$12.8 Billion Farming as a Service Markets - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2022 & 2022-2031 - Increasing Number of Agritech Start-ups

The farming as a service market was valued at $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2031.



The Farming as a Service Market is likely to experience a significant growth rate of 16.1% from 2022-2031 owing to increasing market demand from the farmers and a rise in demand for technological advancements in agricultural sector.



Adopting advanced technologies in agricultural products, the popularity of Internet of Things (IoT) in agriculture and reducing energy consumption and cost-effectiveness are the major growth factors for the market.

However, lack of technical awareness and high initial investments and need for continuous internet are the major factors hampering the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in number of agritech start-ups will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.



Furthermore, market players are adopting acquisition Strategies for enhancing their services in the market and improving customer satisfaction. For instance, on August 2021, Deere & Company acquired Bear Flag Robotics to accelerate autonomous technology on the farm. This deal accelerates the development and delivery of automation and autonomy on the farm and supports John Deere's long-term strategy to create smarter machines with advanced technology to support individual customer needs.



The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted many industries. The blockade and restrictions imposed on the movement of goods and people have also affected operations in the agricultural sector. However, movement of agricultural materials and products was allowed, as agricultural products are essential goods. Agricultural logistics returned to normal by the end of 2020, despite minor setbacks in the first months of the quarantine.

For instance, precision agricultural tools and analysis became more important in the aftermath of the pandemic because they enabled remote monitoring of several parameters such as yield monitoring, pest prevention, and irrigation. So, COVID-19 had positive impact on farming as a service market.



The key players profiled in the study include Apollo Agriculture, Deere & Company, Trimble Inc., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA, Accenture, Taranis, Precision Hawk, BigHaat.com and 63Ideas Infolabs Private Limited. The players in the market have been actively engaged in the adoption various Strategies such as acquisition, product launch and partnership to remain competitive and gain advantage over the competitors in the market.

For instance, in September 2022, Ninjacart, an Indian AgriTech startup backed by Walmart and Tiger Global, has expanded into the United Arab Emirates and Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries by launching the Ninja Global platform for agricultural import-export businesses. The platform's goal is to strengthen the import-export market for agricultural commodities between the UAE and India.



Key Market Insights



By service type, the farm management solutions segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, and is estimated to reach $ 4688.46 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.7%. However, the access to markets segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period.



By delivery model, the subscription segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, and is estimated to reach $ 6357.34 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 14.5%.



By end user, the farmers segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, and is estimated to reach $ 4599.4 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 17.4%. However, the advisory bodies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the Farming as a service market forecast.



Based on region, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $ 1005.34 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 3439.49 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.3%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Adoption of advanced technologies in agricultural products

The Internet of Things (IoT) is gaining popularity in agriculture

Reduced energy consumption and cost effectiveness

Restraints

Lack of technical awareness and high initial investments

Need for continuous internet

Opportunities

Increasing number of agritech start-ups

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Key Market Players

Deere & Company

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Accenture

Taranis

Precision Hawk

apollo agriculture

63Ideas Infolabs Private Limited

Trimble Inc.

SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA

BigHaat.com

Key Market Segments

By Service Type

Farm Management Solutions

Production Assistance

Access to Markets

By Delivery Model

Subscription

Pay-per-use

By End User

Corporate

Financial Institutions

Advisory Bodies

Farmers

Governments

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

