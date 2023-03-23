South Africa Food Retail Wholesale Industry Report 2023 Featuring Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Spar, Massmart, Africa Cash and Carry, Devland Cash and Carry, ICC Buying Group and Unitrade

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Wholesale and Retail of Food in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the wholesale and retail of food in South Africa includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, the major players, developments, food and other input prices, economic factors, the presence of South African companies on the continent and the development of online delivery.
There are profiles of 20 companies including the major retailers Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Woolworths, Spar and Massmart and wholesalers, cash and carry and buying groups including Africa Cash and Carry, Devland Cash and Carry, ICC Buying Group and Unitrade.
The Wholesale and Retail of Food in South Africa
The wholesale and retail of food in South African generated well over R1.2tn in revenue in 2022. If the growing but hard to quantify informal food trade is included, food trade revenues could be in excess of R1.4tn.
The food retail industry is concentrated and dominated by four national, vertically integrated companies that control more than half the market. Facing reducing returns in a mature, saturated South African urban market and African investments that have produced mixed results, retailers have also dealt with unforeseen events that put them under revenue, profit and balance sheet pressure.
Response
National retailers have responded to these pressures with investment strategies aimed at lowering prices and differentiating stores. They continue to look for new markets in small towns, rural areas, and townships.
Food wholesalers, independent retailers, and informal traders, under pressure from this retail expansion into markets that were previously their preserve, have adopted new strategies to attract consumers. The biggest risk to the success of these responses is the ability of consumers to sustain their shopping spend in an environment of low growth, high inflation and high unemployment.
African Investment
South African retailers have largely retained their presence in Southern Africa while withdrawing from some West and East African markets. Retailers continue to experience risks including currency devaluations and high inflation.
Many consumers in African countries with strong informal channels have resisted migrating to supermarkets, limiting their visits to occasional bulk-buying while continuing to rely on informal traders for their daily purchases.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry
3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Trade
3.6. Corporate Actions
3.7. Regulations
3.8. Enterprise Development and Social Development
4. AFRICA
5. INTERNATIONAL
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Unforeseen Events
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Labour
6.4. Environmental Issues
6.5. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.6. Government Support
6.7. Input Costs
7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites
Companies Mentioned
- Africa Cash and Carry (Crown Mines) (Pty) Ltd
- Ambassador Commerce Ltd
- Amber Support Solutions Ltd
- Axis Cleaning and Support Services Ltd
- Axis Group Integrated Services Ltd
- Axis Security Services Ltd
- B.I.C. Services Pty Ltd
- Bidcorp International Ltd
- Bidvest Food Malawi Ltd
- Bidvest Group (UK) PLC (The)
- Bidvest Group Australia Pty Ltd (The)
- Bidvest Noonan (ROI) Ltd
- Bidvest Noonan (UK) Ltd
- Bidvest Services (ROI) Ltd
- Bidvest Services (UK) Ltd
- Bidvest Services Group (UK) Ltd
- Big Save Distribution Centre (Pty) Ltd
- Breckwick Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Bullred Farming (Pvt) Ltd
