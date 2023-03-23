North American Healthcare IT Market to Reach $496.7 Billion by 2027: Rising Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs and Shift Toward Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery Drives Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Healthcare IT Market by Products & Services (Healthcare Provider Solutions, Healthcare Payer Solutions & HCIT Outsourcing Services), Component (Services, Software, Hardware), End User (Hospitals, ASC, Payers) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American healthcare IT market is projected to reach USD 496.7 billion by 2027 from USD 193.2 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is driven by the growing government initiatives to support healthcare IT solutions, high returns on investment associated with healthcare IT solutions, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs. However, increased data security concerns, and reluctance among medical professionals to adopt advanced healthcare IT tools are challenging the growth of this market.

The telehealth solutions segment is projected to be the largest segment in the clinical North American healthcare IT market

Based on the type of clinical HCIT solutions, the telehealth solutions segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

This is majorly attributed to the government initiatives for eHealth across the globe, the increasing need to improve the quality of care, growing consolidation among healthcare providers, and the rising adoption of digital and connected healthcare technologies. The demand for healthcare services and increased adoption of predictive analytics are also expected to fuel the growth of this segment.

Healthcare Providers were the largest segment by the end user of North American healthcare IT market in 2021

The healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at the highest growth rate in the North American healthcare IT market in 2021. The growing need to curtail healthcare costs, the rising need for better financial outcomes, healthcare reforms, and the need to improve patient care while increasing operational efficiency is expected to drive the demand for healthcare IT services in the coming years.

Mexico to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Mexican healthcare IT market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the country is mainly driven by factors such as the dramatic cost differences for some procedures between Mexico and the US and the emphasis on rehabilitative care following surgery.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 310 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $193.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $496.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.8% Regions Covered Global, North America

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

Favorable Government Mandates and Support for Healthcare IT Solutions

Shift Toward Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

High Returns on Investments Associated with Healthcare IT Solutions

Restraints

High Cost of Deployment of Healthcare IT Solutions for Small and Mid-Sized Organizations

Opportunities

Increasing Use of Healthcare IT Solutions in Outpatient Care Facilities

Growing Inclination Towards Home Healthcare

Increasing Deployment of Cloud-based Emr Solutions

Growing Blockchain, AI, and IoT Markets

Expanding Mhealth, Telehealth, and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

Challenges

Lack of Integration of Healthcare IT Solutions

Increased Data Security Concerns

Reluctance Among Medical Professionals to Adopt Advanced Healthcare IT Tools

Dearth of Skilled IT Professionals in the Healthcare Industry

Companies Mentioned

Athenahealth

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare (A Unitedhealth Group Unit)

Cognizant

CVS Health

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Eclinical Works

Epic Systems Corporation

GE Healthcare

Greenway Health, LLC

IBM

Infor (Koch Industries)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mckesson Corporation

Nextgen Healthcare, Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

Optum, Inc. (Part of Unitedhealth Group)

Oracle

Siemens Healthineers (Siemens AG)

Veradigm, Inc. (Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8o936

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment