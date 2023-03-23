Global Flow Batteries Strategic Business Report 2023: Need for Improved Energy Management Amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Batteries: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Flow Batteries estimated at US$296.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Vanadium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 26.4% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Zinc-Bromine segment is readjusted to a revised 29.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.4% CAGR
The Flow Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$402.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.5% and 24.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 51 Featured) -
- Elestor BV
- ESS, Inc.
- Invinity Energy Systems Plc
- JenaBatteries GmbH
- Kemwatt SAS
- Largo Clean Energy Corp.
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- nanoFlowcell Holdings Ltd.
- Primus Power Corp.
- Redflow Ltd.
- SCHMID GmbH
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
- UniEnergy Technologies LLC (UET)
- ViZn Energy Systems, Inc.
- Volterion GmbH
- VoltStorage GmbH
- VRB Energy
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|295
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$296.6 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2000 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|26.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- An Introduction to Flow Batteries
- Types of Flow Batteries & Technologies
- Advantages & Disadvantages of Flow Batteries
- Applications of Flow Batteries
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics
- Why Multilateral Approach is Key to Dealing With Future Pandemics
- War, Inflation & High Cost of Living Crisis Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2022 & Beyond
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
- Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth
- Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation
- Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022`
- War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023
- COVID-19 Impact On Flow Batteries Market
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- Developing Economies to Boost Future Growth
- World of Opportunity Ahead for Flow Batteries
- Vanadium Flow Batteries Hog the Spotlight
- Electrifying Growth from Utilities
- Competition
- Flow Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growth of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and the Resulting Need for Energy Storage: A Key Opportunity for Flow Batteries
- Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)
- Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
- Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw Spotlight on Renewable Energy & Energy Storage Technologies
- Will Flow Batteries Surpass Li-ion for Large-scale Energy Storage
- Energy Storage Grange Challenge
- Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Growing Opportunities for Flow Batteries in Clean Energy Space
- Flow Batteries: Potential to be a Game Changer for Electric Vehicles
- EV Industry Likely to See Significant Changes in Post COVID Period
- Stringent Regulations Encompassing Emission Control & Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Vehicles Prep the Auto Industry for an Electrified Future
- Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- Growing EV Adoption Pushes Up Stakes for Flow Batteries
- Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021
- Utilities: The Major End-Use Market for Flow Batteries
- Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion
- Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040
- Electricity Demand Patterns Encourage Market Expansion
- Grid Modernization Programs Emphasize Grid Connected Energy Storage
- Global Investments in Electricity Networks and Storage (In US$ Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019
- Flow Batteries for Grid Storage
- Redox Flow Battery for the Grid-Scale
- Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for Flow Batteries
- Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2020
- Complex Infrastructure and Scale of Modern Data Centers Necessitates Energy Storage: Potential for Flow Batteries
- Rapid Growth in Telecom Tower Installations Fuels Need for Flow Batteries
- Residential Applications to Witness Increased Penetration of Flow Batteries in the Long Run
- Flow Batteries to Emerge as a Reliable Tool in Military Microgrids
- Vanadium Emerges as a Preferred Electrolyte in Flow Batteries
- Vanadium Flow Batteries Unveil Opportunities in Energy Storage
- Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries: A High Growth Market
- VRFBs Demonstrate Efficiency in Sustainable Energy Applications
- Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Face Stiff Challenge in Replacing Li-ion Batteries for Utility-Scale Storage
- Bromine Flow Batteries: Opportunities in Store
- Hybrid Flow Battery Market: An Overview
- Zinc-Bromine (ZnBr) Chemistry: A Reliable Hybrid Flow Battery
- Redox Flow Batteries: Significant Potential in Storage Battery Market
- RFB Holds Immense Potential in Mitigating Supply & Demand Issues
- Technological Innovations & Advancements Drive Flow Batteries Demand
- New Solar Flow Battery with Increased Energy Conversion Efficiency
- MIT Develops Chitin-Electrode Based Vanadium Flow Batteries
- CIC EnergiGUNE Develops Novel Redox Organic Flow Battery
- USC Research Team Develops AQDS-Iron Sulphate Based New Redox Flow Battery
- Stanford Researchers Create New Type of Liquid Metal Based Flow Battery
- IBM and ETH Develop Tiny Redox Flow Battery for Electronic Components
- MIT Researchers Develop Sulfur Flow Battery for Cost-Efficient Long-Term Grid Storage
- Harvard Researchers Demonstrate New Methuselah Quinone for Organic Flow Battery
- Researchers Develop Aluminum-Air Flow Battery for EVs
- Gelion's Flow Batteries Emerge as Alternatives to Li-Ion Batteries
- ViZn Energy's Flow Batteries
- Flow Batteries Vs Li-ion and PbA Batteries: A Review
- Rentable Electrolytes Model Comes into Spotlight for Flow Batteries to Compete Against Lithium Ion Batteries
- Challenges Confronting Flow Batteries Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