- Buying Exchange Company (Pty) Ltd (The)
- Cadbury Swaziland (Pty) Ltd
- Capespan North America LLC
- Chocolaterie Confiserie Camerounaise SA
- CLM Safety Ltd
- Consolidated Store Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Cordant Cleaning Ltd
- Cordant Security Ltd
- Cordant Thistle Ltd
- Crane Midco (Guernsey) Ltd
- Crane Midco Ltd
- Crown Food Ingredients Ltd
- Dartry Laundry Ltd
- Deli Foods Nig Ltd
- Devland Cash and Carry (Pty) Ltd
- Direct365Online Ltd
- Diverse Distribution (Pty) Ltd
- Elite Star Trading 56 (Pty) Ltd
- Epsilon Test Services Ltd
- Expo Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Expo Africa Marketing (Lesotho) (Pty) Ltd
- Expo Africa Marketing Ltd
- Expo Africa Marketing Swaziland (Pty) Ltd
- Expo Mozambique Ltd
- Expo Zambia Marketing Ltd
- Famous Brands Franchising Kenya Ltd
- Famous Brands Group (Zambia) Ltd
- Famous Brands Lilongwe (Pty) Ltd
- Farmwise Marketing (Pty) Ltd
- Farmwise Properties (Pty) Ltd
- Food Concepts Pioneer Ltd
- Food Lovers Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- Future Carpet Cleaning Services Ltd
- Future Cleaning (Southwest) Ltd
- Future Cleaning Services Ltd
- Gestao de Terminais SA
- Goodview Ltd
- Gorilla Holdings Ltd
- Guzman Gastronomia and Cuttings SL
- Hentiq 2009 (Pty) Ltd
- Hentiq 2010 (Pty) Ltd
- Horizon Fruits Export B.V
- Hygiene Matters Ltd
- ICC Buying Group (Pty) Ltd
- Independent Buying Consortium (Pty) Ltd
- Kalahari Training Institute (Pty) Ltd
- Karmarton Ltd
- Karsten Europe B.V
- Karsten International Holdings Ltd
- Karsten Munoz (UK) Ltd
- Karsten Property Holdings B.V
- Karsten UK Ltd
- Kimberley Veemark (Pty) Ltd
- Kit Kat Group (Pty) Ltd
- L. Lynch (H20) Solutions Ltd
- L.Lynch Interact Ltd
- Ladismith Cheese Namibia (Pty) Ltd
- Libstar Services Mauritius
- Logico Unlimited (Pty) Ltd
- Lorenzo Motors (Pty) Ltd
- LPM Acquisitions Ltd
- Mac Marketing Communications Ltd
- Mac Mobile International Ltd
- Massmart Holdings Ltd
- Mayflower Hygiene Supplies (Ireland) Ltd
- Mayflower Hygiene Supplies (London) Ltd
- Millat Convenience (Pty) Ltd
- Move My Drinks Ltd
- Namibprop (Pty) Ltd
- Natures Bridge BV
- New South B.V
- Noonan Services Group (NI) Ltd
- Noonan Topco Ltd
- Pamstad (Pty) Ltd
- Peo Capital (Pty) Ltd
- Personnel Hygiene Services Ltd
- PHS Bidco Ltd
- PHS Compliance Ltd
- PHS Group Ltd
- PHS Holdings Ltd
- PHS Investments Ltd
- phs Serkonten SAU
- PHS Services Ltd
- PHS Washrooms Ltd
- PHS Western Ltd
- Pick n Pay Stores Ltd
- PikWik Nigeria Ltd
- Pingo Delivery (Pty) Ltd
- PnS Retail Solutions (Namibia) (Pty) Ltd
- Premier Companhia Industrial Da Matola SA
- Premjee Cash and Carry (Pty) Ltd
- President Hyper Manco (Pty) Ltd
- President Hyper Supermarkets (Pty) Ltd
- Promexs Ltd
- Reivilo Veemark (Pty) Ltd
- Resource Support Services (IOM) Ltd
- Retail Group (Pty) Ltd
- S M C Brands (Swaziland) (Pty) Ltd
- Seebeck 133 Ltd
- Shoprite Holdings Ltd
- Shoprite Next Capital (Pty) Ltd
- Shoprite Supermarkets (Pty) Ltd
- SMC Brands Botswana (Pty) Ltd
- SMC Brands Lesotho (Pty) Ltd
- SMC Brands Namibia (Pty) Ltd
- Smithshine Distribution (Pty) Ltd
- Smithshine Enterprises (Pty) Ltd
- Sociedade de Assistencia a Agricultura e Industria S.A.
- SPAR Group Ltd (The)
- Subtropico Ltd
- Swazi Mahewu (Pty) Ltd
- Swift Livestock (Pty) Ltd
- Takbro Services (Pty) Ltd
- Teacrate Ltd
- Teacrate Rentals Ltd
- Tiger Brands (Nigeria) Ltd
- Tiger Consumer Brands Mozambique Ltda
- Tiger Consumer Kenya Ltd
- Timerfruit BV
- Trans Africa IT Solutions (Pty) Ltd
- Twobil La Famille (Pty) Ltd
- Unitrade Management Services (Pty) Ltd
- USSL Ltd
- Vleissentraal Eiendomme (Pty) Ltd
- Vleissentraal Kaap (Pty) Ltd
- Vleissentraal Namibia (Pty) Ltd
- Warmbad Veemark (RF) (Pty) Ltd
- Wellness Warehouse (Pty) Ltd
- Whitakers Agencies Lesotho (Pty) Ltd
- Woolworths (Pty) Ltd
- Wutow Trading (Pty) Ltd
- Zire Fuels (Pty) Ltd
- Zire Technology (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hnfz4a
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.