The Global Particle Counters Market size is expected to reach $637.6 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period

A particle counter not only implies the quantity of dust but also measures the airborne particles that are present in the atmosphere. The advancement of the expenditure in the pharmaceutical sector and the growing presence of oil & gas businesses will increase the expansion of the particle counters market.



Thus, the producers of particle counters are utilizing innovative techniques to fulfil customer demands and stick to the legal requirements. The airborne particle counters are usually utilized to manage the air quality in households and industries along with evaluating the requirements stated by the regulatory bodies and government. They provide users with the ease of evaluating airborne contaminants. In a regulated environment, the particle counters assist in setting the air quality, such as in a pharmaceutical research laboratory or a processing facility.



Consistent conditions are maintained in the laboratories, and personal safety is confirmed by controlling airborne particles. Particle counters in the pharmaceutical industry aid in maintaining an ideal condition for the successful production and development of pharmaceutical products. The requirement for quality and safety standards in producing medical devices has increased with the introduction of several dispersible and implantable equipment and small components like microinjections and nano pen needles.



As a component for quality control, businesses are investing in air cleaners with highly efficient particle air filters for their cleanrooms. Growing research & development and production efforts in the medical device sector are predicted to assist the development of particle counters market.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Particle counters witnessed expansion in demand for drug discovery, medical equipment manufacturing, and as an outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although, the COVID-19 pandemic influenced the market due to labor shortage, import-export restrictions, and lockdowns imposed across various nations which resulted in the closing operations of the particle counters manufacturing businesses. Considering this, the market was negatively impacted due to COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions. But after a few months, the particle counters market witnessed speedy recovery as a result of the increased use of particle counters in pharmaceutical sector.



Market Growth Factors



Supportive government rules for efficient control & monitoring of water and air pollution



The deteriorated air quality because of air pollution has raised the threat of various diseases like cancer, asthma, and respiratory infections. Air pollution also damages the environment and might lead to changes in weather patterns, increased greenhouse gases, and decreased crop production. Due to this, several regional governments are concentrating on efficiently controlling & monitoring air pollution and other contaminations. With the government’s adoption and implementation of strict rules for controlling and monitoring air pollution, the demand for particle counters is anticipated to increase throughout the projected period. These factors will contribute to the growth of particle counters market in the upcoming years.



Growing level of environmental pollution



The main factors responsible for growing chronic respiratory diseases are increased exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution, allergen exposure, and occupational exposure. The occurrence of allergy illnesses is more among urban people than in rural people as a consequence of industrial activities and vehicular pollution. This is because of the excessive exposure to the toxins present in the environment in urban areas. Its influence is more critical in the metropolitan areas of low-income countries, as above 80% of the population reside in places where the air quality levels surpass the safety guidelines given by WHO. The necessity for particle counters is also increasing as the threat of environmental pollution raises health problems.



Market Restraining Factors



Technical issues with particle counters



There are different necessities for a variety of applications. A particle counter optimized for one application may be too specialized to fulfil the requirement for a different application field; therefore, the effectiveness of that particle counters fail. For instance, the same particle counter could not be utilized in the pharmaceutical and semiconductor industries. This is because the semiconductor particle counters need particle-counting levels at the greatest sensitivity, whereas pharmaceutical counters consider the number of particles more important than size. These limitations of particle counters may limit their adoption to a certain extent, which, in turn, is expected to restrict the market growth in the coming years.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the particle counters market is segmented into airborne, liquid, and others. In 2021, the liquid segment garnered a significant revenue share in the particle counters market. These counters monitor various liquids like pharmaceuticals, water, hydraulic fluids, and oils. Increasing embracement of these particle counters in the pharmaceutical sector for constant monitoring of water, which is utilized in producing pharmaceutical products, and monitoring contamination in the pharmaceutical injectables is anticipated to stimulate the market growth.



Modularity Outlook



On the basis of modularity, the particle counters market is fragmented into benchtop, portable, and handheld. In 2021, the handled segment registered a substantial revenue share in the particle counter market. They are appropriate for cost-effective spot checking as they can be easily transported and are lightweight. In addition, these types of particle counters are ideal for testing filters, performing IAQ (indoor air quality) investigations, and pinpointing the sources of contamination.



Technology Outlook



By technology, the particle counters market is divided into online and offline. In 2021, the offline segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the particle counters market. Offline particle counter device is a kind of technology in which systems are not connected to the internet and don’t depend on other systems or devices to manage data. This allows businesses for people who are not capable enough to afford an online system, a power supply, or an adequate area to invest in a quality product. These factors are anticipated to support the growth of the particle counters market in this segment.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the particle counters market is classified into cleanroom monitoring, drinking water contamination monitoring, aerosol monitoring & research, indoor air quality monitoring, contamination monitoring of liquids, chemical contamination monitoring, and others. In 2021, the indoor air quality monitoring segment covered a considerable growth rate in the particle counters market. Indoor air quality monitoring is collecting data of the gasses, chemicals, and particles in the environment. The objective of obtaining this data is to identify trends, spot problem areas, and adjust accordingly. Technicians, building owners, and facility managers might introduce monitoring to decrease the risk of airborne diseases.



Vertical Outlook



By vertical, the particle counters market is bifurcated into life sciences & medical device, semiconductor, automotive & aerospace, food & beverage, and others. In 2021, the life sciences & medical device segment held the largest revenue share in the particle counters market. The life science field, medical device manufacturers, and other regulated organizations are needed to stick to various rules and regulations concerning their products’ production, storage, and testing. As ill patients ultimately utilize these products, they have special requirements to decrease the risk of particle contamination in these items. This would increase the usage of particle counters in this segment.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the particle counters market is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region witnessed the highest revenue share in the particle counters market. The economies of Canada and the United States provide an advantage compared to the other regions in terms of using a highly advanced platform for controlling air contamination. In addition, both Canada and the U.S. has developed and advanced the pharmaceutical sector. Due to these factors, the demand for particle counters will surge in this region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), TSI Incorporated, PCE Instruments, HYDAC International GmbH, Fortive Corporation (Fluke Corporation), RION Co., Ltd., Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions, Inc., Climet Instruments Company (Venturedyne, Ltd.), Met One Instruments, Inc. (ACOEM Group), and Palas GmbH (Indutrade AB).



