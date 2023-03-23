The Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market size is expected to reach $2772.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 31.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Vertical, By Ad Format, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435103/?utm_source=GNW

Algorithms and software fuel targeted advertising efforts.



Programmatic display advertising is time-saving because it requires less labor to complete transactions, establish pricing, and do other operational tasks. Online advertising has grown more tailored, and engagement-driven as mobile technology and digital media have developed. In addition, advertising companies have been encouraged by the emergence of digital marketing systems to design a system that can help with ad automation.



As a result of the advent of vastly enhanced and cutting-edge technology, this market is getting more imaginative, competitive, and demanding. More efficient frameworks and approaches have been developed in the competitive climate of digital advertising. Numerous ad agencies use them to attain the desired results and revenues via online networking and marketing strategies.



The digital advertising sector is presently the most cost-effective way for consumers, ad companies, and advertisers to carry out everyday tasks, buy items, and invest in these things. Fast advancements in digital marketing help to convert correct information via a variety of methods that may support information for digital users. To boost the marginal return on financial investment of automated promotional media, businesses will continue to enhance the effectiveness and profitability of online initiatives.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has had no impact on the development of the programmatic display advertising market. Nonetheless, some firms cut their advertising budget due to the economic impact of COVID-19; however, the increase in social media traffic created unique chances for connecting with online audiences and maintaining a high brand awareness during the period. In addition, the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic prompted governments around the world to close public areas, schools, and borders, allowing many firms and marketers to change their online marketing strategy.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing use of smart devices and the relevance of digital marketing



Due to the increased accessibility of high-speed internet on smartphones, the use of smartphones has increased quickly, and the way that consumers interact with different brands or sellers has changed significantly over the past few years. This is expected to fuel the market for online advertising solutions and services like programmatic display advertising. It has become essential for brands to understand consumers’ interests through smartphone advertisements and encourage them. Smartphones provide real-time marketing opportunities for businesses to interact with consumers interested in their products.



Increasing digitalization to support the development of platforms for programmatic advertising



Over the projection period, the rapid digitalization of various end-user business verticals is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the programmatic display advertising market. The deployment of the digital equipment by clients or their customers to share data provides a foundation for programmatic advertising, which is expected to stimulate market expansion in the near future. In addition, Digitization has prepared the path for other industries, including construction, healthcare, and others, which will focus capitalizing on social media sites by incorporating digital marketing strategies.



Market Restraining Factors



The lack of qualified workers in the programmatic advertising market



Advertising and marketing organizations’ unwillingness to adopt new technology tools to create programmatic display advertisements on digital platforms hinders the market’s expansion. In addition, the restricted adoption of smart devices in a number of countries restricts both the digitalization of specific regions and the expansion of the market as a whole. In fundamental sectors, high turnover rates might increase human resource management costs. It can also have a direct impact on the long-term strategy of a company.



Ad Format Outlook



Based on Ad format, the programmatic display advertising market is segmented into online video, online display, mobile video, and mobile display. In 2021, the online video segment held the highest revenue share in the programmatic display advertising market. With advancements in smart Televisions, over-the-top (OTT) video and social advertising, this surge has been impacted by programmatic video advertising platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat. Another very versatile ad style is the video format. This might explain why they are becoming more and more popular and why marketers are using more inventive techniques to create hyper-personalized ad messages.



Type Outlook



By type, the programmatic display advertising market is fragmented into private marketplaces, real time bidding and automated guaranteed. In 2021, the private marketing segment projected the largest revenue share in the programmatic display advertising market. Private marketplace advertising inventories and usage are gaining popularity with advertisers as they bridge the gap between traditional direct sales versus programmatic advertising. In addition, private marketplace (PMP) partnerships offer advertisers the open market’s volume and ad quality benefits.



Vertical Outlook



On the basis of verticals, the programmatic display advertising market is bifurcated into automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, government, IT & telecom, BFSI and others. In 2021, the IT & telecom segment procured a promising growth rate in the programmatic display advertising market. With a more simplified and adaptable procurement strategy, programmatic DOOH has made it simpler for telecommunications businesses to stand out. Also, marketers may reach the appropriate people at the right time using audience data and targeting, resulting in an effective campaign. Telecom marketing is more relevant, engaging, and quantifiable due to programmatic DOOH.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the programmatic display advertising market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region led the programmatic display advertising market by generating maximum revenue share in 2021. This is because many companies are offering programmatic display advertising solutions there. Throughout the projected period, the need for programmatic display advertising technology in the area is anticipated to be driven by the presence of significant manufacturers of advertising solutions.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google LLC is the forerunner in the Programmatic Display Advertising Market. Companies such as Verizon Communications, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and LG Electronics are some of the key innovators in Programmatic Display Advertising Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adobe, Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.), LG Electronics (LG Corporation), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Verizon Communications, Inc., BasisTech LLC, Connexity, Inc. (Taboola.com Ltd), Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., Magnite, Inc., and IPONWEB Limited (Criteo S.A.)



Recent Strategies Deployed in Programmatic Display Advertising Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jan-2023: Samsung came into partnership with Sprinklr, a US-based provider of enterprise software. The partnership involves cashing on Sprinklr’s platform to deliver data and content to 30+ digital and social channels. Further, this partnership enables Samsung to meet its clients rising expectations.



Oct-2022: Magnite came into partnership with Fox Corporation, a US-based mass media company. Through this partnership, the companies intend to develop tailor-made technology solutions that smoothen the whole buying mechanism and further allow advertisers to create a single comprehensive and easy-to-use plan to provide private marketplace (PMP) across the FOX portfolio.



Oct-2022: Verizon partnered with Reset Digital, a US-based provider of the Neuro-Programmatic platform. Reset Digital’s science and technology-based approach enables Verizon to reach broader and more diverse customers.



May-2022: Magnite teamed up with Mirriad, a UK-based video technology company. The collaboration involves Mirriad designing ad inventory available for sale on Magnite’s platform.



Sep-2021: Samsung Ads, part of Samsung Electronics teamed up with The Trade Desk, a US-based company operating in the media and information services industry. The Trade Desk’s platform enables marketers to get access to connected TV (CTV) inventory on Samsung Smart TV. Additionally, this collaboration expands Samsung Ads’ brand reach.



Feb-2021: LG Electronics partnered with SpotX, a global video advertising platform. The partnership involves SpotX serving as a supply-side platform across the US, Latin America, and the EMEA region, and also furnishing LG with demand facilitation services. This partnership enables LG to deliver media buyers with the latest options to unlock highly engaged audiences.



Sep-2020: Verizon extended its partnership with Broadsign, a Canada-based provider of software services. The partnership involves integrating Verizon’s programmatic DSP with Broadsign’s reach programmatic DOOH DSP, thereby allowing Verizon’s users to easily access Broadsign’s programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) inventory. Further, the partnership demonstrates Verizon’s expansion towards DOOH.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2021: Integral Ad Science (IAS) acquired Publica, a US-based operator of the Connected TV (CTV) advertising platform. The addition of Publica advances IAS’ growth to provide publishers with tools.



Jul-2021: Magnite acquired SpringServe, a US-based developer of a customer engagement platform. The acquisition of SpringServe makes Magnite in a better position to fulfill the needs of CTV publishers.



Apr-2021: Magnite took over SpotX, a New Zealand-based developer of video ad serving platform. The addition of SpotX strengthens the company’s capabilities and further makes Magnite the largest independent CTV and video advertising platform.



Jan-2021: LG took over Alphonso, a US-based developer of television data and measurement platform. The addition of Alphonso is an important part of LG’s strategy. Moreover, this acquisition enables LG to better take care of the needs of its clients by delivering more tailor-made services and content to its customers.



Jan-2021: Integral Ad Science (IAS) took over Amino Payments, a US-based provider of programmatic advertising transparency. The addition of Amino aligns with IAS’s commitment to providing full-fledged programmatic transparency solutions intended for marketers.



Product Launches and Expansions:



May-2021: Verizon introduced a full funnel Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) product suite. The new product provides DOOH advertisers with a comprehensive product that provides campaign planning, executing, and measurement, all in the same platform.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Private Marketplaces



• Real time Bidding



• Automated Guaranteed



By Vertical



• BFSI



• Telecom & IT



• Automotive



• Healthcare



• Manufacturing



• Government



• Others



By Ad Format



• Online Video



• Online Display



• Mobile Video



• Mobile Display



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Adobe, Inc.



• Google LLC (Alphabet, Inc.)



• LG Electronics (LG Corporation)



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)



• Verizon Communications, Inc.



• BasisTech LLC



• Connexity, Inc. (Taboola.com Ltd)



• Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.



• Magnite, Inc.



• IPONWEB Limited (Criteo S.A.)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435103/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________