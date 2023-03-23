Global Flow Batteries Strategic Business Report 2023: Need for Improved Energy Management Amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Batteries: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Flow Batteries estimated at US$296.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Vanadium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Zinc-Bromine segment is readjusted to a revised 29.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.4% CAGR



The Flow Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$402.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.5% and 24.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -

Elestor BV

ESS, Inc.

Invinity Energy Systems Plc

JenaBatteries GmbH

Kemwatt SAS

Largo Clean Energy Corp.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

nanoFlowcell Holdings Ltd.

Primus Power Corp.

Redflow Ltd.

SCHMID GmbH

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

UniEnergy Technologies LLC (UET)

ViZn Energy Systems, Inc.

Volterion GmbH

VoltStorage GmbH

VRB Energy

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 295 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $296.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Flow Batteries

Types of Flow Batteries & Technologies

Advantages & Disadvantages of Flow Batteries

Applications of Flow Batteries

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

Why Multilateral Approach is Key to Dealing With Future Pandemics

War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022`

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

COVID-19 Impact On Flow Batteries Market

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Developing Economies to Boost Future Growth

World of Opportunity Ahead for Flow Batteries

Vanadium Flow Batteries Hog the Spotlight

Electrifying Growth from Utilities

Competition

Flow Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: A Key Opportunity for Flow Batteries

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw Spotlight on Renewable Energy & Energy Storage Technologies

Will Flow Batteries Surpass Li-ion for Large-scale Energy Storage

Energy Storage Grange Challenge

Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Growing Opportunities for Flow Batteries in Clean Energy Space

Flow Batteries: Potential to be a Game Changer for Electric Vehicles

EV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in Post COVID Period

Stringent Regulations Encompassing Emission Control & Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Vehicles Prep the Auto Industry for an Electrified Future

Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Growing EV Adoption Pushes Up Stakes for Flow Batteries

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

Utilities: The Major End-Use Market for Flow Batteries

Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion

Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

Electricity Demand Patterns Encourage Market Expansion

Grid Modernization Programs Emphasize Grid Connected Energy Storage

Global Investments in Electricity Networks and Storage (In US$ Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019

Flow Batteries for Grid Storage

Redox Flow Battery for the Grid-Scale

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Flow Batteries

Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2020

Complex Infrastructure and Scale of Modern Data Centers Necessitates Energy Storage: Potential for Flow Batteries

Rapid Growth in Telecom Tower Installations Fuels Need for Flow Batteries

Residential Applications to Witness Increased Penetration of Flow Batteries in the Long Run

Flow Batteries to Emerge as a Reliable Tool in Military Microgrids

Vanadium Emerges as a Preferred Electrolyte in Flow Batteries

Vanadium Flow Batteries Unveil Opportunities in Energy Storage

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries: A High Growth Market

VRFBs Demonstrate Efficiency in Sustainable Energy Applications

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Face Stiff Challenge in Replacing Li-ion Batteries for Utility-Scale Storage

Bromine Flow Batteries: Opportunities in Store

Hybrid Flow Battery Market: An Overview

Zinc-Bromine (ZnBr) Chemistry: A Reliable Hybrid Flow Battery

Redox Flow Batteries: Significant Potential in Storage Battery Market

RFB Holds Immense Potential in Mitigating Supply & Demand Issues

Technological Innovations & Advancements Drive Flow Batteries Demand

New Solar Flow Battery with Increased Energy Conversion Efficiency

MIT Develops Chitin-Electrode Based Vanadium Flow Batteries

CIC EnergiGUNE Develops Novel Redox Organic Flow Battery

USC Research Team Develops AQDS-Iron Sulphate Based New Redox Flow Battery

Stanford Researchers Create New Type of Liquid Metal Based Flow Battery

IBM and ETH Develop Tiny Redox Flow Battery for Electronic Components

MIT Researchers Develop Sulfur Flow Battery for Cost-Efficient Long-Term Grid Storage

Harvard Researchers Demonstrate New Methuselah Quinone for Organic Flow Battery

Researchers Develop Aluminum-Air Flow Battery for EVs

Gelion's Flow Batteries Emerge as Alternatives to Li-Ion Batteries

ViZn Energy's Flow Batteries

Flow Batteries Vs Li-ion and PbA Batteries: A Review

Rentable Electrolytes Model Comes into Spotlight for Flow Batteries to Compete Against Lithium Ion Batteries

Challenges Confronting Flow Batteries Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4wovyq

