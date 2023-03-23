Air Purifier Market Size to Worth Around USD 25.10 Billion by 2030

Austin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Air Purifier Market Soars as Demand for Clean Indoor Air Surges Amidst Rising Pollution Concerns.

Air Purifier Market Overview:

Air purifiers are portable devices that combine an internal filter and fan to pull unwanted particles from the air in a specific room. Globally, rapid urbanization and population growth have the effects of increased population and airborne emissions of hazardous gases and volatile chemicals. Most air purifiers employ a passive monitoring system that necessitates manual data entering at specified intervals. Active monitoring systems, which may automatically gather and transmit data over a wireless network, are only occasionally found in air purifiers. These prospects can be attributed to several factors, including increasing pollution, growing public health awareness, population growth, rising disposable income, and government investments in better air quality management and monitoring.

Growing Demand for Clean Air Boosts Global Air Purifier Market Growth.

The air purifier market has been growing steadily in recent years due to increasing concerns about air pollution and its effects on health. Here are some key insights, growth factors, opportunities, and challenges in the air purifier market:

Key Insights:

HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters are the most popular type of air purifier filters, as they are effective at capturing small particles.



The residential sector is the largest end-user segment for air purifiers, driven by increasing awareness about indoor air pollution.



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for air purifiers, with China being the biggest contributor to the region's growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for air purifiers, as people have become more conscious about indoor air quality.

Growth Factors:



Increasing awareness about air pollution and its harmful effects on health.



Rapid urbanization and industrialization led to increased levels of air pollution.



Technological advancements in air purifier technology, such as the development of smart air purifiers that can be controlled remotely via smartphones.



Rising disposable incomes, especially in developing countries, lead to increased spending on home appliances.

Opportunities:



Development of portable air purifiers that can be easily moved from room to room.



Integration of air purifiers with HVAC systems in commercial buildings.



Increasing adoption of air purifiers in healthcare facilities to improve indoor air quality and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

Challenges:



High cost of air purifiers, which may limit their adoption in lower-income households.



Lack of standardization in air purifier testing and certification leads to confusion among consumers about which products are most effective.



Limited awareness about the benefits of air purifiers in certain regions, particularly in developing countries.

Our comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the Air Purifier market, including:



Market Size and Forecast



Key Market Trends and Developments



Drivers and Challenges



Competitive Landscape Analysis



Regulatory Landscape



Opportunities and Growth Prospects

The global air purifier market is segregated based on technology, mounting type, product type, CADR, coverage area, application, and distribution channel. Based on technology, the market is divided into activated carbon, high-efficiency particulate air, ionic filters, and others. Among these, the high-efficiency particulate air segment led the market in 2021. Based on mounting type, the market is classified into fixed and portable. In 2021, the fixed category dominated the global market. Based on product type, the market is classified into the upper air, in-duct, self-contained/standalone, and others (coil & drain pans, etc.). The upper air segment dominated the market in 2021. Based on CADR, the market is classified into smoke, dust, and pollen. The smoke category dominated the market in 2021. Based on coverage area, the market is divided into below 250 sq. ft., 250-400 sq. ft., 401-700 sq. ft., and above 700 sq. ft. Below 250 sq. ft. category dominated the market in 2021. Based on the application, the market is classified into residential, retail shops, offices, healthcare facilities, hospitality, schools & educational institutions, laboratories, transport, commercial, industrial, and others. The commercial category dominated the market in 2021. Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into online, company-owned websites, e-commerce websites, offline, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, and others (retail stores, etc.). The specialty stores segment dominated the market in 2021.

The global air purifier market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2021 due to increasing urbanization, industrialization, and population growth with increased disposable income. Increasing smog and air pollution incidences, particularly in countries like China and India, will boost air purifier usage and drive regional market expansion. South Korea's ecological balance and air quality have suffered due to growing urbanization, political policies, and rising industrialization.

Key players in the Global Air Purifier Market Include:



Honeywell International, Inc.

IQAir North America, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Aerus LLC

Unilever PLC

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Whirlpool Corporation

Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc.

Global Air Purifier Market is segmented as follows:

Air Purifier Market by Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Activated Carbon High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Ionic Filters Others

Air Purifier Market by Mounting Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Fixed Portable

Air Purifier Market by Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Commercial Retail Shops

Offices

Healthcare Facilities

Hospitality

Schools & Educational Institutions

Laboratories

Transport

Others Residential Industrial

Air Purifier Market by Region (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America United States



Canada

Mexico Europe France

United Kingdom



Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Southeast Asia The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Air Purifier Market Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 USD 13.17 billion Revenue Forecast in 2030 USD 25.10 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.4 % from 2023 to 2030 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2017 - 2022 Forecast Years 2023 - 2030 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2023 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, Trends

competitive landscape, and growth factors Segments Covered Technology, Mounting Type, Application, and Region Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico and Others Key Companies Profiled Honeywell International Inc., IQAir North America Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Aerus LLC, Unilever PLC, Daikin Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Philips, Whirlpool Corporation, and Hamilton Beach Brands Inc. Download PDF Brochure

