Trailer Landing Gear Market is Projected to Hit USD 345 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2028; A Continuous Rise in the Need for Reliable and Efficient Transportation Solutions to Propel Market Growth

Westford, USA,, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The trailer landing gear market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, with North America leading the charge, followed by Asia Pacific. This growth is fueled by a combination of factors, including rising trailer production, economic growth in emerging and well-developed countries, and increased road transportation. One key driver of this industry growth is the increasing automation of production processes, which is made possible by the availability of resources and favorable trade policies. In addition, as online retailers continue to expand their operations, they require reliable and efficient transportation solutions to move goods from warehouses to distribution centers and, ultimately, customers. This has created a new market for trailer landing gear manufacturers, now producing specialized equipment designed specifically for e-commerce logistics.

SkyQuest's research has indicated that the global third party logistics market is set to experience remarkable growth in the coming years. According to the report, the market is expected to reach a value of USD 1924.31 billion by the year 2028, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.10%. This growth forecast points to an excellent opportunity for companies specializing in trailer landing gear, as they will be essential in facilitating the logistics of goods and services worldwide. In addition, the demand for high-quality trailer landing gear will be critical in ensuring the supply chain remains efficient and uninterrupted.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/trailer-landing-gear-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Trailer Landing Gear Market"

Pages - 278

Tables - 61

Figures - 65

Trailer landing gear refers to the mechanical support structure used to stabilize the front end of a semi-trailer when detached from the tractor unit. The trailer landing gear is an essential component of the transportation industry, enabling trailers to be loaded and unloaded without needing a tractor unit. In addition, this makes it possible for trailers to be parked in one location for extended periods, allowing for more efficient loading and unloading operations.

Prominent Players in Trailer Landing Gear Market

JOST Werke AG

Buttler Products Corp.

AXN Heavy Duty

SAF-HOLLAND S.A.

Haacon Hebetechnik GmbH

Interstate Trailer Inc.

Jost Werke AG

BPW Bergische Achsen KG

Guangdong Fuwa Engineering Group Co. Ltd.

Yangzhou Tongyi Machinery Co. Ltd.

York Transport Equipment Pte Ltd.

Buttler Products Corp.

D.Trailers Pvt. Ltd.

Sinotruck Howo Sales Co., Ltd.

OEM Segment to Witness Lucrative Growth as They Have Necessary Resources and Expertise to Provide High-Quality Landing Gears

In 2021, the OEM segment of the trailer landing gear market generated a higher revenue share compared to other segments. The segment's growth trend is expected to continue in the coming years, with the OEM segment likely to maintain its dominant position in the market from 2022 to 2028. One of the primary reasons is the increasing demand for trailers, driven by the growth of e-commerce and the need for efficient logistics and transportation solutions. As more companies rely on trailers to transport their goods, the demand for landing gear also increases. Another factor driving the growth of the OEM segment is the increasing focus on innovation and technological advancements. As a result, manufacturers are investing high in R& D to develop landing gear that is more efficient, durable, and reliable.

The trailer landing gear market in North America has been witnessing substantial growth recently, and the trend is expected to continue until 2028. The region has presented several opportunities for trailer landing gear manufacturers and suppliers, owing to various factors such as the rising demand for transportation of goods and commodities across the continent. North America has been experiencing a significant surge in the transportation of goods through trailers and trucks, which has led to an increase in the demand for reliable and efficient trailer landing gears.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/trailer-landing-gear-market

Automatic Segment Contributes Higher Sales Because of the Significant Advantages that Automatic Landing Gears offer over Traditional Gears

According to the latest market research, the automatic segment played a pivotal role in the trailer landing gear market in 2021, contributing the largest share percentage. Moreover, the segment is expected to continue its outstanding performance from 2022 to 2028. Automatic landing gears are equipped with sensors and actuators that can automatically adjust the height and angle of the landing gear based on the trailer's weight and terrain. This feature eliminates manual cranking, which can be time-consuming and physically demanding, especially for drivers who frequently load and unload trailers.

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region showcased remarkable potential in the trailer landing gear market, and the outlook for the region from 2022 to 2028 is promising. The industry growth in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing demand for transportation and logistics services owing to the continuous growth of e-commerce and the consequent need for efficient transportation solutions. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing a surge in infrastructure development, particularly in the construction sector, further driving the demand for trailer landing gears.

The trailer landing gear market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, making it a dynamic industry that has made significant inroads in various sectors. As per a recent research report by SkyQuest, the market has expanded substantially, providing valuable insights into its size, market share, and key regions. In addition, the market research report sheds light on the leading players in the market, highlighting their market share and major contributions to the industry.

Key Developments in the Trailer Landing Gear Market

Razor International, a leading aerospace technology company, has released its highly anticipated automated landing gear control system. This cutting-edge system represents a breakthrough in aircraft landing gear technology. The system uses advanced sensor technology and sophisticated algorithms to adjust the landing gear based on various factors automatically.

SAF Holland, a leading global manufacturer of trailer components and systems, has announced the integration of Haldex, a Swedish supplier of brake systems and air suspension products, into their product offerings. This move will enable SAF Holland to provide its customers with a wider range of products and solutions that meet its diverse needs.

Friends Aviation, a well-known aircraft manufacturer, has recently released its latest model, the PZL-104 Wilga. This single-engine utility airplane is designed for various purposes, including transportation, agricultural operations, and observation missions. Friends Aviation has invested heavily in developing the PZL-104 Wilga, using the latest materials and manufacturing techniques to ensure that the aircraft is both lightweight and strong.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/trailer-landing-gear-market

Key Questions Answered in Trailer Landing Gear Market Report

How can companies analyze regional differences when tailoring their marketing strategies to specific markets, and what role does local consumer behavior play in this process?

What key metrics should companies use to measure their marketing strategies' effectiveness in specific markets, and how can they adapt their approach based on these metrics?

What are some effective ways for companies to build brand awareness and credibility in new markets, and how can they ensure their messaging resonates with consumers?

What are key growth drivers in specific industry segments and regions, and how can companies capitalize on these trends to gain a competitive advantage?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market

Global Refrigerated Transport Market

Global Drone Logistics and Transportation Market

Global Last Mile Delivery Market

Global Digital Shipyard Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com