Company announcement no 7-2023

Copenhagen, March 23, 2023

Proceedings at the Annual General Meeting on March 23, 2023

The Annual General Meeting of Konsolidator A/S took place on March 23, 2023 at Konsolidator A/S, Vandtårnsvej 83A, DK-2860 Søborg, in accordance with the agenda.



The board of directors appointed Søren Elmann Ingerslev, attorney-at-law, as chairman of the meeting.

CEO, Claus Finderup Grove, accounted for the company's activities in the past year and the shareholders took note of the presentation. The audited annual report for 2022 was presented and approved by the General Meeting.

In regard to appropriation of profits or covering losses appearing from the annual report, the General Meeting approved, in accordance with the adopted annual report and the board of directors’ proposal, that the result of the financial year 2022 is transferred to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

On March 21, 2023 in company announcement no 6-2023, the Board of Directors proposed Peter Gath to join the Board of Directors in addition to the existing board members who were nominated for re-election. All board members were elected.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor.

The proposal of indemnification of the board of directors and the executive management was approved by the General Meeting.

The Board of Directors reported on the financial position of Konsolidator and the measures that have been taken in connection with Konsolidator’s loss of share capital. It was explained that capital increases and profit should restore the share capital.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting is available at https://konsolidator.com/investor/ and attached to this announcement.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





