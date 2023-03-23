United States Connected Health at Home State of the Market Report 2022: Focus on Telehealth Solutions, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Consumer-Connected Health Products

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Connected Health at Home: State of the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report investigates the new state of the connected health market, including telehealth solutions, remote patient monitoring, and consumer-connected health products.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting pressure on the medical industry have led to many changes across the regulatory and reimbursement space, accelerating innovative technology deployments and demand among consumers and medical practitioners.

The report identifies top business opportunities for health applications in the connected home landscape and includes a five-year forecast of connected health devices sold direct-to-consumer.

Key Topics Covered:

Bottom Line

Changing Environment for Connected Health

  • Consumer Use and Perception of Telehealth and RPM
  • Physician Adoption and Willingness to Participate in Virtual Care
  • Regulation and Reimbursements

Changing Businesses: Trends in Telehealth and RPM

  • Telehealth and Remote Consultation Market Trends
  • Emergence of Virtual-First Primary Care and Focus on Integrative Care
  • Remote Patient Monitoring and Connected Health Devices
  • Home Care & Hospital at Home

Changing Market Trends in the Post-Pandemic World

  • Macro-Economic Impact and Slowing Demand
  • Data Privacy and Security: GDPR & Similar Rulings
  • Solution Fragmentation a Growing Challenge for Providers

Market Sizing and Forecast

  • Forecast Assumptions

Conclusions and Top Trends to Watch

Appendix

List of Tables

  • Telehealth Service Usage Among US Internet HHs, 2019 to 2022
  • Top Telehealth Service Channels
  • Drivers and Barriers to Telehealth Adoption
  • Telehealth Service Modalities
  • Average Number of Connected Health Devices Owned Per Internet Household
  • Consumer-Reported RPM Participation in Past 12 Months
  • US Investments in Digital Health
  • Connected Health Device Forecast

Companies Mentioned

  • Accolade
  • ADA Health
  • Aetna
  • AmWell
  • AT&T Health
  • Cigna
  • Clear Arch Health
  • Cleveland ClinicHealthTap
  • Colombia Health
  • CVS Health
  • Doctor On Demand
  • eDevice
  • Essence Group
  • HomeDoc Technologies
  • HP Health
  • Humana
  • JVION
  • MDLIVE
  • Northwest Health
  • Omron
  • Teladoc
  • UnitedHealthGroup
  • VeeOne Health

