increase in disposable income and changing consumer lifestyles are also driving up demand for and the growth of the organic pet food market. Vitamins, proteins, fatty acids, amino acids, and minerals are added to organic pet food. They lack genetically engineered products, artificial flavors or colors, and preservatives. Based on the breed and age of the animal, they are created. The growing interest in pet health and the appeal of organic goods are related.



The nutritional content of these items is higher than that of regular pet food. The need for product composition clarity is another motivator. In recent years, there have been more endorsements and commercials concerning pet health awareness, which has led to a rise in the popularity of organic pet food. The adoption of stray and wounded animals by people has increased demand for the good. Social media’s active involvement in promoting pet care services has fueled the trend toward nutritious pet food.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to prolonged lockdowns in many locations, limits on international commerce, the closure of production facilities, travel bans, supply chain constraints, and a scarcity of raw materials, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically impacted the manufacturing sector’s operating efficiency. The pandemic has affected the organic pet food market because production facilities have been shut down, raw material costs have increased, there is a labor shortage, supply chains have been disrupted, and the economy is unstable.



Market Growth Factors



Foodborne illness cases are on the rise.



To protect pets’ health, hygienic and healthful pet food is essential. As a result, pet owners like to purchase high-quality pet food. Compared to conventional goods, food with holistic, organic, and natural labels tends to draw more consumers. Often, by-products of the food manufacturing industry, like chicken skin and bones, are used to make pet meals. However, if the raw material employed is treated with additional antibiotics, such procedures might result in foodborne diseases. In order to stop the spread of foodborne illnesses that may be brought on by pet food, the supply chain must be managed from the first handling step to the last.



The function of social media and blogging in pet food



Internet platforms are becoming a common occurrence. Pet owners often use social media in their everyday lives, and many of them use it to study things before buying them for their dogs. Customers that shop online utilizes a variety of search engines, including Google, Amazon, YouTube, and others, in addition to asking friends and social media influencers for suggestions. In light of this, social media is becoming a crucial tool for online pet food companies for various reasons, including the ability to instantly notify clients about the most current information from their firm. This supports the growth of the regional market.



Market Restraining Factors



Regulations that are not standardised impede international commerce.



Pet food businesses are required to file patent and approval applications in order to introduce new products in various nations. Significant losses occur when organisations that grant patents for newly launched products, such the European Patent Office and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office, take too long to provide authorization. These issues may thus limit the expansion of the pet food market as a whole, which would hamper its expansion throughout the forecasted period.



Pet Type Outlook



Based on pet type, the organic pet food market is segmented into dogs, cats and others. In 2021, the cats segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the organic pet food market. This is because cats are more accessible to teach than dogs and may be left alone for long periods. Also, compared to owning a dog, owning cat is significantly less expensive. Also, market participants are profiting from the growing awareness of companion animals’ health, particularly cats. For instance, Inaba Foods (USA) Inc., with goods sold worldwide, is one of Japan’s most well-known brands of luxury cat meals and treats.



Food Type Outlook



By food type, the organic pet food market is fragmented into dry food, wet food, treats & snacks and others. The dry food segment dominated the organic pet food market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. Due to factors including pet food makers placing a greater focus on premiumization, the dry organic pet food market has seen tremendous growth. Due to consumers’ rising inclination to see their dogs as part of the family, rising consumer spending on premium pet food products, and new product advances, the top rivals in the organic dry pet food category also have a sizable market potential.



Sales Channel Outlook



On the basis sales channel, the organic pet food market is bifurcated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialized pet shops, online sales channel, and others. In 2021, the supermarkets & hypermarkets segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the organic pet food market. Supermarkets and hypermarkets are large retail establishments that provide packaged foods, fresh produce, dairy products, and groceries all under one roof. Also, they provide appealing discounts and offers to their devoted clients. These shops provide a broad range of goods, and consumers are free to choose anything they want.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the organic pet food market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region led the organic pet food market by generating the highest revenue share in 2021. Growing public awareness of the benefits to pet health and the trend towards "humanizing" pets are the main drivers of the regional demand for organic pet food. In addition, it is also projected that the rising trend of pet adoption among millennials would drive market development.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nestle S.A, Hill’s Pet Nutrition (The Colgate-Palmolive Company), Mars, Inc., Cargill, Corporation, Avian organics, BiOpet Pet Care Pty Ltd, Diamond Pet Foods, Inc., Evanger’s Dog & Cat Company, Inc., and Harrison’s Bird Foods.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Organic Pet Food Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2023: Cargill came into collaboration with BASF a world company in the chemical sector. Through this collaboration, both companies aim to put forward the voice and commercial insights of US protein producers to create the next generation of enzymes mutually. This collaboration would give more animal feed to customers with access to an extensive range of high-speed enzyme solutions that decrease nutrient waste.



Nov-2022: Mars Pet Nutrition signed a partnership with Carrefour a French multinational retail and wholesaling corporation. Through this partnership, the company would give reusable or single-use containers for filling pet food at Carrefour’s hypermarket in Montesson. Moreover, Mars Pet Nutrition aims to decrease its single-use plastic packaging in Europe.



Jun-2022: Cargill Corporation came into partnership with Innovafeed a French biotechnology company that develops insect-breeding and -processing processes. Through this agreement, both companies intend to integrate their proficiency in developing accurate insect components and global animal nutrition capacity to expand the usage of insect components. Additionally, this agreement would get assistance from high-performance and sustainable components for salmonids.



Nov-2021: Hill’s Pet Nutrition came into collaboration with Bond Pet Foods, Inc. a Boulder-based leader in creating meat proteins via fermentation for pet food applications. Through this collaboration, the company aims to hold up its mission to make the world a better place for humans and animals by integrating stability into everything that the company does.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



May-2022: Hill’s Pet Nutrition completed the acquisition of the manufacturing facility of Nutriamo, an Italy-based canned pet food manufacturer. Through this acquisition, the company would take an essential move in the international supply chain and keeps fulfilling the increasing demand by pet owners for nutrition. Moreover, the company aims to expand its ability to manufacture canned food.



Jan-2022: Mars Petcare took-over NomNomNow, a Nashville, Tenn.-based direct-to-consumer fresh pet food company. Through this acquisition, the company intends to take synergies to keep assisting its victory in the fresh category while praising our existing suite.



Apr-2020: Nestle Petcare completed the acquisition of Lily’s Kitchen a pioneer manufacturer of premium wet and dry natural foods for dogs and cats. Lily’s Kitchen complements our existing brand portfolio, and the company looks forward to supporting its continued growth with Purina’s own world-leading pet care expertise, insight, and global resources.



Product Launches and Expansions:



Jun-2021: Mars Petcare announced the launch of KARMA™ plant-first formulas. Through this launch, the company has pledged to attain zero-waste-to-landfill. With the launch of KARMA, the company is giving an easy solution for pet food packaging waste that would assist to keep our planet clean for animals.



Feb-2021: Cargill Corporation announced the launch of The Chompery a new line of butcher-quality dog treats, mixed with all-natural best quality components. Through this launch, the company intends to give customers a new treat choice and the company meat would be accessible in stores across U.S. and Canada.



Geographical Expansions:



Jul-2022: Nestle Purina PetCare expanded its geographical footprint by opening a new pet food production facility in Jefferson, Wisconsin, USA. Through this geographic expansion, the company aims to expand company’s production ability and fit in new production lines.



