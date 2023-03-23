Postbiotic Supplements Market Size Worth $ 24.3 Million by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 10.7 million in 2022 Postbiotic Supplements market will reach USD 24.3 million by 2030. In just eight years, Postbiotic Supplements demand has increased due to the rise in obesity, diabetes, and heart disease around the globe. Sales opportunities in this market are being created by the rising use of postbiotic supplements for various therapeutic goals and the prevention of multiple conditions.



Key Insight of the Postbiotic Supplements Market



Europe to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to have the largest postbiotic supplements market share. Key factors favoring the growth of the postbiotic supplements market in Europe include more people taking nutritional and postbiotic supplements. Furthermore, the postbiotics supplements are readily available in pharmacies and other distribution channels, adding impetus to the market's growth.



The liquid segment is expected to augment the postbiotic supplements market during the forecast period.



The liquid segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period, with increased use of postbiotic supplements, liquid tablets, yogurt drinks, and more conventional fermented drinks like kefir and kombucha.



The short-chain fatty acids segment market size was 1.8 million in 2022



The short-chain fatty acids segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. Postbiotics like short-chain fatty acid butyrate can promote the growth of regulatory T cells in the gut. These cells assist in controlling the degree of immunological response that takes place inside the body.



The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 25.7% in 2030.



The supermarket/hypermarket segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to the ease of shopping and the availability of a wide range of protein-based supplement brands in the supermarket/hypermarket.



Advancement in market



In January 2022, Total Gut Complex, a nutritional supplement for gut health that combines the advantages of prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics, was introduced by Dr. Emil Nutrition. It offers an efficient method to stimulate, produce, and support beneficial bacteria for enhanced gut health.



In July 2020, Designs for Health announced the launch of Tri-Butyrin SupremeTM, expanding its line of gut health supplements. CoreBiomeTM, a tri-butyrin form with a pending patent, is a component of Tri-Butyrin SupremeTM.



Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing health consciousness among consumers



Natural food products are becoming increasingly popular among health-conscious people. With time humans have realized the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle. Growing consumer interest in foods for health and nutrition is fueling the postbiotic supplements market.



Restraint: Intolerance of postbiotics in the stomach



Postbiotic supplements' intolerance to bile and stomach acid will be a significant obstacle to the market's expansion. The body function needs to be very strong to be able to digest the postbiotic supplements, which in many cases is not. This affects the human body, thus hampering the market's growth.



Opportunity: Growth of the food and beverage industry



An increase in the demand for fortified foods among health-conscious customers is predicted to fuel the expansion of the postbiotics supplements industry. Additionally, throughout the forecast period, the postbiotics supplements market growth would benefit from increased demand in developed economies, technological advancements, and an increase in research & development efforts.



Challenge: Stringent government regulations



Several stringent government regulations are related to postbiotic supplements because there is a high risk of side effects associated with the intake of postbiotic supplements. These stringent regulations consequently challenge the market for postbiotic supplements products from growing.



Some of the major players operating in the postbiotic supplements market are:



● Chambio Co., Ltd.

● Dr. Emil Nutrition

● Glac Biotech Co., Ltd.

● Beekeeper's Naturals

● Pro Formulations MD

● ADM

● INLIFE Healthcare

● Sabinsa cosmetics

● Million Cheers

● Ohhira Probiotics



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Form:



● Powder

● Capsules

● Liquid

● Tablets

● Others



By Type:



● Short-chain fatty acids

● Lipopolysaccharides

● Muramly dipeptide

● Indole

● Teichoic acid

● Lactose Pin

● P40 molecule



By Distribution Channel:



● Online Retail

● Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

● Drug Stores

● Retail Stores

● Convenience Store

● Others



By Region



● North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

● Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

● Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

● South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

● The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



