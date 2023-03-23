The Global Quad-Flat-No-Lead Packaging Market size is expected to reach $749.2 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quad-Flat-No-Lead Packaging Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Moulding Method, By Terminal Pads, By Type, By Vertical, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435101/?utm_source=GNW

Flat no-lead is a plastic-encased package comprising a planar copper and lead frame substrate approaching chip scale.



Electrical connections to the PCB are made via perimeter lands on the bottom of the package. In addition, flat no-lead packages incorporate an exposed thermal pad (into the PCB) to increase heat conduction out of the IC. The QFN package is comparable to the QFP and ball grid array packages (BGA).



This package has several advantages, including low lead inductance, a small "near chip scale" footprint, a thin profile, and low weight. It also employs perimeter I/O pads to facilitate PCB trace routing, as well as the exposed copper (Cu) die-pad architecture provides excellent electrical and thermal performance. These characteristics make the QFN an excellent candidate for a wide range of novel applications where dimension, weight, and electrical and thermal performance are critical.



Due to four factors, namely, low cost, tiny form factor, and excellent thermal and electrical performance, the QFN (Quad Flat No-lead) package is perhaps the most prominent semiconductor package available nowadays. QFN is a lead frame-based package, also known as a CSP (Chip Scale Package) that allows users to inspect and connect leads after assembly.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the semiconductor manufacturing industry’s demand for QFN decreased. This was because different governments worldwide imposed restrictions, such as lockdowns and social distancing laws, which affected the semiconductor industry’s capacity to produce semiconductors. As a result, quad-flat-no-lead packaging technology became less popular. COVID-19 had a major impact on the semiconductor industry from both the demand and supply sides. Due to a short-term mismatch in demand from the consumer electronics industry, semiconductor businesses had to shut down. The supply chain was also impacted, which evidently impacted lead times, commitments to the backlog, predictions, costs, and labor management.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing consumer electronics industry demand



Mobile phones use memory-integrated circuits to store the operating system and customizable functions, including the phone directory. They are utilized in various technologies, including oscillators, microprocessors, computer memory, and amplifiers. Due to ongoing developments in the smartphone industry, it is anticipated that the integrated circuit industry will expand significantly. In addition, due to the intense competition among mobile phone makers, more advanced handsets with better performance are being released at lower prices. This element is fueling the market for Quad-Flat-No-Lead packaging.



Rising use of electronic components in the automotive sector



ECUs and motors are being incorporated into vehicles at a higher rate because of the rising demand for functionality in the automotive sector. However, the limited space on boards, particularly with their increased downsizing, calls for more potent and compact components. Surface mount component applications have grown as a result of this. Manufacturers are increasingly creating components that give the needed output in small sizes. The power supply circuits for automotive systems and the current sensing in motors both use surface mount components. These Factor is helping the market for Quad-Flat-No-Lead packaging grow.



Market Restraining Factors



Issues of performance reliability of QFN packaging



There are tiny, closely spaced pins on the quad-flat-no-lead package. They are susceptible to damage and deformation from negligent handling. Additionally, precisely reformatting them is quite difficult. To provide adequate security during transportation, they are typically shipped in specialized packaging that must be handled carefully to prevent damage. This packaging reduces handling to a minimum and greatly reduces the possibility of damage. These elements are predicted to limit the market’s expansion for quad-flat, lead-free packaging.



Terminal Pads Outlook



Based on terminal pads, the Quad-Flat-No-Lead packaging market is categorized into fully exposed terminal ends, pull-back terminal ends, and side wettable flank terminal ends. The side wettable flank terminal ends segment procured a considerable growth rate in the Quad-Flat-No-Lead packaging market in 2021. These terminal ends differ from fully exposed terminal ends in several ways. For the purpose of creating solder fillets, side wettable flank terminal ends permit solder wetting. If uniform solder fillets are created, the inspection of solder failure using AOI is made simpler.



Vertical Outlook



On the basis of vertical, the Quad-Flat-No-Lead packaging market is divided into consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, computing/networking, and communications. The consumer electronics segment recorded a significant revenue share in the Quad-Flat-No-Lead packaging market in 2021. It is anticipated that consumer electronics will experience rapid growth in the coming years. This generous growth is attributed to the increased adoption of trend-setting inventions, such as wearable device accessories. Wearable gadgets, for instance, individual therapeutic observing gadgets, wristwatches, and others are tiny electronic gadgets that are extensively utilized by customers, hence increasing the demand for UQFN or QFN bundles.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the Quad-Flat-No-Lead packaging market is segmented into air-cavity, plastic-moulded, and others. The air-cavity QFN segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the Quad-Flat-No-Lead packaging market in 2021. The air-cavity QFN packaging is a better variant of the conventional QFN molds. The metal leads are attached directly to a printed circuit board, and air surrounds the chip. In addition, the ceramic material is typically used for the sidewalls and lids of the containers, allowing them to tolerate high temperatures without melting, flowing, breaking, or decomposing. Quad-flat-no-lead packaging market opportunity is predicted to arise due to these reasons.



Moulding Method Outlook



On the basis of moulding method, the Quad-Flat-No-Lead packaging market is bifurcated into punched and sawn. The punched segment acquired the highest revenue share in the Quad-Flat-No-Lead packaging market in 2021. Die cutting and Stamping the exterior lead wire distinguishes the punched QFN moulding procedure. Due to the sealing of every cavity with resin, the exterior pins of the package are embossed. Because the release of pressure during the punched moulding procedure, there is a little protruding pin on the exterior of the circuit board.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the Quad-Flat-No-Lead packaging market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment witnessed the largest revenue share in the Quad-Flat-No-Lead packaging market in 2021. Large-scale international investment Due to supportive government policies in countries like China and India, FDI is entering the region. The main companies are establishing their manufacturing facilities due to the accessible and reasonably priced production-related supplies in this region. India and China rapidly act as international electrical device manufacturing hubs. China, the country with the highest opportunity in Asia-Pacific, is where significant investments are being made in no-lead packaging materials.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V., ASE Group (ASE Technology Holding), Amkor Technology, Inc., Microchip Technology Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Inc., JCET Group, Powertech Technology, Inc., and Tianshui Huatian Technology Co.,Ltd.



