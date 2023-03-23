The Global Protein Crystallization Market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Crystallization Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Technology, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435102/?utm_source=GNW

This method aids in the visualization of proteins’ three-dimensional structures by researchers.



Moreover, crystallization is a successful technique for producing clean, pure proteins that are free of contamination, making it an option for preparative chromatography for separation and purification. As a result, the approach has several applications in the pharmaceutical, medicinal chemistry, scale-up, formulation, and drug delivery sectors.



Due to its advantages, such as minimal toxicity, high potency & specificity, and increased body tolerance, more people have started using protein-based medications in recent years. Important market participants are also forming alliances and working together to create protein-based medicines that are cheaper for patients.



The technology offers significant advancements in structural biology by allowing the examination of unstable proteins that cannot be investigated using other standard techniques. Such developments support the industry by assisting researchers in creating new and improved protein crystal treatments for conditions ranging from cancer to muscular dystrophy.



The market is being driven by an increase in R&D spending by several large pharmaceutical companies and an increase in the usage of crystallization for elucidating membrane protein structures. Moreover, underdeveloped nations like Brazil, China, and India provide the abundant potential for prominent protein crystallization and crystallography market participants.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Protein crystallography may be used to pinpoint the mutations linked to the new coronavirus. To increase the knowledge of the disease’s immunogenicity, crystal structures of the SARS-CoV-2 spike are co-crystallized with antibodies. As a result of the increasing use of crystallographic methods for COVID-19-related research, COVID-19 had a favorable effect on the market. As the prevalence of infectious disorders among the population increased, so did the need for vaccines and protein-based treatments to treat the infection. Therefore, COVID-19 significantly influenced the development of the protein crystallization business. The market has expanded due to the increased usage of protein crystallization in the effect of COVID-19 medications.



Market Growth Factors



Rising demand for protein therapeutics



Protein therapies have grown to be a crucial component of the healthcare sector. Because of their great specificity and minimal immunogenicity, protein therapies have been extensively employed to treat various severe disorders, including cancer, diabetes, and multiple sclerosis. Moreover, protein therapies offer several benefits over small-molecule medications and are well tolerated since they are less likely to interfere with normal biological processes. Throughout the last several decades, there has been significant growth in the demand for protein therapies, primarily due to the growing incidence of chronic illnesses and greater public knowledge of protein therapeutics.



Increasing incidence of chronic illnesses



Due to people’s unhealthy lifestyles, the incidence of many chronic illnesses is increasing globally and is expected to do so in the future. According to the WHO, cancer will account for close to 10 million fatalities in 2020, or close to one in every six deaths, making it the top cause of death globally. Breast, lung, colon, rectum, and prostate cancers are the most prevalent types of cancer. In addition, 400 000 kids are diagnosed with cancer in youngsters every year. Due to this, the market for protein crystallization is projected to increase significantly throughout the forecast period.



Market Restraining Factors



Costly equipment



Scientists utilize cutting-edge methods like X-ray crystallography and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy to learn more about the structure of proteins. However, throughout the projected period, high initial expenses related to equipment installation and operation that are necessary for these approaches are anticipated to impede market development. Also, it is expected that a shortage of experienced researchers and qualified experts would have a limited negative influence on market growth throughout the projection period. Also, the lack of a defined procedure for protein crystallization may somewhat constrain market development throughout the projection period.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the protein crystallization market is segmented into instruments, consumables and software & services. Software is employed during crystallization experiments, including design, dispensing, analysis, and picture viewing. For instance, the FORMULATRIX program ROCK MAKER enables the rapid creation of many screen assays for one or more proteins. It also gives ratings and aids in the comparison of the collected photographs. Such software capabilities are anticipated throughout the projected period to fuel sector expansion. Also, several businesses are providing protein crystallization services, which are expected to support the segment’s growth.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of technology, the protein crystallization market is fragmented into x-ray crystallography, cryo-electron microscopy, NMR spectroscopy and others. In 2021, the cryo-electron microscopy segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the protein crystallization market. Cryo-electron microscopy has several advantages over more established techniques like NMR and X-ray crystallography, including the ability to study proteins and their complexes of large molecules without the need for crystals, the reduction of radiation damage, and the ability to preserve post-translational modifications as well as the functional state and native activity of the samples.



End - User Outlook



By end-user, the protein crystallization market is categorized into pharmaceutical & bioproduct companies and academic & research institutes. The pharmaceutical & bioproduct companies segment held the highest revenue share in the protein crystallization market in 2021. Protein crystallization techniques play two key functions in structural biology, including in silico drug design and controlled drug discovery. The 3-D structure of a molecule is determined through protein crystallography used in in-silico drug creation. More precise 3-D protein structures are produced as a consequence of protein crystallization. These high-quality crystals may help pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms better understand biological function and improve medication design.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the protein crystallization market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the protein crystallization market by generating largest revenue share. Increased investments in private businesses, government support, and advantageous rules might be blamed for this high percentage. The sector places much emphasis on research being done in the fields of drug discovery and proteomics structure prediction, which is what drives the market’s expansion. Higher product penetrations in the area are the outcome of the existence of innovators and critical operational players.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bruker Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc., Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Greiner AG), Rigaku Holdings Corporation, Formulatrix, Inc., Hampton Research Corp., Jena Bioscience GmbH, Creative Proteomics, and Molecular Dimentions Ltd (Anatrace Products LLC)



Strategies deployed in Protein crystallization market



Jan-2023: Bruker Corporation announced the acquisition of ACQUIFER Imaging GmbH, leading big-data management solutions for bioimaging and high-content microscopy. Through this acquisition, the company intends to integrate high-performance on-premise processing, secure storage, and networking technology to strengthen’s Bruker’s advanced fluorescence microscopy imaging products.



Jan-2023: Bruker Corporation signed an agreement to acquire Biognosys AG, a provider of Large-Scale Proteomics solutions. Through this acquisition, Bruker Corporation would aim to broaden its CRO business across the US.



Oct-2022: Rigaku Corporation announced the launch of XSPA-400 ER a seamless pixel multi-dimensional detector¹ for X-ray diffractometers with high energy resolution that enables highly sensitive measurement of samples containing transition metals, such as iron and steel materials.



Aug-2022: Bruker corporation announced the launch of 8 mm 15N TROSY Cryoprobe, a new technology that assists cell biology into research highly dynamic intrinsically disordered proteins (IDPs) or protein regions. Through this launch, the company would help researchers to gain important information in crowded IDP spectral regions.



Aug-2021: Rigaku Corporation completed the acquisition of MILabs B.V. to enter the life sciences business. Through this acquisition, Rigaku Corporation would expand its life sciences business internationally by integrating MILab’s business, including PET, SPECT, Optical Imaging, and CT machines for animals.



Jul-2021: Bruker corporation announced the launch of the MALDI Biotyper® (MBT) platform, a system that supports workflows for rapid, nearly universal, and cost-effective microbial identification by ‘proteomic fingerprinting’ from culture plates. Additionally, MBT’s platform provides fast functional antibiotic resistance testing with MBT STAR and a broad mycobacteria analysis.



May-2021: Rigaku corporation announced the launch of XtaLAB Synergy-ED, an integrated electron diffraction platform developed to form nanocrystals. Through this launch, students and researchers would effortlessly learn the MicroED technique and such X-ray equipment will straight away provide structural integrity for materials that only form nanocrystals.



Jul-2019: Rigaku Corporation and DYG Holdings LTD announced the acquisition of XwinSys Technology Development Ltd, a company dedicated to the design, manufacture, and marketing of novel solutions based on improved X-ray technology combined with automated optical 3D & 2D microscopes. Through this acquisition, both companies intend to quickly increase their capacity to act both in the semiconductor front-end and back-end markets.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• Pharmaceutical & BioProduct Companies



• Academic & Research Institutes



By Technology



• X-ray Crystallography



• Cryo-electron Microscopy



• NMR Spectroscopy



• Others



By Product



• Instruments



o Liquid Handling Instruments



o Crystal Imaging Instruments



• Consumables



o Reagents & Kits/Screens



o Micro Plates



o Others



• Software & Services



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Bruker Corporation



• Corning Incorporated



• Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.



• Greiner Bio-One International GmbH (Greiner AG)



• Rigaku Holdings Corporation



• Formulatrix, Inc.



• Hampton Research Corp.



• Jena Bioscience GmbH



• Creative Proteomics



• Molecular Dimentions Ltd (Anatrace Products LLC)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435102/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________