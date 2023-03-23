No. 7/2023 - Course of the annual general meeting

English Danish

Copenhagen, 23 March 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 7/2023

CEMAT A/S

Company reg. (CVR) no. 24 93 28 18

Annual general meeting 2023

On 23 March 2023 at 2:00 pm the ordinary general meeting was held in Cemat A/S (the “Company”) at DLA Piper Denmark, Oslo Plads 2, 2100 Copenhagen Ø.

Pursuant to the Company’s articles of association, the Board of Directors had appointed attorney-at-law Hans Madsen as chairman of the meeting.

The management’s report on the Company’s activities during the past financial year

The management report for the financial year 2022 was presented.

The annual general meeting took note of the management report for the financial year 2022.

Presentation of the audited annual report for adoption

The annual general report was presented.

The annual general meeting approved the annual report for 2022.

The Board of Directors’ proposal for appropriation of profit or covering of loss according to the adopted annual report

The Board of Directors’ proposal, as recorded in the Annual Report, not to pay dividend and to carry the profit for the year forward to next year was adopted by the general meeting.

Presentation of and indicative vote on remuneration report

The remuneration report was presented.

The annual general meeting approved the remuneration by an indicative vote.

Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors’ fees for the current financial year

The board of directors’ proposal regarding directors’ fees for the current financial year 2023 was adopted. The members of the Board of Directors will receive the basic fee of DKK 200,000 for the financial year 2023.

In accordance with the remuneration report the chairman of the Board of Directors will receive the basic fee multiplied by a factor of 2.5, and the vice-chairman will receive the basic fee multiplied by a factor of 1.75.

Election of members to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposed election of a new board member Brian Winther Almind and re-election of Frede Clausen, Eivind Dam Jensen and Joanna Iwanowska-Nielsen to the Board of Directors.

The candidates were elected and re-elected, respectively.

At a subsequent constituent board meeting, the Board of Directors appointed Frede Clausen as Chairman of the board and Eivind Dam Jensen as Deputy Chairman of the board.

Appointment of auditor

The Board of Directors proposed re-election of BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktieselskab, CVR-nr. 20222670, as auditors of the Company.

BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionsaktieselskab was re-elected.

Proposals from the Board of Directors or shareholders

There were no proposals to be considered.

Any other business

No items discussed.

The annual general meeting was adjourned at 3:21 pm.

Any questions concerning this announcement may be directed to info@cemat.dk .

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen

Chairman of the Board of Directors

This announcement has been issued in Danish and English. In case of any inconsistencies, the Danish version will prevail.

Attachment