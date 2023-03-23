Tower Federal Credit Union Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity

Laurel, Maryland, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Laurel, Md., today announced a bold new brand identity, logo and website. The refreshed branding will accelerate Tower’s vision to deliver greater member value, smarter technology and personal service to help our members achieve a stronger financial future.

“Our refreshed brand is about renewing our commitment to our members, our employees, and our local communities,” said Richard Stafford, Tower’s President & CEO. “Tower has a proud 70-year history of serving the military, local community and their families, and we will continue to provide smart financial solutions and guidance to our 220,000 members. I am excited about our next chapter as we share our brand story with a new generation of members.”

The refreshed branding will be introduced across all Tower branches, digital channels and member communications and marketing. Tower has also launched a new website (towerfcu.org) with improved functionality and navigation, a mobile-first design, enhanced security features, and expanded financial education and resources.

“As a not-for-profit credit union, we’re wholly focused on improving the financial security and well-being of our members, “said Tom Poe, VP/Director of Marketing & Business Intelligence for Tower. “Our new signature Smart Shield logo represents security and innovation, where tech-savvy meets the human touch. An updated wordmark helps the Tower name stand proud, with a brighter emerald green inspired by our history and evolved for today. We are also introducing a new tagline – A Smarter Way Forward -- to better convey our brand promise.”

To commemorate Tower’s 70th anniversary and new brand, the credit union also made a special $70,000 donation to seven local charities supported by the TowerCares Foundation, the credit union’s philanthropic arm. The TowerCares Foundation provides critical support for active military, Veterans and children in need. Tower employees helped choose the selected charities.

Beginning in April, Poe said, Tower will debut its very first brand advertising campaign to increase awareness throughout the local market. The branding campaign will be digitally focused with targeted online media and streaming TV ads.

For more information, please visit towerfcu.org.

About Tower Federal Credit Union

Tower Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, non-profit financial institution with headquarters in Laurel, Maryland. Established in 1953, Tower is the largest federal credit union in Maryland with over $4.2 billion in assets. It provides a full array of financial products and services and serves more than 220,000 members worldwide. Tower serves its local-area members with 12 branches in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Prince George’s counties and four branches at Fort Meade, as well as online services and mobile banking at towerfcu.org.







