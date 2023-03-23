Global Single-Use Bio Reactors Market to 2032: Rapid Adoption of Single-use Technologies (SUTs) by Industries is Expected to Propel Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Use Bio Reactors Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global single-use bio reactors market grew from $3.77 billion in 2022 to $4.48 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.9%. The single-use bio reactors market is expected to grow to $8.91 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 18.8%.

Major players in the single-use bio reactors market are CESCO Bioengineering Co Ltd., PBS Biotech Inc., Solida Biotechnology GmbH, ABEC Inc., Eppendorf AG, Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sa Ltd., Danaher Corporation Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Merck Kgaa (Merck Millipore) Pvt Ltd., Distek Inc., Celltainer Biotech Bv Pvt.Ltd., Getinge AB, Pall Corporation, G&G Technologies Inc., SATAKE MultiMix Corporation, and Bio-Age Equipment & Service Pvt.Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The single-use bioreactors market consists of sales of stirrer single-use bioreactors and rocker single-use bioreactors. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Single-use bioreactor is a bioreactor that has a disposable bag instead of a culture vessel. Single-use bioreactors permit processors to move to the utilization of disposable technologies, including single-use bags, in assembly steps that had been reserved for stainless steel gear.



North America was the largest region in the single use bioreactors market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the single-use bioreactors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of single-use bioreactors are stirred-tank SUBs, wave-induced SUBs, bubble-column SUBs, and other types. Stirred tank bioreactor designs that replicate traditionally stirred tank bioreactors have been introduced to the market, gaining more market adoption.

The different types of molecules include vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, stem cells, and recombinant proteins and involve various cell types such as mammalian cells, bacteria, and yeast. The various applications involved are research and development, process development, and bioproduction. The several end-users include pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CRO), academic and research institutes, and contract manufacturing organizations (CMO).



The rapid adoption of single-use technologies (SUTs) by the industries is expected to propel the growth of the single-use bioreactors market going forward. Single-use technology (SUT) aids biopharmaceutical manufacturers in eliminating the risk of contamination which is the greatest challenge faced by manufacturers of biopharmaceuticals and increases operational efficiency by reducing or eliminating the need for sterilization between batches.

For example, according to the American Pharmaceutical Review, in 2020, single-use bioreactors are used by 71.2% of the industries in process development, and over 55% use single-use sampling systems in clinical or commercial production. Therefore, the rapid adoption of SUTs by the industry is driving the growth of the single-use bioreactor market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the single-use bioreactors market. Innovations in technology and the increasing trend of mobile gaming technology are also encouraging market demand. Major companies in the market are focusing on launching innovative products for market growth.



The countries covered in the single-use bioreactors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.48 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $8.91 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Single-Use Bio Reactors Market Characteristics



3. Single-Use Bio Reactors Market Trends And Strategies



4. Single-Use Bio Reactors Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Single-Use Bio Reactors Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Single-Use Bio Reactors Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Single-Use Bio Reactors Market



5. Single-Use Bio Reactors Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Single-Use Bio Reactors Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Single-Use Bio Reactors Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Single-Use Bio Reactors Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Single-Use Bio Reactors Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Stirred-Tank SUBs

Wave-Induced SUBs

Bubble-Column SUBs

Other Types

6.2. Global Single-Use Bio Reactors Market, Segmentation By Molecule Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Vaccines

Monoclonal Antibodies

Stem Cells

Recombinant Proteins

6.3. Global Single-Use Bio Reactors Market, Segmentation By Cell Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Mammalian Cell

Bacteria

Yeast

6.4. Global Single-Use Bio Reactors Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Research And Development (R&D)

Process Development

Bioproduction

6.5. Global Single-Use Bio Reactors Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical And Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

Academic And Research Institutes

Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMO)

7. Single-Use Bio Reactors Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Single-Use Bio Reactors Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Single-Use Bio Reactors Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qnbv6z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment