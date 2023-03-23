Directorate change

Directorate Change

The Board is delighted to confirm that Guy Parsons has today been appointed to the Board of PayPoint plc as Non-Executive Director having acted as Executive Chairman of Appreciate Group Plc.

Giles Kerr, Chairman, commented:

“I am delighted to welcome Guy to the Board. Guy has served as the Chairman of Appreciate Group plc and will bring a wealth of board level sales and marketing expertise from his extensive experience in the hospitality sector ”

There is no further information which would require disclosure under 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.

