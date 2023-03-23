Wondr Health Introduces Innovative Solution to Navigate the Complexities of Weight-Loss Medications

Dallas, TX, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of its world-class weight-management program Wondr, Wondr Health today announces Wondr Advanced, a comprehensive solution to address the obesity epidemic and drive down health-care costs. Wondr Advanced brings industry-leading expertise to help organizations navigate the complexities of weight and anti-obesity medications (AOMs) for their population.

“Obesity and related health-care costs are on the rise and the demand for anti-obesity medications (AOMs) has surged,” said Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “For organizations that cover AOMs, those that pair AOMs with the highest quality behavior change support will be ahead of the curve in achieving long-term clinical outcomes and cost savings.”

Forty-two percent of U.S. adults have obesity1 and organizations spend twice as much on health-care costs for individuals with obesity compared with individuals at a healthy weight.2

Wondr Advanced offers qualified participants access to a team of leading experts, licensed practitioners, and certified health coaches who provide tailored medication management paired with behavior change support to deliver a seamless experience with optimal outcomes. Individuals who receive tailored treatment based on their needs achieve greater weight loss, and pairing AOMs with behavior change support is significantly more effective at sustained weight loss than taking AOMs alone.3

Following FDA guidelines, individuals are assessed and triaged to determine if they qualify for AOMs. Participants begin the behavioral change program prior to treatment and will have the flexibility to engage with it at any point along their weight-loss journey.

“Anti-obesity medications represent a significant advancement in the treatment of obesity, and pairing these medications with quality behavior change support is important to adapt to changes in appetite and food intake,” said Corby K. Martin, PhD, FTOS, Professor and Director of the Ingestive Behavior, Weight Management & Health Promotion Laboratory, Pennington Biomedical Research Center, and Scientific Advisory Board Member, Wondr Health. “Additionally, behavior change support can help integrate new dietary patterns into one’s lifestyle, facilitating successful weight management should the medication need to be stopped.”

Wondr Advanced tracks participant behaviors, medication adherence, and outcomes to give organizations valuable insights into their population and confidence in their cost savings and sustainable results.

“Wondr Health continues to evolve our solutions to meet the needs of our users, employers, and health plan partners,” said Bill Bradford, Chief Commercial Officer, Wondr Health. “Wondr Advanced builds on our suite of solutions, including mindfulness and movement, and adds another innovative offering with full-spectrum weight-management capabilities.”

For more information, visit https://go.wondrhealth.com/wondr-advanced

Media Contact:

Sarah Draves

469-872-8005

sdraves@wondrhealth.com

###

About Wondr Health

Wondr Health is the proven leader in digital behavior transformation. Leveraging over 15 years of behavior change experience and partnership with health plans and employers, Wondr Health delivers interrelated, personalized, skill-building programs for full-spectrum weight management, mindfulness and movement that improve the physical and emotional health of participants. Powered by data-driven engagement expertise and personalized programming, and supported by expert content and coaching, the company’s flexible and scalable solutions engage populations, improve quality of life and health outcomes, and prevent and reduce the cost of chronic health conditions. To learn more, visit www.wondrhealth.com.

Attachment