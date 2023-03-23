United States Connected Health at Home State of the Market Report 2022: Focus on Telehealth Solutions, Remote Patient Monitoring, and Consumer-Connected Health Products

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Connected Health at Home: State of the Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report investigates the new state of the connected health market, including telehealth solutions, remote patient monitoring, and consumer-connected health products.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting pressure on the medical industry have led to many changes across the regulatory and reimbursement space, accelerating innovative technology deployments and demand among consumers and medical practitioners.

The report identifies top business opportunities for health applications in the connected home landscape and includes a five-year forecast of connected health devices sold direct-to-consumer.

Key Topics Covered:

Bottom Line

Changing Environment for Connected Health

Consumer Use and Perception of Telehealth and RPM

Physician Adoption and Willingness to Participate in Virtual Care

Regulation and Reimbursements

Changing Businesses: Trends in Telehealth and RPM

Telehealth and Remote Consultation Market Trends

Emergence of Virtual-First Primary Care and Focus on Integrative Care

Remote Patient Monitoring and Connected Health Devices

Home Care & Hospital at Home

Changing Market Trends in the Post-Pandemic World

Macro-Economic Impact and Slowing Demand

Data Privacy and Security: GDPR & Similar Rulings

Solution Fragmentation a Growing Challenge for Providers

Market Sizing and Forecast

Forecast Assumptions

Conclusions and Top Trends to Watch

Appendix

Citations

Attribution

List of Tables

Telehealth Service Usage Among US Internet HHs, 2019 to 2022

Top Telehealth Service Channels

Drivers and Barriers to Telehealth Adoption

Telehealth Service Modalities

Average Number of Connected Health Devices Owned Per Internet Household

Consumer-Reported RPM Participation in Past 12 Months

US Investments in Digital Health

Connected Health Device Forecast

Companies Mentioned

Accolade

ADA Health

Aetna

AmWell

AT&T Health

Cigna

Clear Arch Health

Cleveland ClinicHealthTap

Colombia Health

CVS Health

Doctor On Demand

eDevice

Essence Group

HomeDoc Technologies

HP Health

Humana

JVION

MDLIVE

Northwest Health

Omron

Teladoc

UnitedHealthGroup

VeeOne Health

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cb8e58

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.