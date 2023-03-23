Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.07 Billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mucosal Atomization Devices Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mucosal atomization devices market grew from $0.72 billion in 2022 to $0.78 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The mucosal atomization devices market is expected to grow to $1.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Major players in the mucosal atomization devices market are Teleflex Incorporated, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Becton Dickinson and Company, Kurve Therapeutics, Cook, Medica Holdings LLC, Life-Assist Inc., MedTree (BTME Group Ltd), Integra LifeSciences, BVM Meditech Private Limited, Drive Medical, DS Medical, Wolfetory Medical Inc., MILA International and Magal Healthcare Pvt Ltd.



The mucosal atomization devices market consists of sales of 3cc Syringe and VetJet. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Mucosal atomization devices offer medication through the nostrils. It is known for providing dependable topical solution atomization across the nasal and oropharyngeal mucous membranes. The mucosal atomization devices are used to deliver atomized medication to the mucosal surfaces of the nasal, oral, and larynx, trachea, and lungs.



North America was the largest region in the mucosal atomization devices market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the mucosal atomization devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of mucosal atomization devices include nasal atomization devices, fibre-optic atomization devices, laryngotracheal atomization devices, and bottle atomizer devices. Nasal atomization devices offer a painless, safe approach to giving patients fast-acting drugs that quickly penetrate mucosal membranes and enter the bloodstream. The different mucosal atomization device technologies include gas propelled atomization devices and electrical atomization devices which are used by end-users including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialized clinics.



The increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis and sinus across the world propels the growth of the mucosal atomization devices market. Allergic rhinitis refers to a range of symptoms that affect the nose and are brought by breathing allergens such as pollen, dust, or animal dander. Sinuses refer to the hollow areas in the bones of the forehead, cheekbones, and between the eyes region and when the tissue lining the sinuses become inflamed or swollen is known as sinusitis. Mucosal atomization devices are used to provide budesonide as a topical nasal steroid spray in chronic rhinosinusitis treatment.

According to the data published by 'Sinus and Allergy Wellness Centre', a US-based organization, in the United States, in 2020, sinusitis has impacted 300 million or 11.6% of American adults. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of allergic rhinitis and sinus across the world drives the growth of the mucosal atomization devices market.



The strategic partnerships are key trends gaining popularity in the mucosal atomization devices market. Major companies operating in mucosal atomization devices are undergoing partnerships to strengthen their position in the market.



In March 2022, Kurve Technology Inc., a US-based company that engaged in the development of liquid drug delivery devices for topical, systemic, and nose-to-brain medical therapies, merged with Savile Therapeutics Inc. This merger allows Kurve Technology to gain access to the assets of Savile Therapeutics Inc and drive further growth and expansion. Savile Therapeutics Inc is a US-based medical device company.



The countries covered in the mucosal atomization devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Mucosal Atomization Devices Market Characteristics



3. Mucosal Atomization Devices Market Trends And Strategies



4. Mucosal Atomization Devices Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Mucosal Atomization Devices Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Mucosal Atomization Devices Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Mucosal Atomization Devices Market



5. Mucosal Atomization Devices Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Mucosal Atomization Devices Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Nasal Atomization Devices

Fiber-Optic Atomization Devices

Laryngo-Tracheal Atomization Devices

Bottle Atomizer Devices

6.2. Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Gas Propelled Atomization Devices

Electrical Atomization Devices

6.3. Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

7. Mucosal Atomization Devices Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Mucosal Atomization Devices Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

