South Africa Food Retail Wholesale Industry Report 2023 Featuring Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Spar, Massmart, Africa Cash and Carry, Devland Cash and Carry, ICC Buying Group and Unitrade

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Wholesale and Retail of Food in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the wholesale and retail of food in South Africa includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, the major players, developments, food and other input prices, economic factors, the presence of South African companies on the continent and the development of online delivery.

There are profiles of 20 companies including the major retailers Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Spar and Massmart and wholesalers, cash and carry and buying groups including Africa Cash and Carry, Devland Cash and Carry, ICC Buying Group and Unitrade.



The Wholesale and Retail of Food in South Africa



The wholesale and retail of food in South African generated well over R1.2tn in revenue in 2022. If the growing but hard to quantify informal food trade is included, food trade revenues could be in excess of R1.4tn.

The food retail industry is concentrated and dominated by four national, vertically integrated companies that control more than half the market. Facing reducing returns in a mature, saturated South African urban market and African investments that have produced mixed results, retailers have also dealt with unforeseen events that put them under revenue, profit and balance sheet pressure.



Response



National retailers have responded to these pressures with investment strategies aimed at lowering prices and differentiating stores. They continue to look for new markets in small towns, rural areas, and townships.

Food wholesalers, independent retailers, and informal traders, under pressure from this retail expansion into markets that were previously their preserve, have adopted new strategies to attract consumers. The biggest risk to the success of these responses is the ability of consumers to sustain their shopping spend in an environment of low growth, high inflation and high unemployment.



African Investment



South African retailers have largely retained their presence in Southern Africa while withdrawing from some West and East African markets. Retailers continue to experience risks including currency devaluations and high inflation.

Many consumers in African countries with strong informal channels have resisted migrating to supermarkets, limiting their visits to occasional bulk-buying while continuing to rely on informal traders for their daily purchases.



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry



3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Trade

3.6. Corporate Actions

3.7. Regulations

3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development



4. AFRICA



5. INTERNATIONAL



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Labour

6.4. Environmental Issues

6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.6. Government Support

6.7. Input Costs



7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

Companies Mentioned

Africa Cash and Carry (Crown Mines) (Pty) Ltd

Ambassador Commerce Ltd

Amber Support Solutions Ltd

Axis Cleaning and Support Services Ltd

Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd

Axis Security Services Ltd

B.I.C. Services Pty Ltd

Bidcorp International Ltd

Bidvest Food Malawi Ltd

Bidvest Group (UK) PLC (The)

Bidvest Group Australia Pty Ltd (The)

Bidvest Noonan (ROI) Ltd

Bidvest Noonan (UK) Ltd

Bidvest Services (ROI) Ltd

Bidvest Services (UK) Ltd

Bidvest Services Group (UK) Ltd

Big Save Distribution Centre (Pty) Ltd

Breckwick Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Bullred Farming (Pvt) Ltd

Buying Exchange Company (Pty) Ltd (The)

Cadbury Swaziland (Pty) Ltd

Capespan North America LLC

Chocolaterie Confiserie Camerounaise SA

CLM Safety Ltd

Consolidated Store Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Cordant Cleaning Ltd

Cordant Security Ltd

Cordant Thistle Ltd

Crane Midco (Guernsey) Ltd

Crane Midco Ltd

Crown Food Ingredients Ltd

Dartry Laundry Ltd

Deli Foods Nig Ltd

Devland Cash and Carry (Pty) Ltd

Direct365Online Ltd

Diverse Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Elite Star Trading 56 (Pty) Ltd

Epsilon Test Services Ltd

Expo Africa (Pty) Ltd

Expo Africa Marketing (Lesotho) (Pty) Ltd

Expo Africa Marketing Ltd

Expo Africa Marketing Swaziland (Pty) Ltd

Expo Mozambique Ltd

Expo Zambia Marketing Ltd

Famous Brands Franchising Kenya Ltd

Famous Brands Group (Zambia) Ltd

Famous Brands Lilongwe (Pty) Ltd

Farmwise Marketing (Pty) Ltd

Farmwise Properties (Pty) Ltd

Food Concepts Pioneer Ltd

Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Future Carpet Cleaning Services Ltd

Future Cleaning (Southwest) Ltd

Future Cleaning Services Ltd

Gestao de Terminais SA

Goodview Ltd

Gorilla Holdings Ltd

Guzman Gastronomia and Cuttings SL

Hentiq 2009 (Pty) Ltd

Hentiq 2010 (Pty) Ltd

Horizon Fruits Export B.V

Hygiene Matters Ltd

ICC Buying Group (Pty) Ltd

Independent Buying Consortium (Pty) Ltd

Kalahari Training Institute (Pty) Ltd

Karmarton Ltd

Karsten Europe B.V

Karsten International Holdings Ltd

Karsten Munoz (UK) Ltd

Karsten Property Holdings B.V

Karsten UK Ltd

Kimberley Veemark (Pty) Ltd

Kit Kat Group (Pty) Ltd

L. Lynch (H20) Solutions Ltd

L.Lynch Interact Ltd

Ladismith Cheese Namibia (Pty) Ltd

Libstar Services Mauritius

Logico Unlimited (Pty) Ltd

Lorenzo Motors (Pty) Ltd

LPM Acquisitions Ltd

Mac Marketing Communications Ltd

Mac Mobile International Ltd

Massmart Holdings Ltd

Mayflower Hygiene Supplies (Ireland) Ltd

Mayflower Hygiene Supplies (London) Ltd

Millat Convenience (Pty) Ltd

Move My Drinks Ltd

Namibprop (Pty) Ltd

Natures Bridge BV

New South B.V

Noonan Services Group (NI) Ltd

Noonan Topco Ltd

Pamstad (Pty) Ltd

Peo Capital (Pty) Ltd

Personnel Hygiene Services Ltd

PHS Bidco Ltd

PHS Compliance Ltd

PHS Group Ltd

PHS Holdings Ltd

PHS Investments Ltd

phs Serkonten SAU

PHS Services Ltd

PHS Washrooms Ltd

PHS Western Ltd

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd

PikWik Nigeria Ltd

Pingo Delivery (Pty) Ltd

PnS Retail Solutions (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd

Premier Companhia Industrial Da Matola SA

Premjee Cash and Carry (Pty) Ltd

President Hyper Manco (Pty) Ltd

President Hyper Supermarkets (Pty) Ltd

Promexs Ltd

Reivilo Veemark (Pty) Ltd

Resource Support Services (IOM) Ltd

Retail Group (Pty) Ltd

S M C Brands (Swaziland) (Pty) Ltd

Seebeck 133 Ltd

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Shoprite Next Capital (Pty) Ltd

Shoprite Supermarkets (Pty) Ltd

SMC Brands Botswana (Pty) Ltd

SMC Brands Lesotho (Pty) Ltd

SMC Brands Namibia (Pty) Ltd

Smithshine Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Smithshine Enterprises (Pty) Ltd

Sociedade de Assistencia a Agricultura e Industria S.A.

SPAR Group Ltd (The)

Subtropico Ltd

Swazi Mahewu (Pty) Ltd

Swift Livestock (Pty) Ltd

Takbro Services (Pty) Ltd

Teacrate Ltd

Teacrate Rentals Ltd

Tiger Brands (Nigeria) Ltd

Tiger Consumer Brands Mozambique Ltda

Tiger Consumer Kenya Ltd

Timerfruit BV

Trans Africa IT Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Twobil La Famille (Pty) Ltd

Unitrade Management Services (Pty) Ltd

USSL Ltd

Vleissentraal Eiendomme (Pty) Ltd

Vleissentraal Kaap (Pty) Ltd

Vleissentraal Namibia (Pty) Ltd

Warmbad Veemark (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd

Whitakers Agencies Lesotho (Pty) Ltd

Woolworths (Pty) Ltd

Wutow Trading (Pty) Ltd

Zire Fuels (Pty) Ltd

Zire Technology (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnfz4a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.