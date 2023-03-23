The Global Orthopedic Implants Market size is expected to reach $45.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435111/?utm_source=GNW

It is quoted with the aid of plastic, which mimics the function of cartilage in that specific area of the body to preserve the structure and functioning of the joint.



These kinds of artificial implants, which are often used in treating spinal injuries and other associated conditions including lumbar spine stenosis, are primarily used in operations that call for the least surgical intervention. The variables influencing demand include the increased incidence of musculoskeletal illnesses, weakening bones, lower bone density, and the danger of developing degenerative bone disorders.



Moreover, the availability of cutting-edge orthopedic implants and the fast worldwide growth of healthcare infrastructure would favor the medical sector. Due to these procedures’ many advantages, there is a growing awareness of and availability of minimally invasive surgical methods, another essential factor fueling the market’s expansion. Also, the rise in athletic and physical activity involvement directly influences the amount of sports injuries needing medical attention, which is anticipated to impact market growth.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 outbreak has hampered workflows in the medical community in different parts of the globe. Several sectors, including details of the healthcare industry, have been temporarily forced to shut down because of the sickness. The introduction of COVID-19 significantly impacted global demand for these devices. The worldwide implant market was directly affected by canceling surgical procedures, particularly bone implantations. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, participants in the company witnessed a decrease in their revenue from implant sales.



Market Growth Factors



Demand for orthopedic implants will increase as more technologically advanced products are used



Orthopedic implant manufacturers have developed new technologies in response to the growing demand while expanding their product penetration and market reach. Customized orthopedic implants made possible by 3D printing effectively cut the time and expense of surgery while providing stability over a reasonably extended period. Leading manufacturers of orthopedic implants are using 3D printing technology to enhance the bond between metal and bone in the case of implants with size-controlled micro-pore structures as well as surgical equipment and anatomical models. The market is expected to expand significantly in the years to come due to all of this.



An increasing number of individuals with maxillofacial fractures and injuries



Face fractures are severe wounds that may need surgery and might be permanently incapacitating. Delay in treating face fractures may have disastrous effects, including, in some instances, permanent disability. Based on various demographic and socioeconomic variables, craniofacial fracture cases differ from nation to nation. In addition, facial injuries are a significant burden in underdeveloped countries because quick and efficient treatment is unavailable. So, it is anticipated that these factors will lead to a rise in the demand for craniomaxillofacial implants and the number of individuals choosing to undergo craniomaxillofacial procedures, promoting market development.



Market Restraining Factors



Shortage of qualified professionals



Based on statistics from 194 Member States as of 2020, the global health workforce is anticipated to reach 65 million, representing an increase of 29% since the adoption of the Global Strategy on Human Resources for Health: Workforce 2030 in 2016. By 2030, the WHO predicts a 10 million-person shortage in the health workforce, mostly in low- and lower-middle-income nations. To varied degrees, countries at all socioeconomic levels have challenges concerning their workforce’s training, employment, deployment, retention, and performance.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the orthopedic implants market is segmented into hip implants, knee implants, spinal implants, craniomaxillofacial implants, dental implants, and SET implants. The dental implants segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the orthopedic implants market in 2021. The sector is being driven by growth in its medicinal uses and a rise in the need for prosthetics. Implants are most often made of titanium and titanium alloys. Moreover, factors encouraging the segment’s expansion include the increasing frequency of oral injuries brought on by auto accidents and sports-related injuries.



End- Use Outlook



By end-use, the orthopedic implants market is fragmented into hospitals., orthopedic clinics and others. In 2021, the hospital segment dominated the orthopedic implants market by generating the maximum revenue share. This is due to hospitals having the equipment and facilities needed for orthopedic operations, as well as attractive reimbursement schemes. In addition, less expensive healthcare offered by hospitals is resulting in the market growth in this segment.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the orthopedic implants market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region held the highest revenue share in the orthopedic implants market in 2021. Due to the increased rates of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis, the aging population, the rise in trauma cases from sports and traffic accidents, and changing lifestyles. Also, factors like a rise in healthcare spending and the use of 3D printing in the healthcare industry contribute to market development in the area.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, ConMed Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG (Aesculap, Inc.), Colfax Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., and Arthrex, Inc.



