Industrial Enzymes Market to Capture a CAGR of 6.27% Between 2023 and 2030 While Touching Approximately USD 10.80 Billion by 2030-End – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

March 23, 2023 - Industrial Enzymes Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Industrial Enzymes Market Information by Type, Application, Source, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Industrial Enzymes Market could thrive at a rate of 6.27% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 10.80 Billion by the end of the year 2030.

Market Synopsis

When utilized in food products, industrial enzymes aid in increasing the nutritional value of the final product. For instance, lipase is specifically employed in the food business to generate tastes in particular cheeses. Moreover, the lactase enzyme promotes the hydrolysis reaction in whey or milk products. These protein-based compounds improve digestion by assisting in the dissociation of complicated molecules into simpler ones. The demand for nutraceutical products has grown recently, along with the substantial rise in chronic illness prevalence among people. As a result of these products' ability to streamline the manufacturing process, industrial enzymes are becoming increasingly in demand for use in nutraceuticals. Industrial enzymes are incorporated into food products to increase their effectiveness.

Moreover, they create body care goods, including shampoo and cosmetics. The proteins found in the enzymes retain the skin's suppleness and guarantee the safety of the items. They enhance the effectiveness of skincare products as well.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 10,807.10 million CAGR 6.27% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type, Application, Source, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Ability of enzymes to increase production Increasing demand for the enzymes in various industries

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Industrial Enzymes industry include

BASF SE (Germany)

Associated British Foods PLC (UK)

Lesaffre (France)

DowDuPont (US)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Adisseo (China)

Dyadic International Inc. (US)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (India)

Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

AB Enzymes (Germany)

Codexis Incorporated (US)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

December 2022

The largest merger between two Danish businesses in biotechnology history occurred when Novozymes and Chr. Hansen combine. Chr. Hansen will be dissolved due to the merger, revealed in a joint statement on Monday. The merger is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Rising global demand for bread goods and fruit juices is anticipated to increase demand for industrial enzymes. The demand for industrial enzymes is anticipated to grow in the nutraceutical and animal feed sectors, driving the industry forward. Also, as consumer knowledge of health issues rises, so does the desire for functional meals, which will increase product demand in the future. One of the industry's concerns is the high sensitivity of enzymes to temperature and pH and item handling security issues. These elements are anticipated to have an immediate effect on the market expansion. Key firms are anticipated to gain from the rising use of their products in numerous end-use industries, including food and beverage, animal feed, biofuels, and diagnostics.

Market Restraints:

The market's expansion is being constrained by various regulatory structures regarding the handling and safety of the enzymes and the enzymes' high sensitivity to environmental factors like excessive light, pH, humidity, and temperature. Industrial enzymes speed up chemical reactions as they move closer to stability, catalyzing the process. End goods are less expensive due to enzymatic procedures employed in many industrial applications. Nevertheless, this transformation is constrained by the high cost of raw materials needed in enzyme manufacture. Due to their extreme temperature sensitivity, enzymes can become inactive at even very low temperatures. Since they are sensitive to outside influences throughout the production process, they also turn toxic when the pH changes.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is hindering the growth of the industrial enzymes market because lockdowns and the global shutdown of raw material supply chains and enzyme production facilities have affected several end-user industries. The COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant influence on the biofuel business. The market for industrial enzymes benefited from a considerable increase in transport biofuel production globally in 2022.

Market Segmentation

By Type

The Types in the market include personalized carbohydrase’s, proteases, and lipases.

By Application

Food & beverages, feed, detergents and cleaning, textiles, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals have been listed as the top industry Applications in the study.

By Source

Plant, animal, microorganisms, are the major Sources available in the worldwide market.

Regional Insights

North America was the leading region. This is related to a notable market for industrial enzymes due to the strong presence of numerous end-use enterprises in the laundry detergent, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care & cosmetics industries, along with the considerable potential for R&D activities in the main countries of the area. For instance, with scientific breakthroughs, genetically modified organism strains are remanufactured by food enzymes from microbes.

Throughout the projected period, the European Commission's propensity for lowering greenhouse gas emissions and encouraging the development of biofuels is anticipated to affect the market's expansion positively. If economic conditions improve, Russia's meat production will rise significantly. The substance is commonly used in meat processing to improve the softness of the meat.

Asia Pacific sees a popular trend. Owing to significant growth in the healthcare, food & beverage, and chemical sectors. The region's market is expanding quickly due to rising consumer spending and rapid population growth. The biggest enzyme companies are in the area, yeast enzyme sales are up, and there is a growing need for enzymes for textile processing.

