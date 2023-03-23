$35+ Billion Data Pipeline Tools Markets - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2021-2022 & 2022-2031 - Surge in Adoption of ML & Data Analytics Tools,

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Pipeline Tools Market By Product Type, By Deployment Mode, By Application Area: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



he global data pipeline tools market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031.



Data pipeline tools are a category of software that allow large volumes of data to be moved from several disparate data sources to a central destination, often a data warehouse. Data is normalized or transformed so that it's in a consistent format and schema in the data warehouse and can be used for analysis and reports.



Key factors driving the growth of the data pipeline tools market include in Increase in demand for cloud data storage, Increase in demand for real-time data analytics, and Surge in need of data protection facilities. Strong security protocols are essential when planning a data pipeline.

Automated extract, transform and load. ETL platforms remove much of the risk involved, as data is never directly exposed. Instead, the ETL platform queries the destinations via Application Programming Interface (API), then securely transports the data to its destination. There is little risk as there is no manual interaction with the data while transferring the data.

For instance, in November 2022, Amazon Web Services inc., shared responsibility model that applies to data protection in AWS Data Pipeline. It is protecting the global infrastructure that runs all of the AWS Cloud. This content includes the security configuration and management tasks for the AWS services. Such factors have helped the growth of the data pipeline tools market.



The market also offers growth opportunities to the key players in the market. Machine learning is a subfield of computer science that deals with tasks such as pattern recognition, computer vision, speech recognition, text analytics and has a strong link with statistics and mathematical optimization. Machine learning constitutes model-building automation for data analysis.

Data pipeline tools in machine learning are an infrastructural path for the entire ML workflow. Pipelines help automate the ML workflow, from data gathering, In statistics, exploratory data analysis (EDA), data augmentation, to model building and deployment. After the deployment, it also supports reproduction, tracking, and monitoring.

Many key players have introduced different frameworks to enhance their pipeline services. For instance, in January 2022, Metaflow introduced a framework for real-life data pipeline tools and machine learning. It helps to build and manage real-life data science and ML projects and to address the needs of data scientists who work on demanding real-life data analytics and ML projects. As a result, there has been a surge in adoption in machine learning and data analytical tools which helps boost the growth of the data pipeline tools market.



The key players profiled in the study include Amazon Web Services, Inc. Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Precisely Holdings, LLC, SAP SE, Snowflake, Inc., Software AG, Tibco Software.

The players in the market have been actively engaged in the adoption various Strategies such as acquisition, product launch and expansion to remain competitive and gain advantage over the competitors in the market. For instance, in June 2021, Precisely Holdings LLC, acquired Winshuttle.

The Winshuttle product portfolio of SAP automation (Winshuttle Studio & Evolve) capabilities are also a part of the Precisely Automate product family. Master Data Management solutions are also part of the portfolio, as Precisely EnterWorks which in turn will help to improve data pipeline tool services.



Key Market Insights



By product type, the ELT Data Pipeline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, and is estimated to reach $10,845.20 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 17.88%. However, the ceramic ETL Data Pipeline segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with the CAGR of 19.22% during the forecast period.



By deployment mode, the cloud-based segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $5,234.10 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $28,685.60 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 18.67%.



Based on application area, the Real Time Analytics segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $2,722.80 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $17,763.30 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 20.73%.



Based on region, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $2,649.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12,880.00 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 17.25%.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $6782 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $35609.6 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.0% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in demand for cloud data storage

Increase in demand for real-time data analytics

Surge in need of data protection facilities

Restraints

Difficult process and data corruption threats

Opportunities

Surge in adoption of machine learning and data analytics tools

Surge in application of data pipeline tools to advance sales & marketing use case

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Key Market Players

Amazon Web Services

Snowflake, Inc.

software ag

Tibco Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

Oracle Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Precisely Holdings, LLC

SAP SE

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

Batch Data Pipeline

ELT Data Pipeline

ETL Data Pipeline

Streaming Data Pipeline

By Deployment Mode

On Premises

Cloud Based

By Application Area

Big Data Analytics

Customer Relationship Management

Real Time Analytics

Sales and Marketing Management

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

