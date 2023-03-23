Timberline Knolls Offers Yoga Treatment That Incorporates the 12-Step Model

Chicago, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberline Knolls, a leading treatment center for women and adolescent girls who are struggling with eating disorders, trauma, substance use disorders, and other co-occurring presentations, is now offering Y12SR yoga therapy. Y12SR is a specific type of yoga therapy that combines the somatic approach of yoga with the cognitive approach of the 12-Step recovery model. This yoga therapy is beneficial for patients at Timberline Knolls who are struggling with addiction, trauma, depression, anxiety, and other co-occurring disorders.

"Combining the 12-Step program from the AA/NA meetings with all the benefits of yoga, breath, and meditation is the ultimate most beneficial combination for facing the underlying issues of trauma and addiction," said Cynthia Morel-Pence, E-RYT500, Y12SR-Trauma, YACEP, certified trauma-informed yoga facilitator at Timberline Knolls.

Y12SR helps to connect the dots between the wisdom of yoga philosophy, the 12-Step program, and the latest research on trauma healing and neurobiology. It helps with creating neuroplasticity, stress relief, reduction in anxiety, connecting the mind and body, and reducing the urges of addictive behaviors. This yoga therapy modality doesn’t replace the 12-Step program, but it can be used in addition to benefit those who are struggling with addictive behaviors.

"Our issues live in our tissues, and this particular trauma yoga work has incredible potential to bring healing to those areas of the body that stagnant energy has settled in and triggers discomfort," adds Elisabeth Nuesser, E-RYT500, TIY, RCYT, YACEP, certified trauma-informed yoga facilitator at Timberline Knolls.

About Timberline Knolls

Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls age 12 and older who are struggling with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood disorders, and co-occurring disorders. Located just outside Chicago on a picturesque, 43-acre wooded campus, Timberline Knolls provides residents with excellent clinical care delivered by a highly trained professional staff. Just a short drive from our main campus, partial hospitalization programming (PHP) and intensive outpatient programming (IOP) with supportive housing are available for adult women. For more information, please visit www.timberlineknolls.com.

