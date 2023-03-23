Nox Health Joins Innovators’ Network at American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovation

ALPHARETTA, Ga., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nox Health , a global sleep health leader, has joined the American Heart Association Center for Health Technology & Innovations (the Center) Innovators’ Network. The Center is focused on building and fostering health technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.



The Innovators’ Network is a health care technology consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators’ Network members also have access to the Association’s digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science as they develop digital healthcare technologies. Members collaborate with the Center in different ways, including the building of models for clinical outcome studies, lowering the significant cost of developing those studies independently, helping connect the science to technology, and providing evidence that a digital platform improves healthcare outcomes – a key concern for providers and payers.

“The Center aims to advance the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technology,” said Robert A. Harrington, M.D., FAHA, volunteer past president of the American Heart Association (2019-2020), chair of the American Heart Association’s Health Tech Advisory Group for the Center and Arthur L. Bloomfield professor and chair department of medicine, Stanford University. “Joining the Innovators’ Network gives members the opportunity to leverage the consortium and work toward broadening and deepening their engagement in this arena.”

“As we close out Sleep Health Month, I am thrilled that we have joined the Innovators’ Network earlier this year as a part of American Heart Month,” said Heidi Anderson, Nox Health President and Chief Growth Officer. “It is certainly timely and critical, as the AHA recently announced sleep as the latest addition in their Life’s Essential 8™ as the key components to heart health. We look forward to helping spread the word about the power of sleep and its impact on heart health.”

About Nox Health

Nox Health joins the Innovators’ Network bringing with them decades of research and technology in sleep health care diagnostics, testing and management including 10 years of outcomes data.

Nox Health is a global sleep health leader on a mission to improve the health of populations through better sleep. Every year, more than three million people in 50 countries benefit from Nox products and services. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and with operations in Reykjavík, Iceland and Denver, Colorado, Nox provides a range of solutions from comprehensive sleep diagnostic technology for providers to value-based comprehensive sleep management programs for self-insured employers and payers. For more information on Nox, please visit www.noxhealth.com .

